Only a few games remain in Week 14 and there's been no shortage of storylines. One of those angles has unfortunately been injuries. A few major players have gone down with injuries so far already, including some quarterbacks.

We'll keep you up to date on everything below, where you'll find a rundown of all the key injuries that have occurred thus far along with the latest status updates:

Russell Wilson, Broncos (concussion)

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson left Sunday's loss to the Chiefs due to a concussion. He suffered the injury in the fourth quarter on a third-and-11 scramble that kept the drive alive for a first down. Wilson rolled out to his right and gained 14 yards on the scramble but fell on his his head along with a Chiefs defender falling on top of him. He needed assistance getting up to the sideline and the team initially said that Wilson was being evaluated for a concussion before officially ruling him out. Brett Rypien relieved him under center.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers (ankle)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off the field during the second quarter of the club's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel's leg bent awkwardly when he was being tackled on a running play. After initially staying down on the ground, he tried to get up on his feet but needed the assistance of the cart. The 49ers officially ruled Samuel out with an ankle injury. After the Niners' victory, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Samuel has a left ankle injury and that the team is not sure the extent of the severity. Shanahan added that it's "most likely" a high ankle sprain and that the ankle is not broken.

Mike White, Jets (ribs)

New York Jets quarterback Mike White is considered day-to-day with a ribs injury, according to head coach Robert Saleh on Monday. The quarterback was knocked out of the game against the Bills contest a couple times after taking some brutal shots to the body. The team sent White to the hospital as a precaution following the 20-12 loss to Buffalo. Joe Flacco came in for brief periods to relieve the injured White, who ended up returning to play the entire fourth quarter as New York tried to claw back against Buffalo, but fell short.

Terence Steele, Cowboys (torn ACL)

Dallas Cowboys right tackle Terrence Steele left the team's eventual 27-23 win over the Houston Texans with less than a minute to play in the first half after suffering a left knee injury. After the game, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said "we're concerned" when asked about Steele's injury. An MRI on Monday confirmed the worst, revealing a torn ACL, according to ESPN.

Kenny Pickett, Steelers (concussion)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was hit by Baltimore Ravens' Roquan Smith and was evaluated for a concussion. He departed to the locker room during the first half and was replaced by Mitchell Trubisky, who finished the game as Pittsburgh fell to Baltimore 16-14.

Carolina wideout D.K. Moore sustained his injury during Sunday's win over the Seahawks. He will undergo tests on the ankle to determine how it will impact his availability for Sunday's home game against the Steelers.

Quinnen Williams, Jets (calf)

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams left Sunday's contest against the Buffalo Bills with a calf injury. He was ruled out for the rest of the game. Williams, similar to White, is considered day-to-day, according to Saleh.

Tee Higgins, Bengals (hamstring)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins aggravated his hamstring during warmups and missed all but one snap against the Browns. Higgins popped up briefly on the Cincinnati injury report with a hamstring injury. Zac Taylor did not want to speculate on whether or not Higgins' status for this weekend's game in Tampa is in jeopardy.

Tyler Boyd, Bengals (finger)

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd injured his finger on the first pass thrown his way by Joe Burrow's. He was first announced as questionable to return, but was soon downgraded to out. Taylor said postgame that Boyd had a dislocated finger. The injury is slated to possibly keep Boyd on the sideline for a few weeks, according to NFL Media.

Trey Hendrickson, Bengals (wrist)

Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson will be sidelined for a few weeks after breaking his wrist in the second half of Sunday's win over the Browns, per NFL Media. Hendrickson played the fourth quarter with the injury.

Tyler Huntley, Ravens (concussion)

Quarterback Tyler Huntley was ruled out with a concussion during Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Huntley was playing in place of Lamar Jackson, who was sidelined with a knee injury. Third-string QB Anthony Brown came in for Huntley and completed three of his five passes for 16 yards. Before going down, Huntley went 8 of 12 for 88 yards and added 31 yards on the ground.

Mike Boone, Broncos (ankle)



Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone went to the ground after a 1-yard run in the second quarter of their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was eventually carted to the locker room. Boone reportedly suffered a high ankle sprain that will likely sideline him for the remainder of the season.