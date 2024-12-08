NFL Week 14 live updates, scores, Kirk Cousins throws INT vs. Vikings; Winston, Jeudy connection strikes again

Everything to know about Week 14 right here

It's Week 14 in the NFL, and teams are officially competing for playoff spots. The Detroit Lions clinched their ticket to the postseason with a thrilling 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and two more NFC teams (the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles) can join them with wins Sunday and some help from other teams around the league. The Vikings take on the Atlanta Falcons in a Kirk Cousins revenge game, while the Eagles get the Carolina Panthers and a much-improved Bryce Young.

To finish out Sunday, the Chiefs will be playing for their ninth straight AFC West title! All they have to do is beat the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, which won't be easy since Jim Harbaugh has this team playing well at 8-4.

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 14. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 14 schedule

Thursday

Lions 34, Packers 31 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Jets at Dolphins, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Falcons at Vikings, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Saints at Giants, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Panthers at Eagles, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Browns at Steelers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Raiders at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Jaguars at Titans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Seahawks at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Bills at Rams, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Bears at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Chargers at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Bengals at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

Updating Live
(8)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Baker Mayfield strip-sacked, Raiders recover

It's a turnover fest in Tampa Bay! Las Vegas brought the blitz on a Buccaneers third-and-3, and Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield fumbled the football at the tail of end being sacked. Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig jumped on top of the loose ball to force the Buccaneers second turnover in as many possessions. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Raiders give the football right back to Buccaneers

Las Vegas' first play after their tip drill interception of Baker Mayfield ends in disaster. Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell fumbled the snap, and it's recovered by Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Acrobatic INT off Baker Mayfield 

Mayfield attempted to set up a wide receiver screen on third-and-8, but Raiders edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson read the play perfectly. He tipped the football up in the air and completed the catch for an interception as he hit the ground back first. Early contender for the top catch of the day. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cousins intercepted in Minnesota homecoming

Kirk Cousins entered Week 14 with an NFL-most 13 interceptions, and he just threw his 14th to his former Vikings teammate in safety Josh Metellus. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Addison's smooth moves tie game for Vikings

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold's arm got hit as he uncorked a deep, play-action pass to wide receiver Jordan Addison, and Addison played the football perfectly. He cut his route and broke back to the football to make the catch and evade Atlanta's secondary to jog in for a game-tying, 49-yard touchdown catch. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Winston-Jeudy connection still cooking

Browns quarterback Jameis Winston connected wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for 235 yards against the Denver Broncos in Week 13. They continue to make fireworks in Week 14 against the Steelers to begin Week 14. Facing a third-and-9, Winston scrambled out to the left and hit a wide open Jeudy for a 30-yard touchdown. That gave Cleveland an early 7-3 lead. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Baker Mayfield gets Bucs going with back-shoulder dime

The Buccaneers have jumped all over the struggling 2-10 Raiders early. Quarterback Baker Mayfield perfectly lofted a back-shoulder throw to rookie wideout Jalen McMillan in the right corner of the end zone. Tampa Bay leads 7-0 early. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tyler Allgeier starts scoring in Kirk Cousins revenge game

Allgeier bulldozed through the Vikings defense to put Cousins and the visiting Falcons on top of the Vikings, 7-0, early. He got a head of steam and broke a tackle just before crossing the goal line

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:04

    NFL Week 14 Preview: Kirk Cousins Struggling, Facing Former Team

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    NFL Week 14 Preview: Steelers, Browns Meet For 2nd Time 17 Days

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    NFL Week 14 Preview: Kyler Murray, Cardinals Look To Solve Seahawks Defense

  • Image thumbnail
    2:32

    NFL On CBS Preview Week 14: Seahawks at Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:20

    NFL On CBS Preview Week 14: Jets at Dolphins

  • Image thumbnail
    2:58

    NFL On CBS Preview Week 14: Raiders at Buccaneers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    NFL On CBS Preview Week 14: Browns at Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:43

    NFL On CBS Preview Week 14: Jaguars at Titans

  • Image thumbnail
    3:14

    NFL News & Notes: Bill Belichick Reportedly Interested in UNC Head Coaching Job

  • Image thumbnail
    2:15

    NFL News & Notes: Bucky Irving Questionable, Mike Evans Set To Play Sunday vs. Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    NFL News & Notes: Uchenna Nwosu Set To Return For Seahawks In Big NFC West Showdown

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    NFL Week 14 Friday Injury Report: Malik Nabers (Groin) Questionable For Week 14 vs. Saints

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    NFL Week 14 Friday Injury Report: Buffalo Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    NFL Week 14 Friday Injury Report: New York Jets

  • Image thumbnail
    2:06

    NFL Week 14 Friday Injury Report: Chicago Bears

  • Image thumbnail
    3:12

    What's Next For Bill Belichick?

  • Image thumbnail
    6:02

    Bill Belichick Takes Interview For Head Coaching Job With UNC

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Week 14 FFT Panic Meter: Baker Mayfield

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Week 14 FFT Panic Meter: 49ers Offense

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Week 14 FFT Panic Meter: Ceedee Lamb

See All NFL Videos