Injuries are unavoidable in the game of football, and that's certainly the case at the professional level in the NFL. As always, Week 14 provides some returns and some question marks about what's to come.

Quarterbacks like the Minnesota Vikings' J.J. McCarthy (concussion), the Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels (left elbow) and the Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson (Achilles) all returned to practice on Wednesday.

The Detroit Lions enter their crucial "Thursday Night Football" showdown against the Dallas Cowboys incredibly banged up with four offensive linemen and All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) listed as questionable. To aid you in staying up to date with all the latest injury news, we've collected all of the NFL's initial injury reports as teams return to the practice field on Wednesday.

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions (-3)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET | Stream on Prime Video

The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) for the second week in a row, so once again, 2024 seventh-round pick Nate Thomas will start in his place. Dallas opted to not yet activate Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee) this week after his 21-day practice window opened on Sunday. Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney (hamstring) and safety Malik Hooker (back) will be game-time decisions.

Detroit may or may not have their No. 1, All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 14. He suffered a low ankle sprain on Thanksgiving in Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers that knocked him out of that matchup. That's why Detroit officially listed as questionable for Week 14.

Defensive tackle Leonard Williams (vet rest day) was the only Seattle Seahawk to not practice on Wednesday. Among those limited included wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (vet rest day), safety Julian Love (hamstring), linebacker Ernest Jones (vet rest day) and tight end AJ Barner (knee/shoulder).

Atlanta Falcons top wide receiver Drake London (knee) didn't practice to begin the week on Wednesday. That's notable since he hasn't suited up since Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers. Other Falcons to not practice include safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus (groin) and defensive lineman David Onyemata (foot). Linebacker Kaden Elliss (vet rest day) was limited.

All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis) was the only Bengal to not practice on Wednesday. He hasn't suited up in a game since Week 8 against the New York Jets. Three others were limited: running back Tahj Brooks (concussion), linebacker Shaka Heyward and wide receiver Tee Higgins (concussion).

Three Buffalo Bills didn't practice on Wednesday: edge rusher Joey Bosa (hamstring/wrist), linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow) and wide receiver Josh Palmer (knee/ankle). Tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring/knee), left tackle Dion Dawkins (concussion) and right tackle Spencer Brown (shoulder) were all limited.

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns (-3.5)

The Tennessee Titans have a long list of players that didn't practice on Wednesday. It includes guard Kevin Zeitler (vet rest day), outside linebacker Jihad Ward (vet rest day), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (vet rest day), running back Tony Pollard (vest rest day), tight end Chig Okonkwo (vest rest day), edge rusher Sebastian Joseph-Day (vet rest day), center Lloyd Cushenberry III (foot) and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (Achilles).

The Cleveland Browns also had a number of players not practice on Wednesday. That included right tackle Jack Conklin (concussion), right guard Wyatt Teller (calf), running back Dylan Sampson (calf), edge rusher Isaiah McGuire (knee), edge rusher Adin Huntington (quad), linebacker Devin Bush (foot) and tight end Brenden Bates (ankle). Among those limited included quarterback Deshaun Watson (Achilles) after having his 21-day practice window opened, cornerback Denzel Ward (hip), linebacker Carson Schwesinger (ankle), tight end David Njoku (knee) and cornerback Tyson Campbell (hip).

Washington Commanders at Minnesota Vikings (-1.5)

The Washington Commanders only had three players not practice because of injuries: edge rusher Drake Jackson (knee/groin), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (back) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (knee). Quarterback Jayden Daniels (left elbow) practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday as did linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder).

The Minnesota Vikings only had two players who didn't practice on Wednesday: guard Donovan Jackson (ankle) and defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez (neck). Edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (shoulder), center Ryan Kelly (hip), running back Aaron Jones (shoulder) and center Blake Brandel (concussion) were among those limited. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy (concussion) is trending toward a return to the starting lineup after practicing fully.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (+3)

Only three players were limited at Miami Dolphins' practice on Wednesday: cornerback Rasul Douglas (foot/illness), fullback Alec Ingold (neck) and tight end Darren Waller (vet rest day).

The New York Jets had six players not practice on Wednesday: safety Tony Adams (groin), cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (hip), linebacker Jermaine Johnson II (ankle), linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball (hamstring) and cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers (concussion). Only edge rusher Will McDonald IV (ankle) was limited.

The New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga (ankle), running back Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle), wide receiver Chris Olave (back) and safety Justin Reid (knee) all didn't practice on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs (oblique) was the only player who didn't practice on Wednesday. A number of other players were limited including wide receiver Mike Evans (collarbone), wide receiver Chris Godwin (fibula), running back Bucky Irving (shoulder), quarterback Baker Mayfield (left shoulder) and wide receiver Jalen McMillan (neck).

The Indianapolis Colts just had a walkthrough on Wednesday, so their players' statuses were an estimation. Four players didn't practice: cornerback Kenny Moore II (illness/ankle), edge rusher Tyquan Lewis (ankle), cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf) and wide receiver Josh Downs (hip, knee).

The Jacksonville Jaguars had four players not practice on Wednesday: wide receiver Parker Washington (hip), offensive tackle Walker Little (concussion), edge rusher Travon Walker (knee) and safety Andrew Wingard (concussion). Among those limited included linebacker Devin Lloyd (chest), linebacker Foye Oluokun (hamstring), defensive tackle Arik Armstead (hand) and offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (calf).

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't have quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left wrist), linebacker Patrick Queen (glute) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (vet rest day) all didn't practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver DK Metcalf (vest rest day) was limited.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle), outside linebacker Tavius Robinson (foot), safety Ar'Darius Washington (Achilles) and cornerback Nate Wiggins (foot) were all limited at Baltimore Ravens practice on Wednesday.

Only two players didn't practice for the Denver Broncos on Wednesday: tight end Nate Adkins (knee) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle).

Four players didn't practice for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday: tight end Michael Mayer (ankle), wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (concussion), guard Dylan Parham (back) and wide receiver Alex Bachman (thumb). Quarterback Geno Smith (foot), center Jordan Meredith and edge rusher Maxx Crosby (knee) were all limited.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-6.5)

The Chicago Bears were without four players in practice on Wednesday: linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (shoulder), running back Kyle Monangai (ankle), wide receiver Rome Odunze (foot) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip). Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) was the only player limited.

Three players didn't practice for the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday: defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (ankle), wide receiver Savion Williams (foot) and edge rusher Lukas Van Ness (foot). Head coach Matt LaFleur said Wyatt will likely miss the rest of the season. Among those limited included safety/nickel Javon Bullard (ankle), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (shoulder), wide receiver Matthew Golden (wrist), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), running back Josh Jacobs (knee), running back MarShawn Lloyd (calf), wide receiver Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder), right tackle Zach Tom (back), linebacker Quay Walker (neck) and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle).

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McCay said wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring), cornerback Darious Williams (tibia) and defensive tackle Poona Ford (calf) wouldn't practice on Wednesday, per the team's website. Running back Kyren Williams and safety Kamren Kinchens will all be limited. McVay said all five are expected to play on Sunday.

The Arizona Cardinals had a laundry list of players not practice on Wednesday: Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), edge rusher Josh Sweat (vest rest day), safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), defensive tackle Walter Nolen (knee), cornerback Max Melton (heel), wide receiver Greg Dortch (chest), running back Trey Benson (knee) and offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (groin). Edge rusher L.J. Collier (knee), running back Emari Demercado (ankle) and offensive tackle Christian Jones (knee) were all limited.

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5)

The Houston Texans were missing a number of players at practice on Wednesday. That list included edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. (chest/shoulder), edge rusher Denico Autry (knee), offensive tackle Trent Brown (hand), linebacker Jamal Hill (hamstring), cornerback Kamari Lassiter (foot), running back Woody Marks (ankle), defensive tackle Tim Settle (foot) and safety Jaylen Reed (forearm). Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) was the only Texan limited.

The Kansas City Chiefs were without just three players at practice on Wednesday: right tackle Jawaan Taylor (triceps/knee), right guard Trey Smith (ankle) and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace (back).

