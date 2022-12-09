Week 14 in the NFL got underway on Thursday with the Raiders and Rams and now we're full steam ahead to the Sunday slate. Unlike the last few weeks, we do have several clubs on the bye -- Falcons, Bears, Packers, Colts, Saints, and Commanders. Despite missing a chunk of teams, this slate is loaded with matchups that will have direct impacts on the playoff picture in both conferences thanks to six divisional games. With that in mind, you'll not want to miss a second.

Of course, with a new week of games comes a new collection of injuries that we need to follow. With teams finishing up the week of practice, they've released their final injury reports and rolled out game statuses for Week 14. Below, you'll be able to find each of those reports and a breakdown of some of the biggest injuries.

Jets at Bills (-10)

New York is largely healthy coming into Week 14, despite an illness running through the locker room that did see a number of players miss time during the week, including Corey Davis, George Fant, and D.J. Reed. However, they were all back at practice as full participants on Friday, so they seem all set to go for this AFC East matchup.

The Bills saw linebacker Matt Milano practice for the first time this week on a limited basis on Friday, which does hold out hope that he'll be able to play through his knee injury. Meanwhile, tackle Dion Dawkins was a full participant in practice on Friday, which trends favorably for Week 14 despite his questionable tag. Fellow offensive lineman David Quessenberry (ankle) has no injury designation after practicing fully on Friday.

Browns at Bengals (-5.5)

Browns : WR Amari Cooper (hip) QUESTIONABLE

: WR Amari Cooper (hip) QUESTIONABLE Bengals: TE Hayden Hurst (calf) OUT

Cleveland was set to be fully healthy coming into Week 14, but wideout Amari Cooper suffered a hip injury during Thursday's practice and did not participate on Friday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that the team has to "take this over the next couple of days and see where it lands." On a more positive note, the Browns are set to see the return of tight end David Njoku after he missed last week due to a knee injury.

Cincinnati is set to get running back Joe Mixon back in the fold this week after he practiced fully and does not carry an injury designation for Week 14. Mixon had previously missed time due to a concussion. While the Bengals will reinsert Mixon back into the lineup, they won't have tight end Hayden Hurst, who has been ruled out due to a calf injury that forced him to miss the entire week of practice.

Texans at Cowboys (-17.5)

Texans :

: Cowboys:

Analysis to come.

Vikings at Lions (-2)

Minnesota may be on the verge of getting left tackle Christian Darrisaw back on Sunday. He has missed the previous two games due to a concussion, but practiced all week. Head coach Kevin O'Connell also added that he has cleared protocol, so all signs do point to him likely making his return this weekend. While Smith missed time this week due to an illness, O'Connell said that a neck injury is what has him questionable for Sunday.

Jaguars at Titans (-3.5)

The Jaguars saw Trevor Lawrence practice for the first time this week on Friday. Due to a toe injury, he was a limited participant, but there does seem to be optimism that he can play this weekend against Tennessee. Prior to Friday's practice, head coach Doug Pederson reiterated that Lawrence has done a ton of mental reps throughout the week and so long as he can feel comfortable moving around he should play.

Eagles (-7) at Giants

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Friday that Barkley's neck was "a little sore" and did leave the door open for the star back to miss this game. When asked specifically if Barkley would play, Daboll said, "I hope so." Barkley was initially added to the injury report on Thursday.

Ravens at Steelers (-2)

The Ravens officially listed Lamar Jackson as doubtful after not practicing all week due to a knee injury he suffered against Denver last week. While his doubtful status may give a sliver of hope that he plays on Sunday, head coach John Harbaugh did tell reporters on Friday that "it looks like it's going to be Tyler [Huntley]" who starts.

Watt and Johnson were both limited participants during Friday's session, while Reed practiced fully so each of these Steelers should be in a position to play Sunday. Meanwhile, kicker Chris Boswell (groin) returned to practice on Thursday, but remains on the reserve/injured list and will need to be activated before considering him officially back with the team.

Chiefs (-9.5) at Broncos

Chiefs :

: Broncos:

Analysis to come.

Buccaneers at 49ers (-3.5)

Buccaneers :

: 49ers:

Analysis to come.

Panthers at Seahawks (-3.5)

Carolina is as healthy as a team could hope to be coming out of the bye as they did not have to rule any player out for Sunday's matchup in Seattle on Friday. Just four players were listed on the final injury report and all are designated as questionable and were either limited or full participants during Friday's practice. For Littleton, this was his first practice of the week after sitting out both Wednesday and Thursday. His limited participation gives him some hope to play in Week 14.

Dolphins (-3) at Chargers

Dolphins :

: Chargers:

Analysis to come.

Patriots (-1.5) at Cardinals, Monday

Patriots :

: Cardinals:

Analysis to come.