NFL fans woke up to a bevy of injury updates on Sunday morning, hours before the first wave of games were slated to kick off. Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Walker III, Amari Cooper, and Lamar Jackson were just some of the notable names whose game day statuses were updated early Sunday morning ahead of Sunday's game.

Below is a run down of the most notable injury updates entering Sunday's games. The list includes several players whose statuses won't be officially revealed until teams issue their inactive reports 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

All updates courtesy of ESPN & NFL Media

Saquon Barkley NYG • RB • #26 Att 242 Yds 1055 TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Giants running back Saquon Barkley's status for the Eagles is currently 50-50 as he is currently labeled as questionable to play. The Giants will see how Barkley (who is dealing with a neck injury) looks in pregame warmups before making a final decision.

Kenneth Walker III SEA • RB • #9 Att 138 Yds 649 TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

Seattle's rookie running back is unlikely to face the Panthers on Sunday as he is dealing with an ankle injury. His main backup, DeeJay Dallas, is also unlikely to play as he is also nursing an ankle injury. Tony Jones Jr., Travis Homer and Godwin Igwebuike would split the workload in the event Walker and Dallas can't play.

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 64.4 YDs 2882 TD 16 INT 13 YD/Att 7.54 View Profile

While it was assumed that he wouldn't face the Steelers on Sunday, it is now being reported that the Ravens quarterback may miss the Ravens' next two games. Jackson continues to deal with a sprained PCL sustained during last Sunday's win over Denver. Baltimore (8-4) faces Pittsburgh on Sunday before traveling to Cleveland to take on the Browns next Sunday.

DK Metcalf SEA • WR • #14 TAR 100 REC 67 REC YDs 798 REC TD 5 FL 2 View Profile

Seattle's wideout will face the Panthers on Sunday. Metcalf was labeled as questionable to play as he works through a hip injury. He is coming off a 127-yard, one touchdown performance (while catching each of his eight targets) during last Sunday's win over the rams.

Amari Cooper CLE • WR • #2 TAR 102 REC 61 REC YDs 832 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

The Browns' wideout is expected to face the Bengals on Sunday after being labeled as questionable to play with a hip injury. Cooper recorded a season-high 131 receiving yards in the Browns' Week 8 win over the Bengals on Halloween.

Trevor Lawrence JAC • QB • #16 CMP% 65.6 YDs 2834 TD 17 INT 6 YD/Att 6.81 View Profile

The Jaguars' quarterback is expected to face the Titans on Sunday despite missing significant practice time last week. Lawrence was initially labeled as questionable to play as he continues to deal with a toe injury.

Leonard Fournette TB • RB • #7 Att 145 Yds 511 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

The Buccaneers' running back is expected to face the 49ers on Sunday. Fournette was labeled as questionable to play as he is dealing with a foot injury. Fans should still expect to see a considerable among of backup Rachaad White against San Francisco.

The 49ers' menacing pass rusher will face the Buccaneers after being labeled as questionable to play. Bosa, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, currently leads the NFL with 14.5 sacks.