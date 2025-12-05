Injuries are an inescapable aspect of the NFL. As annoying as they may be, the health of various teams gives us tremendous insight into how they'll perform every week. In Week 14, there's an array of injury situations that we're monitoring that could very well shape the upcoming slate.

Specifically, all eyes are on the quarterback position with two of the game's more dynamic talents, Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels. Jackson missed practice on Thursday, which has clouded his status for a pivotal AFC North contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels is remarkably in play to suit up after suffering a gruesome elbow injury earlier this year that was initially thought to sideline him long-term. Along with answers on both of those signal-callers, we'll also have updates on Tee Higgins, Sauce Gardner, and other key contributors.

Note: New England, New York (Giants), San Francisco, and Carolina are on bye.

Seattle has a relatively clean injury report for Week 14. Safety Julian Love (hamstring) has no game status, so he appears ready to go for Sunday.

Atlanta will continue to be without its No. 1 wideout, as it has ruled out Drake London as he continues to deal with a knee injury. Meanwhile, James Pearce Jr. was added to the injury report with a back injury and is now questionable.

Team Player Position Injury Status Bengals Trey Hendrickson EDGE Hip, pelvis Out

Shaka Heyward LB Fibula Doubtful Bills Terrel Bernard LB Elbow Out

Joey Bosa DE Hamstring, wrist Out

Josh Palmer WR Knee, ankle Doubtful

Spencer Brown OL Shoulder Questionable

Dalton Kincaid TE Hamstring, knee Questionable

It's another week without Trey Hendrickson for the Bengals as the star pass rusher deals with a hip injury that has kept him out of practice all week. On a more positive note, wideout Tee Higgins practiced fully Thursday and Friday, and carries no injury designation, so he will make his return to action after missing Week 13 due to a concussion.

Buffalo will not have Bernard and Bosa on Sunday after the two defenders were unable to practice this week due to various injuries. Meanwhile, the club is holding out hope with Josh Palmer by not ruling him out, despite not practicing all week. As for Brown and Kincaid, they both practiced on a limited basis throughout the week.

Cushenberry was able to practice on Friday on a limited basis, but Tennessee still ruled him out for Week 14 due to his foot injury. Meanwhile, Brooks and Tuttle both practiced fully throughout the week, giving them each a good chance at playing Sunday.

With Conklin and Teller both ruled out for Week 14, the Browns will lean on KT Leveston at right tackle and Teven Jenkins at right guard. As for rookie defensive lineman Mason Graham, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that the team will evaluate him in the next two days before Sunday.

Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters Friday that quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) will make his return and start this weekend against Minnesota. He practiced fully Thursday and Friday and has no injury designation. As for Bobby Wagner, he returned to practice on a limited basis Friday.

J.J. McCarthy has no injury designation for Week 14, meaning he will start for Minnesota after missing time due to a concussion. Running back Aaron Jones (shoulder) also has no injury designation after being limited this week.

The Dolphins have three players listed as questionable, but they may all be moving in different directions. Brewer was limited for the second straight day, while Melifonwu was a full participant Friday, which is encouraging. However, Campbell did not practice Friday after being limited Thursday, so he has a downward trajectory.

Justin Fields will be sidelined yet again due to his knee injury, which only makes the decision to continue rolling with Tyrod Taylor easier. Safety Tony Adams missed Wednesday and Thursday but returned Friday as a full participant.

New Orleans won't have a trio of key contributors, including running back Alvin Kamara. He was not able to practice this week, along with Fuaga and Reid. On a better note, wideout Chris Olave (back) has no injury designation and will play after being limited this week on Thursday and Friday.

Despite practicing on a limited basis throughout the week, Mike Evans will not make his return to the Buccaneers offense in Week 14. The club has ruled him out for this matchup against New Orleans. The same scenario has developed with fellow receiver Jalen McMillan, who is also out despite being limited.

Indy will be without starting cornerback Sauce Gardner due to a calf injury he suffered last week against the Texans. While Gardner will not play in Week 14, head coach Shane Steichen said this week that Gardner will not be placed on injured reserve.

Jacksonville will be down its starting left tackle, ruling out Walker Little due to a concussion. Washington, Armstead, Walker and Murray were able to practice in some capacity Friday, keeping the door open for them to play Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-5.5)

Team Player Position Injury Status Steelers Kyle Dugger S Hand Out

Calvin Anderson OL Knee Out

Derrick Harmon DT Knee Out Ravens Tavius Robinson OLB Foot Out

Ar'Darius Washington S Achilles Out

Aaron Rodgers has no injury designation and will play in Week 14 after missing the beginning of the week as he manages a fracture in his left wrist. Meanwhile, Harmon will miss his second straight game due to his knee injury.

After missing Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury, Lamar Jackson was back at practice as a full participant Friday and carries no game designation. That means the two-time NFL MVP will start against Pittsburgh. Corner Nate Wiggins (foot) also has no designation after practicing fully Friday.

Team Player Position Injury Status Broncos Nate Adkins TE Knee Out

D.J. Jones DT Ankle Out Raiders Alex Bachman WR Thumb Out

Michael Mayer TE Ankle Out

Dont'e Thornton WR Concussion Out

Jamal Adams LB Knee Questionable

Maxx Crosby DE Knee Questionable

Jordan Meredith IOL Ankle Questionable

Dylan Parham G Back Questionable

Jeremy Chinn S Back Questionable

Adkins nor Jones practiced at all this week for the Broncos, so seeing them ruled out is not a surprise. Meanwhile, defensive lineman Zach Allen was back at practice as a full participant on Friday after missing Thursday's session with a calf injury. He has no game designation, so he appears good to go.

For Las Vegas, all eyes will be on Maxx Crosby, who is questionable for Week 14 due to a knee injury. He was limited at the beginning of the week, but did not participate on Thursday or Friday.

Chicago has officially ruled out both Odunze and Stevenson after neither was able to practice this week. Meanwhile, linebacker T.J. Edwards practiced in full Friday after logging back-to-back limited sessions to begin the week and carries no designation for Week 14.

Josh Jacobs was upgraded to a full participant during Green Bay's session on Friday and carries no injury designation. Meanwhile, Golden was limited throughout the week, as was Jayden Reed (who still needs to be activated off injured reserve).

Williams did not practice this week, so it doesn't appear he'll be available to Los Angeles. However, Atwell was a full participant Friday and Ford was limited, giving each a shot at being active. Davante Adams was a full participant Friday after being limited Thursday with a hamstring injury, and carries no game designation.

Arizona will be without Marvin Harrison Jr. as he deals with a heel injury that kept him out of practice all week. It'll also still be missing rookie defensive lineman Walter Nolen, as he did not practice due to a knee injury. The club also announced Friday that quarterback Kyler Murray will not play again this season.

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5)

The Texans will have running back Woody Marks available this week after he initially missed Wednesday's session due to an ankle injury. He was a full participant Friday and has no game designation.

Neither Smith nor Taylor practiced this week, leaving their status for Sunday night very much in doubt. Kansas City already placed left tackle Josh Simmons on injured reserve due to a wrist injury, so this offensive line could be shorthanded.

