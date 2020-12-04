We didn't get the pleasure of watching "Thursday Night Football" this week, but we still have plenty of intriguing matchups to look forward to this weekend. Kyler Murray will attempt to end a two-game skid against the Los Angeles Rams, Cam Newton and Justin Herbert face off in a pick'em matchup and we have several primetime games: "Sunday Night Football," two primetime matchups on Monday and then Tuesday night football as well! It should be a great week of football, but it's never too early to look ahead.

A highlight of my week is when the lookahead lines come out at William Hill Sportsbook. Every Friday, we take a look at the NFL lines a week and a half in advance to determine if we should put money down now in order to get the best bang for our buck. Depending on what happens in Week 13, all of these lines could change before we reach Week 14, so we want to go ahead and get our bets in if we see a nice opportunity for an upset or to jump on a favorite before the line moves even more in their favor. Make a habit of betting early.

Before we jump into some early bets to consider, here are the lookahead lines for Week 14. All NFL odds come courtesy of William Hill.

Week 14 lookahead lines

Patriots at Rams (-6.5)

Broncos at Panthers (-4)

Cardinals (-3) at Giants

Cowboys (-3) at Bengals

Vikings at Buccaneers (-6)

Titans (-9.5) at Jaguars

Chiefs (-7.5) at Dolphins

Packers (-7.5) at Lions

Texans (-1.5) at Bears

Jets at Seahawks (-14.5)

Colts (-2) at Raiders

Saints (-6.5) at Eagles

Falcons at Chargers (-1)

Washington at 49ers (-4)

Steelers (-2.5) at Bills

Ravens (-2.5) at Browns

Picks to consider

Saints (-6.5) at Eagles

The Saints get a Falcons team this week that is coming off of a dominant 43-6 win over the Raiders. While the Saints blew the Falcons out by 15 points just two weeks ago, Sportsbooks are expecting a closer matchup this time around. The Saints are just three-point favorites according to William Hill, and are coming off of a matchup where they watered down their game plan due to Denver not having a quarterback. I still think Taysom Hill and Co. will come out on top this Sunday, so this Week 14 line could end up increasing. On the other hand, the Eagles get a very tough Packers team on the road, and not many are expecting Carson Wentz to snap Philly's three-game losing streak. The Saints appear to be a team on the rise while the Eagles are struggling. I like this 6.5-point line.

Washington (+4) at 49ers

I'm going to take a calculated risk here. Let's say Washington keeps it close with the Steelers this week. That would give Vegas a reason to drop this Week 14 line. Additionally, let's say the 49ers lose to the Bills on "Monday Night Football." The line would likely drop a bit. Now, let's imagine both of those things happening. We could end up seeing a huge swing with this line, so I'm considering throwing some money on Washington right now at +4.

Ravens (-2.5) at Browns

The Ravens blew out the Browns 38-6 in the season opener, but a lot has changed since then. The Browns have an impressive 8-3 record and have officially clinched their first .500 season since 2007, while the Ravens are coming off a COVID-related loss to the Steelers. It's likely all Ravens -- including quarterback Lamar Jackson -- will be off of the reserve/COVID list soon, and the Ravens get the 3-8 Cowboys this Tuesday. The Browns get the red-hot Titans on Sunday, and if they lose by a significant margin, this line should increase.