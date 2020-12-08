We learned plenty this past week in the NFL. Apparently the NFC East heard our criticisms, because the top two teams in that sorry division registered huge upset wins. Colt McCoy and the New York Giants downed the Seattle Seahawks, 17-12, and the Washington Football Team handed the Pittsburgh Steelers their first loss with a 23-17 victory. It was shocking to say the least. Also, Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson and Tua Tagovailoa were all favored by double digits this past week. Do you know the only quarterback that covered? That's right, the rookie Tagovailo, and he is now 4-1 against the spread as a starter this season. We still have one more game to digest this week as the Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens tonight, but let's go ahead and check out how the lines for Week 14 have moved.

On Friday, we took a look at the lookahead lines for Week 14, which William Hill Sportsbook had available for anyone paying attention beyond the current week. Now that we have officially entered Week 14, we have seen some line movement. Below, we'll take a look at the biggest movers of the week from the lookahead numbers and examine why the line has moved and whether there's value in fading said move. But first, here's the current spread, the line that re-opened on Sunday evening and the lookahead number for every matchup. All NFL odds come courtesy of William Hill.

Week 14 line snapshot

Matchup Current Reopen Look NE at LAR LAR -6 N/A LAR -6.5 DEN at CAR N/A CAR -4 CAR -4 AZ at NYG AZ -2.5 N/A AZ -3 DAL at CIN DAL -3.5 DAL -3.5 DAL -3 MIN at TB TB -6.5 N/A TB -6 TEN at JAX TEN -7.5 TEN -7.5 TEN -9.5 KC at MIA KC -7.5 KC -7.5 KC -7.5 GB at DET GB -7.5 GB -8 GB -7.5 HOU at CHI HOU -1.5 HOU -2.5 HOU -1.5 NYJ at SEA SEA -13.5 SEA -13.5 SEA -14.5 IND at LV IND -2.5 IND -2.5 IND -2 NO at PHI NO -7 NO -7 NO -6.5 ATL at LAC ATL -2.5 ATL -2 LAC -1 WAS at SF SF -3.5 SF -4.5 SF -4 PIT at BUF PIT -1 PIT -1.5 PIT -2.5 BAL at CLE PICK N/A BAL -2.5

Falcons at Chargers

Current: ATL -2.5 | Reopen: ATL -2 | Lookahead: LAC -1

Why it moved: The Falcons fell to the New Orleans Saints for the second time in three weeks this past Sunday, but this line move was more about the Chargers. Despite entering Week 13 with a 3-8 record, the Chargers had been relatively competitive in every game. That changed on Sunday, as they were blown out by the New England Patriots, 45-0. Apart from it being the Chargers' worst loss of the season and worst shutout loss in franchise history, it came against an offense that is the 10th-worst scoring team in the league. In fact, this loss made NFL history, as the 45-0 result was the largest road shutout win in NFL history by a team that entered the game with a losing record. Absolutely nothing went right for the Chargers.

Fade the move? The Falcons are just one game removed from a 37-point win over the Las Vegas Raiders, so I plan on taking Atlanta in this Week 14 matchup. The Chargers appear to be an absolute mess right now.

Titans at Jaguars

Current: TEN -7.5 | Reopen: TEN -7.5 | Lookahead: TEN -9.5

Why it moved: Whoa. Who saw the Cleveland Browns completely dismantling the Titans coming? Baker Mayfield and Co. jumped out to a whopping 38-7 lead at halftime thanks to his four passing touchdowns. It made some franchise history, as Mayfield became the first Browns quarterback since Otto Graham in 1951 to throw four touchdowns in the first half of a game. The Browns eventually won by a score of 41-35, but I was there and I can tell you the game never really felt close.

Fade the move? I do find myself agreeing with this line move, and it's not because of the Titans' performance this past week. The Jaguars have played two quarterbacks over the last five games, and they are 4-1 against the spread. They took the Minnesota Vikings to overtime on Sunday despite being double-digit underdogs with Mike Glennon under center, who is now 2-0 against the spread. I'm not going to feel comfortable taking the Titans unless that line drops another half point or so.