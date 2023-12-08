The NFL is rocketing down the stretch and there's certainly set to be some drama that unfolds as teams in both conferences try to nudge into a playoff spot. What could prove to be a key factor in those teams reaching the postseason or not is the health of the roster, which is what we'll be dissecting here as we turn our attention to Week 14. As is the case every week, injuries are set to play a key storyline, including in Jacksonville where the status of quarterback Trevor Lawrence is up in the air.

We'll monitor that situation and others as we roll through every final injury report for Week 14.

Buccaneers at Falcons (-1.5)

Neither Devin White nor Jamel Dean practiced at all this week and subsequently have been ruled out. Meanwhile, Vita Vea did not practice this week either, but the team is holding out hope he can suit up by listing him as questionable. Britt was a full participant on both Thursday and Friday.

Landman, McGary, and Onyemata did not practice with Atlanta this week after suffering injuries last week. Meanwhile, cornerback A.J. Terrell was a full participant on Friday after being limited earlier in the week. On offense, it looks like Mack Hollins could be making his return after missing the last three games after he was a full participant throughout the week of practice.

Rams at Ravens (-7.5)

Lions (-3) at Bears

Hendon Hooker continues to work his way back from a torn ACL and has ruled the rookie out despite logging a full week of practice. Meanwhile, Ragnow did not hit the field at all this week, while Rodriguez was limited.

After logging back-to-back days of no practice, Chicago ruled St. Brown out for Week 14. As for the three players listed as questionable, Ngakoue was a full participant on Friday, while Scott was limited and Jones missed the entire session.

Colts at Bengals (-2)

Indy will be without Smith after the tackle exited last week's game with a knee injury. Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor will continue to be sidelined due to a thumb injury that required surgery last week.

Tyler Boyd was limited both Thursday and Friday due to an ankle injury and is now officially questionable. Meanwhile, D.J. Reader popped up on the injury report on Friday and did not practice due to a back injury. He is officially questionable as well.

Jaguars at Browns (-3)

Trevor Lawrence is battling through an ankle injury he suffered last week and is giving himself a shot to play on Sunday with the Jaguars officially listing him as questionable against Cleveland.

Cleveland listed four players as questionable for Sunday. While Copper is questionable, head coach Kevin Stefanski noted on Friday that he still needs to clear concussion protocol. Meanwhile, Dorian Thompson-Robinson did clear protocol and did not receive a game designation for Week 14. However, the Browns have yet to name a starting quarterback.

Panthers at Saints (-5)

Williams missed his third-straight day of practice on Friday, so it was not too surprising to see him ultimately ruled out for Sunday. Meanwhile, Hurst has yet to clear concussion protocol and his father recently revealed he is dealing with post-traumatic amnesia. On a most positive note, Jaycee Horn (hamstring) and Vonn Bell (shoulder) have no injury status for this game meaning they are good to go.

New Orleans has a lengthy injury report coming into Week 14. Most notably, the team is listing quarterback Derek Carr as questionable, but he was able to log a full practice on Friday. Meanwhile, wideout Chris Olave missed both Thursday and Friday due to an illness.

Texans (-3.5) at Jets



Vikings (-3) at Raiders

Vikings : G Ed Ingram (hip), DB Theo Jackson (illness) QUESTIONABLE

: G Ed Ingram (hip), DB Theo Jackson (illness) QUESTIONABLE Raiders: TBA

The major news out of Minnesota is that star wide receiver Justin Jefferson carries no injury designation after practicing fully throughout the week. That means he is slated to return to the field after missing the last seven games due to a hamstring injury.

Seahawks at 49ers (-11)

Bills at Chiefs (-1.5)

The Bills come into this matchup against Kansas City relatively healthy. Both Knox and Elam practiced fully all week despite their questionable tags. Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Friday that Knox -- who had his practice window opened up this week -- "has a good chance" to play.

None of the four players Kansas City ruled out on Friday were able to practice this week, including running back Isiah Pacheco, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. With him sidelined, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon should see an increased workload.

Broncos at Chargers (-2.5)

Eagles at Cowboys (-3.5)

Titans at Dolphins (-13), Monday

Packers (-6.5) at Giants, Monday

