NFL Week 14 injury tracker, inactives: Derek Carr exits with injuries; Aidan O'Connell carted off field

It's Week 14 of the NFL season, and already on Sunday we have seen multiple injuries that could have ramifications down the stretch of the season.

Both the Saints and Raiders lost their quarterbacks to injury during Sunday's games, with Derek Carr being evaluated for a concussion while also suffering a left hand injury late in the game. Aidan O'Connell got carted off the field with a leg injury in the loss to the Buccaneers.

Also, Tampa Bay running back Bucky Irving left after aggravating his back injury, while Panthers rookie Jonathon Brooks suffered a non-contact knee injury and exited in the first quarter.

Other players like C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Jaycee Horn, Anthony Walker, John Michael Schmitz, DeAndre Carter and Ben Bartch have dealt with issues of one kind or another. And the afternoon games are still rolling along.

Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates for Sunday's games.