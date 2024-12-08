NFL Week 14 live updates, highlights: NFC West race heats up as Seahawks, Rams pull upsets, 49ers crush Bears
It's Week 14 in the NFL, and teams were competing for playoff spots. The Detroit Lions clinched their ticket to the postseason with a thrilling 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and the Philadelphia Eagles joined them after surviving the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and getting some help around the league.
Elsewhere, the Minnesota Vikings handled the Atlanta Falcons in the Kirk Cousins revenge game; the Pittsburgh Steelers avenged their snow-game loss to the Cleveland Browns; the Miami Dolphins eliminated the New York Jets from playoff contention with a walk-off touchdown; the Seattle Seahawks took care of the Arizona Cardinals to stay in first place in the NFC West; and the Los Angeles Rams put up 44 points in a nail-biting upset of the Buffalo Bills.
To finish out Sunday, the Chiefs will be playing for their ninth straight AFC West title! All they have to do is beat the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, which won't be easy since Jim Harbaugh has this team playing well at 8-4.
Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 14. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we covered it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
All game times ET
Week 14 schedule
Thursday
Lions 34, Packers 31 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Steelers 27, Browns 14 (Takeaways)
Vikings 42, Falcons 21 (Takeaways)
49ers 38, Bears 13 (Recap)
Eagles 22, Panthers 16 (Recap)
Jaguars 10, Titans 6 (Recap)
Buccaneers 28, Raiders 13 (Recap)
Saints 14, Giants 11 (Recap)
Dolphins 32, Jets 26 (Recap)
Rams 44, Bills 42 (Recap)
Seahawks 30, Cardinals 18 (Recap)
Chargers at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)
Monday
Bengals at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)
Bills pull within 2 points with 1 minute remaining in the fourth quarter
Following Puka's TD, Allen and the Bills went 70 yards on eight plays, and the MVP candidate punched in his THIRD rushing TD of the day.
Bills 42
Rams 44
1 minute remaining
Puka TD puts Rams up by nine late in the fourth quarter
Leading by three points late in the fourth quarter, the Rams were looking to put the Bills away for good. Stafford hit Puka Nacua out to the right on a screen play, and he took it 19 yards for the score.
Karty XP was no good, so it's 44-35 Rams with 1:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. What does Josh Allen have for us?
Insane Josh Allen TD pulls Bills within three
After the Rams' first punt of the second half, Josh Allen marched his offense 91 yards down the field on 10 plays, and hit Mack Hollins for a 21-yard score to pull Buffalo within 3!
What a ridiculous throw here. Both QBs are putting on a show.
Bills pull within 10 again after Josh Allen TD
Back and forth we go in L.A. While Buffalo is down double digits, you can't fault the offense. Josh Allen hit Khalil Shakir for another monster gain to set up a 1-yard TD from the dual-threat QB.
Rams 38 Bills 28 with a full quarter to go
Cooper Kupp finds the end zone
The Rams have scored touchdowns on both of their second-half drives, this one going to Cooper Kupp. L.A. leads Buffalo, 38-21.
Matthew Stafford is absolutely dealing today. He's completed 17 of 23 passes for 246 yards so far.
Khalil Shakir pulls Bills within 10 with wild TD
Bills vs. Rams has delivered plenty of points, but Shakir's TD may be the score of the game. He split two defenders and shook off a couple would-be tacklers while going 51 yards for 6!
Rome Odunze's impressive TD
Things aren't going well for the Bears in their first game without Matt Eberflus, but Caleb Williams did find fellow rookie Rome Odunze for this spectacular touchdown:
Stafford dime to Kupp sets up Rams TD
The Rams are rolling vs. the Bills, and Stafford is having himself a day. He's dropped a few dimes on this Buffalo defense, including this one to Kupp. A few plays later, Kyren Williams found the end zone and extended L.A.'s lead to 31-14. It's the Rams' biggest lead of the YEAR.
Charbonnet scores from 51 yards out as Seattle builds on lead vs. Arizona
The Seahawks defeated the rival Cardinals just a couple weeks ago, and are on their way to sweeping the season series thanks to a hot start. The most recent Seattle score came from Zach Charbonnet, who went 51 yards to the house after some poor tackling from Arizona.
Jauan Jennings scores TD No. 2
Third-and-Jauan. He's one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL. Jennings scored his second TD of the day in the second quarter vs. Chicago. The 49ers are ROLLING.
Puka Nacua makes one of the catches of the year
Tom Brady was virtually lost for words after Puka Nacua made an incredible catch along the sidelines. Check out how Nacua got both feet inbounds!
Ty Johnson scores off the screen
What blocked punt? Right after the Rams went up double digits following a scoop-and-score off a blocked punt, Ty Johnson found the end zone off a 41-yard screen pass. Check out how Josh Allen's fake to the right set up the big play.
Rams turn blocked punt into TD
Special plays being made on special teams. The Rams have quickly jumped out to a double-digit lead over the Bills thanks to this blocked punt that was returned for six. Looks like we're in for a shootout.
49ers' Isaac Guerendo makes diving 27-yard catch
The new 49ers starting running back Isaac Guerendo hauled in a diving catch and thanks to an extra roll, he got down to the 1-yard line. He punched in it on the ground to put the 49ers up, 14-0, on the very next play.
Geno Smith throws laser TD to JSN
Smith threw a laser to Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 19-yard touchdown to give Seattle an early 10-7 lead in the battle for the NFC West division lead.
Cardinals strike first with Kyler Murray's 41-yard pass TD
Arizona wide receiver Michael Wilson broke free deep downfield, and Murray hit him for the early 7-0 lead.
Dolphins beat Jets in walk-off fashion
The Dolphins started overtime with the football, and Tua Tagovailoa made sure Aaron Rodgers didn't get to possess it. He threw a 10-yard dart to tight end Jonnu Smith to win the game and keep Miami's playoff hopes alive as it improved its record to 6-7.
Saints block Giants' game-tying field goal to survive
New York kicker Graham Gano's game-tying field goal attempt got blocked, and the Giants fell to 2-11 in 2024.
Aaron Rodgers throws for over 300 yards, snaps 34-start drought
Yes, stunningly Aaron Rodgers hadn't thrown for over 300 yards in a game since Week 14 of the 2021 season in a 45-21 Green Bay Packers win over the Chicago Bears. He ended his 34-game drought on Sunday, which was the third-longest by a quarterback in the last 20 seasons. Rodgers has 339 yards and a touchdown on 27 of 39 passing at the end of regulation. Miami and the Jets are headed to overtime tied at 26!
Aaron Jones TD wraps up Vikings win over Kirk Cousins, Falcons
Aaron Jones exploded up the middle to put the nail in Kirk Cousins' and the Atlanta Falcons' coffin with a 15-yard rushing touchdown that puts the host Vikings up 42-21 with 3:38 left to play.
Browns' David Njoku snags lunging TD
David Njoku catches a 15-yard touchdown in the front corner of the end zone with a nice toe-tap effort. The Browns are down two scores about halfway through the fourth quarter.
Byron Murphy pulls off one-handed interception of Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins tried going deep to tight end Kyle Pitts, but Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy intercepted Cousins' overthrow one-handed.
Bryce Young avoids safety, hits Xavier Legette for 31 yards
The Carolina Panthers quarterback looked like he was about to absorb a sack in the end zone for a safety on a third-and-11, but Young scampered away. Following his escape, Young buzzed the football over the earhole of Eagles cornerback Darius Slay to hit rookie Xavier Legette for a 31-yard gain down the left sideline. The Panthers have life and a chance to stun the Eagles in Philadelphia down 22-16 with two minutes to play.
Sam Darnold makes Vikings history with fifth pass TD
Darnold hit wide receiver Jordan Addison for a six-yard touchdown, their third scoring strike of the day, and Darnold's fifth touchdown toss of the day. According to CBS Sports Research, Darnold is the first Vikings quarterback with at least five touchdown passes since Daunte Culpepper on Oct. 17, 2004. If he can hold on and not throw an interception, Darnold will become the third Viking to have five touchdowns and no interceptions in a game along with Culpepper (twice) and Tommy Kramer (1986).
Mike Evans pulls off a hurdle on 32-yard gain
Baker Mayfield hit Buccaneers legend Mike Evans over the middle, and the 31-year-old Evans jumped over a defender at the tail end of a 32-yard gain.
Sam Darnold throws fourth TD, Vikings retake lead
Darnold hit wide receiver Jordan Addison on an outbreaking route to give Minnesota the lead back once again in a seesaw affair. They lead 28-21 with 13 minutes left to play.
Falcons' Bijan Robinson finds the end zone
Atlanta trailed 21-13, but that was before running back Bijan Robinson put the Falcons on his back. He exploded off the line of scrimmage untouched for a 13-yard touchdown run. He then powered his way into the end zone to tie the game for a successful two-point conversion.
Sam Darnold scrambles to hit Justin Jefferson for 52-yard TD
Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold ducks the Falcons blitz on third-and-8 to hit Minnesota All-Pro Justin Jefferson for his second touchdown today, this time on a 52-yard strike. Jefferson's Atlanta defender fell down when the football was high in the air, which allowed for the Vikings No. 1 target to waltz into the end zone untouched.
Rachaad White buries Raiders defender with mean stiff arm
Buccaneers running back Rachaad White stiff-armed a Las Vegas defender into the dirt to pick up 12 yards and a first down.
