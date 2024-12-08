NFL Week 14 live updates, scores, highlights: Panthers try to pull huge upset vs. Eagles; Bucs up on Raiders

Sam Darnold throws fourth TD, Vikings retake lead
Darnold hit wide receiver Jordan Addison on an outbreaking route to give Minnesota the lead back once again in a seesaw affair. They lead 28-21 with 13 minutes left to play.
It's Week 14 in the NFL, and teams are officially competing for playoff spots. The Detroit Lions clinched their ticket to the postseason with a thrilling 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and two more NFC teams (the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles) can join them with wins Sunday and some help from other teams around the league. The Vikings take on the Atlanta Falcons in a Kirk Cousins revenge game, while the Eagles get the Carolina Panthers and a much-improved Bryce Young.
To finish out Sunday, the Chiefs will be playing for their ninth straight AFC West title! All they have to do is beat the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, which won't be easy since Jim Harbaugh has this team playing well at 8-4.
Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 14. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
All game times ET
Thursday
Lions 34, Packers 31 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Jets at Dolphins, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Falcons at Vikings, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Saints at Giants, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Panthers at Eagles, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Browns at Steelers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Raiders at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Jaguars at Titans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Seahawks at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Bills at Rams, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Bears at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Chargers at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)
Monday
Bengals at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)
Atlanta trailed 21-13, but that was before running back Bijan Robinson put the Falcons on his back. He exploded off the line of scrimmage untouched for a 13-yard touchdown run. He then powered his way into the end zone to tie the game for a successful two-point conversion.
Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold ducks the Falcons blitz on third-and-8 to hit Minnesota All-Pro Justin Jefferson for his second touchdown today, this time on a 52-yard strike. Jefferson's Atlanta defender fell down when the football was high in the air, which allowed for the Vikings No. 1 target to waltz into the end zone untouched.
Buccaneers running back Rachaad White stiff-armed a Las Vegas defender into the dirt to pick up 12 yards and a first down.
Carolina quarterback Bryce Young had his fourth-and-2 pass batted up into the air, but wide receiver Adam Thielen was ready to be the hero. He made a diving catch amongst a crowd of three Eagles to keep the Panthers drive alive.
The Jets retake the lead down in South Florida on a three-yard underneath route from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams. It's the 79th touchdown from Rodgers to Adams, the fourth-most in NFL history by a QB-WR duo including the postseason. They just broke a tie with Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown, who had 78. The touchdown reception is also Adams 99th career touchdown reception.
Atlanta came out firing after Justin Jefferson's touchdown, with Kirk Cousins ripping a deep ball down the left sideline on a third-and-8 throw to Falcons wide Darnell Mooney. Mooney beat his man in coverage, and a Minnesota safety came in late to tackle him from behind to prevent a touchdown.
Minnesota All-Pro Justin Jefferson was in the midst of a six-game streak without a receiving touchdown after scoring in five of the Vikings' first six games this season. His drought is now over with a 12-yard score on a third-and-6 throw from Sam Darnold on a post route. That catch broke a 7-7 tie and gave Minnesota a 14-7 lead.
The Panthers faced a fourth-and-goal from the three late in the second quarter, trailing 7-3. Head coach Dave Canales opted to roll the dice and go for it. Quarterback Bryce Young rewarded his head coach by hitting tight end Tommy Tremble underneath for a three-yard touchdown to put Carolina up, 10-7.
Miller took the hand-off toward the left, and he dragged a pile of New York defenders the final five yards en route to an eight-yard rushing touchdown. New Orleans now on top 7-0 late in the first quarter.
Pittsburgh second-year defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 309 pounds, corralled his first career interception. The Browns tried to set up a screen to running back Nick Chubb, but Benton got in front of Chubb and climbed the ladder to intercept Jameis Winston. He even rumbled ahead 11 yards down to the Cleveland 31-yard line.
It's a turnover fest in Tampa Bay! Las Vegas brought the blitz on a Buccaneers third-and-3, and Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield fumbled the football at the tail of end being sacked. Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig jumped on top of the loose ball to force the Buccaneers' second turnover in as many possessions.
Las Vegas' first play after its tip-drill interception of Baker Mayfield ends in disaster. Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell fumbled the snap, and it was recovered by Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David.
Mayfield attempted to set up a wide receiver screen on third-and-8, but Raiders edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson read the play perfectly. He tipped the football up in the air and completed the catch for an interception as he hit the ground back first. Early contender for the top catch of the day.
Kirk Cousins entered Week 14 with an NFL-most 13 interceptions, and he just threw his 14th to his former Vikings teammate in safety Josh Metellus.
Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold's arm got hit as he uncorked a deep, play-action pass to wide receiver Jordan Addison, and Addison played the football perfectly. He cut his route and broke back to the football to make the catch and evade Atlanta's secondary to jog in for a game-tying, 49-yard touchdown catch.
Browns quarterback Jameis Winston connected wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for 235 yards against the Denver Broncos in Week 13. They continue to make fireworks in Week 14 against the Steelers to begin Week 14. Facing a third-and-9, Winston scrambled out to the left and hit a wide open Jeudy for a 30-yard touchdown. That gave Cleveland an early 7-3 lead.
The Buccaneers have jumped all over the struggling 2-10 Raiders early. Quarterback Baker Mayfield perfectly lofted a back-shoulder throw to rookie wideout Jalen McMillan in the right corner of the end zone. Tampa Bay leads 7-0 early.
Allgeier bulldozed through the Vikings defense to put Cousins and the visiting Falcons on top of the Vikings, 7-0, early. He got a head of steam and broke a tackle just before crossing the goal line