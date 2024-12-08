NFL Week 14 live updates, scores, highlights: 49ers looking like old selves; Rams shredding Bills defense

Khalil Shakir pulls Bills within 10 with wild TD
Bills vs. Rams has delivered plenty of points, but Shakir's TD may be the score of the game. He split two defenders and shook off a couple would-be tacklers while going 51 yards for 6!
It's Week 14 in the NFL, and teams are officially competing for playoff spots. The Detroit Lions clinched their ticket to the postseason with a thrilling 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and two more NFC teams (the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles) can join them after getting wins Sunday. The Vikings crushed the Atlanta Falcons in the Kirk Cousins revenge game, while the Eagles survived the Carolina Panthers and a much-improved Bryce Young. Now, both teams will keep an eye on the late-window games. Based on those results, they could clinch playoff berths by the end of the night.
To finish out Sunday, the Chiefs will be playing for their ninth straight AFC West title! All they have to do is beat the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, which won't be easy since Jim Harbaugh has this team playing well at 8-4.
Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 14. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
All game times ET
Thursday
Lions 34, Packers 31 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Steelers 27, Browns 14 (Takeaways)
Vikings 42, Falcons 21 (Takeaways)
Eagles 22, Panthers 16 (Recap)
Jaguars 10, Titans 6 (Recap)
Buccaneers 28, Raiders 13 (Recap)
Saints 14, Giants 11 (Recap)
Dolphins 32, Jets 26 (Recap)
Seahawks at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (Gametracker)
Bills at Rams, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Bears at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Chargers at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)
Monday
Bengals at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)
Things aren't going well for the Bears in their first game without Matt Eberflus, but Caleb Williams did find fellow rookie Rome Odunze for this spectacular touchdown:
The Rams are rolling vs. the Bills, and Stafford is having himself a day. He's dropped a few dimes on this Buffalo defense, including this one to Kupp. A few plays later, Kyren Williams found the end zone and extended L.A.'s lead to 31-14. It's the Rams' biggest lead of the YEAR.
The Seahawks defeated the rival Cardinals just a couple weeks ago, and are on their way to sweeping the season series thanks to a hot start. The most recent Seattle score came from Zach Charbonnet, who went 51 yards to the house after some poor tackling from Arizona.
Third-and-Jauan. He's one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL. Jennings scored his second TD of the day in the second quarter vs. Chicago. The 49ers are ROLLING.
Tom Brady was virtually lost for words after Puka Nacua made an incredible catch along the sidelines. Check out how Nacua got both feet inbounds!
What blocked punt? Right after the Rams went up double digits following a scoop-and-score off a blocked punt, Ty Johnson found the end zone off a 41-yard screen pass. Check out how Josh Allen's fake to the right set up the big play.
Special plays being made on special teams. The Rams have quickly jumped out to a double-digit lead over the Bills thanks to this blocked punt that was returned for six. Looks like we're in for a shootout.
The new 49ers starting running back Isaac Guerendo hauled in a diving catch and thanks to an extra roll, he got down to the 1-yard line. He punched in it on the ground to put the 49ers up, 14-0, on the very next play.
Smith threw a laser to Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 19-yard touchdown to give Seattle an early 10-7 lead in the battle for the NFC West division lead.
Arizona wide receiver Michael Wilson broke free deep downfield, and Murray hit him for the early 7-0 lead.
The Dolphins started overtime with the football, and Tua Tagovailoa made sure Aaron Rodgers didn't get to possess it. He threw a 10-yard dart to tight end Jonnu Smith to win the game and keep Miami's playoff hopes alive as it improved its record to 6-7.
New York kicker Graham Gano's game-tying field goal attempt got blocked, and the Giants fell to 2-11 in 2024.
Yes, stunningly Aaron Rodgers hadn't thrown for over 300 yards in a game since Week 14 of the 2021 season in a 45-21 Green Bay Packers win over the Chicago Bears. He ended his 34-game drought on Sunday, which was the third-longest by a quarterback in the last 20 seasons. Rodgers has 339 yards and a touchdown on 27 of 39 passing at the end of regulation. Miami and the Jets are headed to overtime tied at 26!
Aaron Jones exploded up the middle to put the nail in Kirk Cousins' and the Atlanta Falcons' coffin with a 15-yard rushing touchdown that puts the host Vikings up 42-21 with 3:38 left to play.
David Njoku catches a 15-yard touchdown in the front corner of the end zone with a nice toe-tap effort. The Browns are down two scores about halfway through the fourth quarter.
Kirk Cousins tried going deep to tight end Kyle Pitts, but Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy intercepted Cousins' overthrow one-handed.
The Carolina Panthers quarterback looked like he was about to absorb a sack in the end zone for a safety on a third-and-11, but Young scampered away. Following his escape, Young buzzed the football over the earhole of Eagles cornerback Darius Slay to hit rookie Xavier Legette for a 31-yard gain down the left sideline. The Panthers have life and a chance to stun the Eagles in Philadelphia down 22-16 with two minutes to play.
Darnold hit wide receiver Jordan Addison for a six-yard touchdown, their third scoring strike of the day, and Darnold's fifth touchdown toss of the day. According to CBS Sports Research, Darnold is the first Vikings quarterback with at least five touchdown passes since Daunte Culpepper on Oct. 17, 2004. If he can hold on and not throw an interception, Darnold will become the third Viking to have five touchdowns and no interceptions in a game along with Culpepper (twice) and Tommy Kramer (1986).
Baker Mayfield hit Buccaneers legend Mike Evans over the middle, and the 31-year-old Evans jumped over a defender at the tail end of a 32-yard gain.
Darnold hit wide receiver Jordan Addison on an outbreaking route to give Minnesota the lead back once again in a seesaw affair. They lead 28-21 with 13 minutes left to play.
Atlanta trailed 21-13, but that was before running back Bijan Robinson put the Falcons on his back. He exploded off the line of scrimmage untouched for a 13-yard touchdown run. He then powered his way into the end zone to tie the game for a successful two-point conversion.
Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold ducks the Falcons blitz on third-and-8 to hit Minnesota All-Pro Justin Jefferson for his second touchdown today, this time on a 52-yard strike. Jefferson's Atlanta defender fell down when the football was high in the air, which allowed for the Vikings No. 1 target to waltz into the end zone untouched.
Buccaneers running back Rachaad White stiff-armed a Las Vegas defender into the dirt to pick up 12 yards and a first down.
Carolina quarterback Bryce Young had his fourth-and-2 pass batted up into the air, but wide receiver Adam Thielen was ready to be the hero. He made a diving catch amongst a crowd of three Eagles to keep the Panthers drive alive.
The Jets retake the lead down in South Florida on a three-yard underneath route from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams. It's the 79th touchdown from Rodgers to Adams, the fourth-most in NFL history by a QB-WR duo including the postseason. They just broke a tie with Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown, who had 78. The touchdown reception is also Adams 99th career touchdown reception.
Atlanta came out firing after Justin Jefferson's touchdown, with Kirk Cousins ripping a deep ball down the left sideline on a third-and-8 throw to Falcons wide Darnell Mooney. Mooney beat his man in coverage, and a Minnesota safety came in late to tackle him from behind to prevent a touchdown.
Minnesota All-Pro Justin Jefferson was in the midst of a six-game streak without a receiving touchdown after scoring in five of the Vikings' first six games this season. His drought is now over with a 12-yard score on a third-and-6 throw from Sam Darnold on a post route. That catch broke a 7-7 tie and gave Minnesota a 14-7 lead.
The Panthers faced a fourth-and-goal from the three late in the second quarter, trailing 7-3. Head coach Dave Canales opted to roll the dice and go for it. Quarterback Bryce Young rewarded his head coach by hitting tight end Tommy Tremble underneath for a three-yard touchdown to put Carolina up, 10-7.
Miller took the hand-off toward the left, and he dragged a pile of New York defenders the final five yards en route to an eight-yard rushing touchdown. New Orleans now on top 7-0 late in the first quarter.