NFL Week 14 odds, picks, schedule, how to watch, stream: Expert picks against the spread, predictions, survivor pool play

We're in for a heck of a Sunday in Week 14. The early window brings us plenty of action with playoff ramifactions in the AFC, as the Colts battle the Texans in Houston, the Patriots try to solve their problems in Miami and the Ravens look to slow down the Chiefs in Kansas City. Then in the late slate, the Eagles head to Dallas looking to upset the Cowboys and tighten the NFC East race. And finally, the Rams head to Chicago to face the Bears in a matchup of division leaders.

We'll take you game by game to reveal how our experts picked the lines earlier in the week while also sharing our thoughts on survivor pool picks for Week 14 and showing you all the great places you can find NFL picks talk throughout the week. Let's get to it.

Ravens at Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Chiefs -8.5



Chiefs -8.5 Current: Chiefs -6.5

"Kansas City's been a coverhorse, going 8-3-1 against the spread this season. But the Chiefs are just 0-2-1 over their last three games against the number despite going 2-1 in those games. They are a popular public team because they covered early on; there's value here later in the season. The actual matchup is good value too. Lamar Jackson and Gus Edwards probably are not going to carry the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory. It's a bit of a fad and at some point, the read option/RPO stuff plus Jackson's lack of accuracy will catch up to Baltimore. It won't catch up this week, though. The Chiefs are the worst rush defense team by DVOA and are giving up a league-worst 5.1 yards per carry to opposing offenses. Over the last three years, the Ravens are averaging 238.7 rushing yards per game and 4.9 yards per carry. They've run the ball 53, 43 and 49 times the last three weeks. This is a good spot for Baltimore to pound the ball, sustain drives and keep Patrick Mahomes off the field. Force him into a weird spot and he might even make some mistakes that could lead to a stunning upset." -- Will Brinson on his Week 14 best bets

Brinson loves the Ravens but is picking two other underdogs to win outright. You can check out his five best bets in his Friday column.

Colts at Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Texans -4



Texans -4 Current: Texans -4.5

Panthers at Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Panthers -2.5



Panthers -2.5 Current: Panthers -1

"Something is wrong with Cam Newton, and the Panthers have gone from contenders to just another team bumbling their way toward a playoff-less season. During the Panthers' four-game losing streak, Newton has thrown nine touchdowns and seven interceptions for a passer rating of 97.8. It's the interceptions that are concerning, especially considering he's now going up against a team that has generated the second-most takeaways (27) in the NFL. The Browns are coming off a disappointing loss that saw them get walloped by the Texans, but I don't think we should overreact to a road loss against a team that's now won nine games in a row and climbed its way up to 11th in DVOA." -- Sean Wagner-McGough on his Week 14 best bets

Wagner-McGough is coming off a rough week but still has posted an excellent 37-27-1 record in his best bets column this year. Find out who else he's taking in his Thursday column.

Falcons at Packers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Packers -4



Packers -4 Current: Packers -4.5

"Atlanta on the road is usually a problem to begin with. The Falcons have rolled over and died. The Packers did last week, too, but Aaron Rodgers will be out to prove something with Mike McCarthy fired. He can't possibly look as disinterested as he did a week ago, and Green Bay can't lose to another .250 winning percentage team at Lambeau two weeks in a row. The Falcons have become everybody's homecoming team and they got absolutely abused by Baltimore on both sides of the line of scrimmage last week." -- Jason La Canfora on his Week 14 best bets

La Canfora has hit a rough patch with his best bets after starting 16-8, but he's plugging away with three teams he knows are winners this week. You can check out those best bets in his Friday column.

Saints at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Saints -7.5



Saints -7.5 Current: Saints -9.5

"It's hard to believe the Bucs beat the Saints way back in Week 1. That was a different time. Ryan Fitzpatrick was starting for the Bucs at quarterback, while it's Jameis Winston now. The Saints have made big strides on defense since then, so it won't be as high scoring as that one. But both teams will get their points and the Bucs will keep it close." -- Pete Prisco on his Week 14 best bets

Prisco is casting his lot with five underdogs this week, and the Saints aren't the only Super Bowl contender he's fading. You can see all five of his best bets in his Friday column.

Jets at Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Bills -3.5



Bills -3.5 Current: Bills -4

"We're getting a line of Bills -3 in the SuperContest, and at this point I think the Bills are clearly the better team of these two, so I'm jumping on it. The Buffalo offense isn't dangerous throwing the ball, but they've found something with Josh Allen running around and picking up yardage in chunks. The Jets will feature Sam Darnold at QB, but he figures to still be less than 100 percent in his return from injury. The Bills also have the clear edge on defense and in coaching, and I can't see them losing this matchup after rolling to a 41-10 win with Matt Barkley at QB against this same team." -- R.J. White on his Week 14 SuperContest picks

Patriots at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Patriots -7.5



Patriots -7.5 Current: Patriots -7.5

"If there's one place the Patriots don't quite look like the Patriots, it's South Florida. Since division realignment in 2002, New England has won the NFC East a whopping 14 of 16 times. No other team in the other five divisions has done it more than nine. But when the Pats travel to Miami they're just 8-8 since '02 and and 1-4 in their last five trips. New England has a realistic chance to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC but that's contingent on them winning out; the Dolphins are the AFC's seventh seed and desperately need to win on Sunday because SportsLine gives them only a 7.5 percent chance to make the playoffs." -- Ryan Wilson on why the Dolphins will upset the Patriots

Wilson correctly picked the Titans beating the Jaguars on Thursday and even said the Jags would score exactly nine points. Check out his projections for the entire Week 14 slate in his Wednesday column.

Giants at Redskins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Redskins -1



Redskins -1 Current: Giants -3.5

"I hate giving points with the Giants, but Washington is so pathetic with Mark Sanchez starting. They have no offense unless Adrian Peterson can go off. The Giants have played pretty well for four straight games now. Lay the points." -- Hammerin' Hank Golberg on his Week 14 best bets

Broncos at 49ers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Broncos -4



Broncos -4 Current: Broncos -3.5

"The 49ers went to Seattle last Sunday and got their butts kicked, losing 43-16. They've now lost three straight and nine of their previous 10. So, you know, things are going great in San Francisco. Seriously, though, it's times like these I like to buy low on teams. With the blowout loss last week combined with the 2-10 record on the season, there's value to be found here as teams like this are often written off by the public. And let them write the Niners off. If that means the public wants to put its money behind Case Keenum as a road favorite, well, I'll let them do that. I'm going to take the Niners and the points." -- Tom Fornelli on his Week 14 best bets

Fornelli is looking to bounce back after a 1-2 week in his best bets, and he has one total he loves this week. You can check out all his best bets in his Thursday column.

Bengals at Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Chargers -14.5



Chargers -14.5 Current: Chargers -14

"The one thing I will say here is that you're definitely not falling for a trap game if you have eight kids. It's just not possible because you're automatically ready for everything. [Philip] Rivers has been one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL all season and now he gets to go up against a Bengals defense that's so bad, they're on track to give up the second-most yards in NFL history. I mean, as far as mismatches go, Rivers against the Bengals secondary is basically the same as me going up against Meryl Streep in a game of charades where we're only acting out scenes from Meryl Streep movies. I would have no chance and that's kind of how I feel about the Bengals secondary trying to stop Rivers. If this game were just Rivers and his eight kids going up against the Bengals, I would think about taking Cincinnati, but there are no kids involved, so I'm definitely taking the Chargers." -- John Breech on what he's calling the blowout of the week

Breech predicted last week that the Broncos would score 24 points in a win over the Bengals, and the Broncos then scored 24 points in a win over the Bengals. See the rest of his projections for Week 14 in his Tuesday column.

Lions at Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Lions -2



Lions -2 Current: Lions -2.5

We're 13 weeks in with our survivor pools, which means at this point you're going to have to take some risks. There simply aren't more than a handful of trustworthy teams in the league, so it's unlikely you have any easy answers left in your pocket for Week 14. Teams that are at least six-point favorites this week include the Chiefs, Saints, Patriots, Chargers and Steelers, and who has any of those left? I feel like the most popular play of the week is going to be -- wait for it -- the Buffalo Bills, who get a home game against a team they whooped a few weeks back with their fourth QB of the season. If you want to jump on them, I can't fault you for that, but if you want to zag where people are zigging, you may want to pick this game instead. Matthew Stafford is questionable, which might make the Cardinals an option, but I just can't see them winning two games in a row, especially after losing several key players to IR this week. The Lions go into Arizona and do what they do best: beat bad teams.

Eagles at Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Cowboys -3.5



Cowboys -3.5 Current: Cowboys -3

"The Eagles have put together a fraudulent two-game win streak. They beat a crappy Giants team and then were locked in a close game for a bit against the Redskins' third-string quarterback, Mark Sanchez. The difference with this game is the Cowboys are actually good. Zeke will dominat en route to a Cowboys win and cover." -- CBS Sports HQ host Nick Kostos on his Week 14 best bets

Steelers at Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Steelers -11



Steelers -11 Current: Steelers -10

Pete Prisco: "Look, I ain't taking the Oakland Raiders against Alabama the way they play. They showed up a little bit last week --"

R.J. White: "You should have taken them against the Chiefs."

Prisco: "Yeah, but you saw that game, it could've been a lot worse."

White: "Mmmm, I don't know."

Prisco: "They're a terrible defense. The Steelers are reeling a little bit because of what happened the other night, blowing that lead ... They gave away that game, they're not going to do it here. They're going to go out there, [Ben] Roethlisberger's going to put up a big number early, throwing the football around, and I just don't think Raiders can stop him and this offense. Unless they get all those good defense players -- Ted Hendricks -- back in the game from the old Steelers-Raiders wars, it ain't happening."

White: "Look, I'm not gonna sit here and defend Oakland at this point as being a good team. They're a terrible team, but it's a tough road trip for Pittsburgh off two straight losses. They haven't won by more than seven on the road this year. They're 1-8 against the spread since 2009 as 10-point road favorites or higher. So you make them huge favorites in a game, and they play down to the competition, and that's what they're going to do here."

That's from the Friday edition of the Pick Six Podcast, hosted by Will Brinson five days a week. You can check it out below and get our thoughts on the entire NFL slate. Remember to click the button to subscribe!

Rams at Bears



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)



Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Rams -4



Rams -4 Current: Rams -3



"The Rams as a whole have struggled to contain No. 1 wideouts (Allen Robinson) and slot men (Anthony Miller), as well as deep throws (Taylor Gabriel) and throws over the middle (Trey Burton). Just about the only things they've done well in the passing game are cover short passes and running backs, which makes it seem like Cohen could struggle to make an impact, but then you remember that the Rams' run defense has been dreadful and, well, that seems somewhat less likely. What the Rams are instead banking on here is Trubisky being rusty come off a nearly three-week break, the cold weather affecting the pass game, and the pressure up front getting the better of Chicago's offensive line. " -- Jared Dubin, who's projecting a close, low-scoring game on Sunday night

Dubin dives deep into the matchups you need to know in the Sunday night showdown every week and predicts the final score. You can read his entire Rams-Bears preview in his Friday column.

Vikings at Seahawks

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)



Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Open: Seahawks -3.5



Seahawks -3.5 Current: Seahawks -3

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks in Week 14!