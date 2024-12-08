NFL Week 14 live updates, scores, highlights: 49ers looking like old selves; Rams shredding Bills defense

Everything to know about Week 14 right here

It's Week 14 in the NFL, and teams are officially competing for playoff spots. The Detroit Lions clinched their ticket to the postseason with a thrilling 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and two more NFC teams (the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles) can join them after getting wins Sunday. The Vikings crushed the Atlanta Falcons in the Kirk Cousins revenge game, while the Eagles survived the Carolina Panthers and a much-improved Bryce Young. Now, both teams will keep an eye on the late-window games. Based on those results, they could clinch playoff berths by the end of the night.

To finish out Sunday, the Chiefs will be playing for their ninth straight AFC West title! All they have to do is beat the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, which won't be easy since Jim Harbaugh has this team playing well at 8-4.

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 14. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 14 schedule

Thursday

Lions 34, Packers 31 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Steelers 27, Browns 14 (Takeaways)
Vikings 42, Falcons 21 (Takeaways)
Eagles 22, Panthers 16 (Recap)
Jaguars 10, Titans 6 (Recap)
Buccaneers 28, Raiders 13 (Recap)
Saints 14, Giants 11 (Recap)
Dolphins 32, Jets 26 (Recap)
Seahawks at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (Gametracker)
Bills at Rams, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Bears at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Chargers at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Bengals at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

Updating Live
(39)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Khalil Shakir pulls Bills within 10 with wild TD

Bills vs. Rams has delivered plenty of points, but Shakir's TD may be the score of the game. He split two defenders and shook off a couple would-be tacklers while going 51 yards for 6!

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rome Odunze's impressive TD

Things aren't going well for the Bears in their first game without Matt Eberflus, but Caleb Williams did find fellow rookie Rome Odunze for this spectacular touchdown:

 
Pinned
Link copied

Stafford dime to Kupp sets up Rams TD

The Rams are rolling vs. the Bills, and Stafford is having himself a day. He's dropped a few dimes on this Buffalo defense, including this one to Kupp. A few plays later, Kyren Williams found the end zone and extended L.A.'s lead to 31-14. It's the Rams' biggest lead of the YEAR. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Charbonnet scores from 51 yards out as Seattle builds on lead vs. Arizona

The Seahawks defeated the rival Cardinals just a couple weeks ago, and are on their way to sweeping the season series thanks to a hot start. The most recent Seattle score came from Zach Charbonnet, who went 51 yards to the house after some poor tackling from Arizona. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jauan Jennings scores TD No. 2

Third-and-Jauan. He's one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL. Jennings scored his second TD of the day in the second quarter vs. Chicago. The 49ers are ROLLING. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Puka Nacua makes one of the catches of the year

Tom Brady was virtually lost for words after Puka Nacua made an incredible catch along the sidelines. Check out how Nacua got both feet inbounds! 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Ty Johnson scores off the screen

What blocked punt? Right after the Rams went up double digits following a scoop-and-score off a blocked punt, Ty Johnson found the end zone off a 41-yard screen pass. Check out how Josh Allen's fake to the right set up the big play. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams turn blocked punt into TD

Special plays being made on special teams. The Rams have quickly jumped out to a double-digit lead over the Bills thanks to this blocked punt that was returned for six. Looks like we're in for a shootout. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

49ers' Isaac Guerendo makes diving 27-yard catch

The new 49ers starting running back Isaac Guerendo hauled in a diving catch and thanks to an extra roll, he got down to the 1-yard line. He punched in it on the ground to put the 49ers up, 14-0, on the very next play. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Geno Smith throws laser TD to JSN

Smith threw a laser to Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 19-yard touchdown to give Seattle an early 10-7 lead in the battle for the NFC West division lead. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cardinals strike first with Kyler Murray's 41-yard pass TD

Arizona wide receiver Michael Wilson broke free deep downfield, and Murray hit him for the early 7-0 lead. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dolphins beat Jets in walk-off fashion

The Dolphins started overtime with the football, and Tua Tagovailoa made sure Aaron Rodgers didn't get to possess it. He threw a 10-yard dart to tight end Jonnu Smith to win the game and keep Miami's playoff hopes alive as it improved its record to 6-7. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Saints block Giants' game-tying field goal to survive

New York kicker Graham Gano's game-tying field goal attempt got blocked, and the Giants fell to 2-11 in 2024. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Aaron Rodgers throws for over 300 yards, snaps 34-start drought

Yes, stunningly Aaron Rodgers hadn't thrown for over 300 yards in a game since Week 14 of the 2021 season in a 45-21 Green Bay Packers win over the Chicago Bears. He ended his 34-game drought on Sunday, which was the third-longest by a quarterback in the last 20 seasons. Rodgers has 339 yards and a touchdown on 27 of 39 passing at the end of regulation. Miami and the Jets are headed to overtime tied at 26!

 
Pinned
Link copied

Aaron Jones TD wraps up Vikings win over Kirk Cousins, Falcons 

Aaron Jones exploded up the middle to put the nail in Kirk Cousins' and the Atlanta Falcons' coffin with a 15-yard rushing touchdown that puts the host Vikings up 42-21 with 3:38 left to play. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Browns' David Njoku snags lunging TD

David Njoku catches a 15-yard touchdown in the front corner of the end zone with a nice toe-tap effort. The Browns are down two scores about halfway through the fourth quarter. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Byron Murphy pulls off one-handed interception of Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins tried going deep to tight end Kyle Pitts, but Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy intercepted Cousins' overthrow one-handed. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bryce Young avoids safety, hits Xavier Legette for 31 yards

The Carolina Panthers quarterback looked like he was about to absorb a sack in the end zone for a safety on a third-and-11, but Young scampered away. Following his escape, Young buzzed the football over the earhole of Eagles cornerback Darius Slay to hit rookie Xavier Legette for a 31-yard gain down the left sideline. The Panthers have life and a chance to stun the Eagles in Philadelphia down 22-16 with two minutes to play. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Sam Darnold makes Vikings history with fifth pass TD

Darnold hit wide receiver Jordan Addison for a six-yard touchdown, their third scoring strike of the day, and Darnold's fifth touchdown toss of the day. According to CBS Sports Research, Darnold is the first Vikings quarterback with at least five touchdown passes since Daunte Culpepper on Oct. 17, 2004. If he can hold on and not throw an interception, Darnold will become the third Viking to have five touchdowns and no interceptions in a game along with Culpepper (twice) and Tommy Kramer (1986). 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Mike Evans pulls off a hurdle on 32-yard gain

Baker Mayfield hit Buccaneers legend Mike Evans over the middle, and the 31-year-old Evans jumped over a defender at the tail end of a 32-yard gain. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Sam Darnold throws fourth TD, Vikings retake lead 

Darnold hit wide receiver Jordan Addison on an outbreaking route to give Minnesota the lead back once again in a seesaw affair. They lead 28-21 with 13 minutes left to play. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Falcons' Bijan Robinson finds the end zone

Atlanta trailed 21-13, but that was before running back Bijan Robinson put the Falcons on his back. He exploded off the line of scrimmage untouched for a 13-yard touchdown run. He then powered his way into the end zone to tie the game for a successful two-point conversion. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Sam Darnold scrambles to hit Justin Jefferson for 52-yard TD

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold ducks the Falcons blitz on third-and-8 to hit Minnesota All-Pro Justin Jefferson for his second touchdown today, this time on a 52-yard strike. Jefferson's Atlanta defender fell down when the football was high in the air, which allowed for the Vikings No. 1 target to waltz into the end zone untouched. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rachaad White buries Raiders defender with mean stiff arm

Buccaneers running back Rachaad White stiff-armed a Las Vegas defender into the dirt to pick up 12 yards and a first down.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Adam Thielen saves Panthers drive on fourth down in the red zone

Carolina quarterback Bryce Young had his fourth-and-2 pass batted up into the air, but wide receiver Adam Thielen was ready to be the hero. He made a diving catch amongst a crowd of three Eagles to keep the Panthers drive alive. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Aaron Rodgers connects with Davante Adams for TD

The Jets retake the lead down in South Florida on a three-yard underneath route from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams. It's the 79th touchdown from Rodgers to Adams, the fourth-most in NFL history by a QB-WR duo including the postseason. They just broke a tie with Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown, who had 78. The touchdown reception is also Adams 99th career touchdown reception. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Darnell Mooney breaks free for 52 yards

Atlanta came out firing after Justin Jefferson's touchdown, with Kirk Cousins ripping a deep ball down the left sideline on a third-and-8 throw to Falcons wide Darnell Mooney. Mooney beat his man in coverage, and a Minnesota safety came in late to tackle him from behind to prevent a touchdown. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Justin Jefferson snaps 6-game streak without receiving TD

Minnesota All-Pro Justin Jefferson was in the midst of a six-game streak without a receiving touchdown after scoring in five of the Vikings' first six games this season. His drought is now over with a 12-yard score on a third-and-6 throw from Sam Darnold on a post route. That catch broke a 7-7 tie and gave Minnesota a 14-7 lead. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bryce Young throws clutch TD on fourth-and-goal

The Panthers faced a fourth-and-goal from the three late in the second quarter, trailing 7-3. Head coach Dave Canales opted to roll the dice and go for it. Quarterback Bryce Young rewarded his head coach by hitting tight end Tommy Tremble underneath for a three-yard touchdown to put Carolina up, 10-7. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Saints' Kendre Miller drags Giants into the end zone

Miller took the hand-off toward the left, and he dragged a pile of New York defenders the final five yards en route to an eight-yard rushing touchdown. New Orleans now on top 7-0 late in the first quarter. 

See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:16

    Week 14 Highlights: Falcons at Vikings (12/8)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:31

    Week 14 Highlights: Jaguars at Titans (12/8)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Week 14 Highlights: Buccaneers at Raiders (12/8)

  • Image thumbnail
    6:12

    Steelers Take Down Browns to Split Season Series

  • Image thumbnail
    4:27

    Tua Leads Dolphins to OT Victory Over Jets

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Highlights: Tua to Jonnu Smith for the Win!

  • Image thumbnail
    0:29

    MUST SEE: Dolphins walk it off with Tua TD pass to Jonnu Smith

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    NFL Week 14 Booth Recap: Jaguars at Titans (12/8)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    NFL Week 14 Booth Recap: Jets at Dolphins (12/8)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    NFL Week 14 Booth Recap: Raiders at Buccaneers (12/8)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    On-Field Reaction: Baker Mayfield Sounds Off On Win Over Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    2:53

    On-Site Recap: Steelers Dominate Browns In Pittsburgh

  • Image thumbnail
    6:24

    Eagles Prevent Panthers Comeback to Capture 9th Straight Win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    On-Field Reaction: Mac Jones Reflects on Win Over Titans

  • Image thumbnail
    3:04

    NFL Week 14 Preview: Kirk Cousins Struggling, Facing Former Team

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    NFL Week 14 Preview: Steelers, Browns Meet For 2nd Time 17 Days

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    NFL Week 14 Preview: Kyler Murray, Cardinals Look To Solve Seahawks Defense

  • Image thumbnail
    2:32

    NFL On CBS Preview Week 14: Seahawks at Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:20

    NFL On CBS Preview Week 14: Jets at Dolphins

See All NFL Videos