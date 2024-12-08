NFL Week 14 live updates, highlights: NFC West race heats up as Seahawks, Rams pull upsets, 49ers crush Bears

It's Week 14 in the NFL, and teams were competing for playoff spots. The Detroit Lions clinched their ticket to the postseason with a thrilling 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and the Philadelphia Eagles joined them after surviving the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and getting some help around the league.

Elsewhere, the Minnesota Vikings handled the Atlanta Falcons in the Kirk Cousins revenge game; the Pittsburgh Steelers avenged their snow-game loss to the Cleveland Browns; the Miami Dolphins eliminated the New York Jets from playoff contention with a walk-off touchdown; the Seattle Seahawks took care of the Arizona Cardinals to stay in first place in the NFC West; and the Los Angeles Rams put up 44 points in a nail-biting upset of the Buffalo Bills.

To finish out Sunday, the Chiefs will be playing for their ninth straight AFC West title! All they have to do is beat the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, which won't be easy since Jim Harbaugh has this team playing well at 8-4.

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 14. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we covered it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 14 schedule

Thursday

Lions 34, Packers 31 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Steelers 27, Browns 14 (Takeaways)

Vikings 42, Falcons 21 (Takeaways)

49ers 38, Bears 13 (Recap)

Eagles 22, Panthers 16 (Recap)

Jaguars 10, Titans 6 (Recap)

Buccaneers 28, Raiders 13 (Recap)

Saints 14, Giants 11 (Recap)

Dolphins 32, Jets 26 (Recap)

Rams 44, Bills 42 (Recap)

Seahawks 30, Cardinals 18 (Recap)

Chargers at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Bengals at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)