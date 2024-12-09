NFL Week 14 injury tracker, inactives: Derek Carr exits with injuries; Aidan O'Connell carted off field

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 14

It's Week 14 of the NFL season, and already on Sunday we have seen multiple injuries that could have ramifications down the stretch of the season. 

Both the Saints and Raiders lost their quarterbacks to injury during Sunday's games, with Derek Carr being evaluated for a concussion while also suffering a left hand injury late in the game. Aidan O'Connell got carted off the field with a leg injury in the loss to the Buccaneers. 

Also, Tampa Bay running back Bucky Irving left after aggravating his back injury, while Panthers rookie Jonathon Brooks suffered a non-contact knee injury and exited in the first quarter. 

Other players like C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Jaycee Horn, Anthony Walker, John Michael Schmitz, DeAndre Carter and Ben Bartch have dealt with issues of one kind or another. And the afternoon games are still rolling along.

Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates for Sunday's games.

Another Niners RB injured

Isaac Guerendo is the latest 49ers running back to get hurt. He's in the injury tent and Patrick Taylor is leading the backfield. He is questionable to return with a foot injury.

Update: Guerendo has now headed to the locker room.

Jared Dubin
December 8, 2024, 11:58 PM
Dec. 08, 2024, 6:58 pm EST
 
Puka Nacua concern

The star Rams wideout is getting a wrap put on his leg on the sideline after L.A.'s latest drive. No word on the severity or specificity of any injury here.

Update: Nacua is back in for the Rams.

Jared Dubin
December 8, 2024, 11:54 PM
Dec. 08, 2024, 6:54 pm EST
 
Demarcus Robinson banged up

The Rams wide receiver got tangled up with a defensive back on a long catch that was eventually called back after offsetting penalties. He headed to the locker room with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.

Update: Robinson has returned for the Rams.

Jared Dubin
December 8, 2024, 11:09 PM
Dec. 08, 2024, 6:09 pm EST
 
49ers OL out

Ben Bartch, who was injured early in the first half, has been downgraded to OUT. San Francisco is up big early in the third quarter and already banged up along the front, so this could be tough for the second half.

Jared Dubin
December 8, 2024, 11:07 PM
Dec. 08, 2024, 6:07 pm EST
 
Cardinals punter sidelined

Blake Gillikin is dealing with an ankle injury. Kicker Chad Ryland has taken the last few punts in his place.

Jared Dubin
December 8, 2024, 10:55 PM
Dec. 08, 2024, 5:55 pm EST
 
Carr in a cast

New Orleans' quarterback is not in great shape. Derek Carr could enter the concussion protocol, according to interim head coach Darren Rizzi, and he apparently left the stadium in a cast for his hand as well.

Jared Dubin
December 8, 2024, 10:28 PM
Dec. 08, 2024, 5:28 pm EST
 
Another OL down for SF

The 49ers are already without both Trent Williams and Aaron Banks today. Now, Ben Bartch just exited the game on San Francisco's most recent drive. No word yet on the severity of his injury but he's headed into the medical tent. Spencer Burford is in to replace him.

Jared Dubin
December 8, 2024, 9:44 PM
Dec. 08, 2024, 4:44 pm EST
 
Bears lose their return man

DeAndre Carter headed to the locker room after Chicago's last kick return. He's now considered DOUBTFUL with a hamstring injury.

Jared Dubin
December 8, 2024, 9:42 PM
Dec. 08, 2024, 4:42 pm EST
 
Bad news for AOC

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce isn't optimistic about Aidan O'Connell's injury status. O'Connell already missed several games due to injury earlier this year, and Gardner Minshew is out for the season as well. It'll likely be Desmond Ridder the rest of the way.

Jared Dubin
December 8, 2024, 9:21 PM
Dec. 08, 2024, 4:21 pm EST
 
Will Levis aggravated sprained AC joint

The Titans quarterback confirms he aggravated his sprained AC joint and received a pain-killing injection at halftime. He says he played through the pain.

 
Derek Carr down with injury, heading to locker room

The Saints quarterback is being tended to by the medical staff and is being escorted down the sideline to the blue tent. He is now headed to the locker room. Jake Haener is in at quarterback.

Here's a look at the play that resulted in the injury.

 
John Michael Schmitz injury update

John Michael Schmitz is down on one knee and is being evaluated by trainers. The center is questionable to return with a neck injury.

 
C.J. Gardner-Johnson back in medical tent

Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson already went in the medical tent earlier in the game, before returning to the field, and in the fourth quarter is now back in the medical tent. He was slow to get up when he went down.

 
Jaycee Horn questionable to return

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is walking into the locker room under his own power. He is questionable to return with a groin injury.

 
Anthony Walker Jr. questionable to return

Dolphins linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. has a hamstring injury and is questionable to return.

 
Aidan O'Connell carted off with leg injury

The Raiders quarterback went down with an apparent leg injury and was carted off the field. His leg is in an air cast. Players on both teams were kneeling as AOC is being treated by the team's medical staff.

Desmond Ridder will replace him.

 
Donte Jackson questionable to return

Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson has a back injury and is questionable to return.

 
Rams inactives: Tyler Higbee out

TE Tyler Higbee (knee) was ruled out ahead of Sunday. OL Alaric Jackson (foot) and OLB Jared Verse (ankle) were both questionable.

Here is a full look at the Rams' inactives:

  • QB Stetson Bennett
  • CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
  • RB Cody Schrader
  • OLB Brennan Jackson
  • OL Dylan McMahon
  • OL Warren McClendon Jr.
 
Jon Runyan is questionable to return

Giants guard Jon Runyan has an ankle injury and his return is questionable.

 
Bills inactives: Keon Coleman inactive

WR Keon Coleman (wrist) and TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) were both questionable and are both inactive.

 
49ers inactives

San Francisco had a lengthy injury report. DL Nick Bosa (hip, oblique) and T Trent Williams (ankle) are out and RB Christian McCaffrey is on IR.

 
Bears inactives: D.J. Moore, D'Andre Swift active

WR D.J. Moore (quad) and RB D'Andre Swift (quad) are active. Both were limited in practice on Friday.

 
Mike Ford injury update

Mike Ford Jr. is in concussion protocol and has been ruled out.

 
Jonathon Brooks OUT

Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks is ruled out with a knee injury. 

Here's a look at the play where the injury occurred:

 
Dee Eskridge is questionable to return

The Dolphins wide receiver is questionable to return with a knee injury.


 
Seahawks inactives: Kenneth Walker out

RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle/calf) will be sidelined, downgraded to out ahead of Sunday. RB Zach Charbonnet will likely see carries.

 
Cardinals inactives: Elijah Jones out

CB Elijah Jones (ankle) was ruled out ahead of their matchup against the Seahawks. DT Dante Stills (back) was limited in the last two practices and was listed as questionable.

 
Harold Landry injury update

Harold Landry went into the blue medical tent, came out and did high knees. 

 
Titans quarterback Will Levis takes a hard hit, but is back on the field and will start the second half.

 
D'Marco Jackson questionable to return

The Saints linebacker is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

