Falcons at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Panthers -2.5, O/U 46

Current: Panthers -2.5, O/U 42

"I was surprised to see the Panthers favored in this game. Maybe it's a pick 'em on a neutral field, but Carolina has looked lifeless since that brief spark Cam Newton provided against the Colt McCoy-led Cardinals a month ago. The Falcons aren't a good or consistent football team, but I think they have the upper hand against a desperate Panthers squad."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at Panthers (-3) Panthers Falcons Panthers Falcons Panthers Falcons Panthers Panthers

Ravens at Browns



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Ravens -1, O/U 44.5

Current: Browns -2.5, O/U 43

"The Ravens are just really hard to trust at the moment, as their offense under Lamar Jackson looks completely disjointed. Over the last three weeks, Baltimore's offense is averaging just 4.2 yards per play, which is the third-worst in the NFL during that stretch. They are also coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Steelers, which has them teetering a bit in the current playoff picture in the AFC. Meanwhile, they get a Browns team that needs a win to keep its season alive and is well-rested after getting the Week 13 bye. The Ravens are also 2-5 ATS in their last seven road games."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens at Browns (-2.5) Browns Browns Browns Ravens Browns Browns Ravens Browns

Cowboys at Washington

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Cowboys -4.5, O/U 49

Current: Cowboys -4.5, O/U 48

"During (November), Washington went 3-0, making them the only NFC team to go undefeated in November. Overall, Washington is now on a four-game winning streak, which is the longest in the NFC and the fourth-longest in the NFL. Usually, that would be enough to convince me to pick them and I probably would this week if they weren't facing Dak Prescott.

"If there' s one team Dak has absolutely owned in his career, it's Washington. Since his rookie year, he's 7-1 against them and he's won those seven games by an average of 13.7 points. And if you look at the one thing this Washington defense doesn't do well, they can't stop the pass. They're giving up more than 263.9 yards per game through air this year, which is the third-worst number in the NFL. Dak might throw for 700 yards."

Jaguars at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Titans -9.5, O/U 46.5

Current: Titans -8.5, O/U 43.5

"(The Jaguars) have no idea what they're doing, players are starting to push back. It's a problem, and this is a bad combination. You have a bad team going on the road in the division after playing a road game coming all the way back and not getting back started again until Monday morning because you flew all night, and you got a rested team coming off of a bye. Bad combination. Not only that, add in the history, they've dominated in Nashville, I think the Jaguars have won four times since 2003 in Nashville. This will be a beatdown. The defense has been OK at times, and they are starting to get to the point where they're getting beat down because they don't have any offensive help and it's starting to show, it's bleeding over. So I'm going to take Tennessee -8.5. It's a big number, but I'm taking it."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at Titans (-9.5) Titans Jaguars Titans Jaguars Jaguars Titans Titans Titans

Raiders at Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chiefs -10, O/U 52.5

Current: Chiefs -9.5, O/U 48

"The Raiders are coming off a home loss and didn't look good on offense. They must now face a good Chiefs defense. When these two met earlier this year, the Kansas City offense had its best day of the season. The Vegas defense will be the tonic to get the Kansas City offense back on track. Patrick Mahomes lights it up."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders at Chiefs (-9.5) Chiefs Raiders Chiefs Raiders Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs

Saints at Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Saints -6, O/U 43.5

Current: Saints -5.5, O/U 43

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints (-5.5) at Jets Saints Saints Jets Jets Saints Jets Jets Saints

Seahawks at Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Seahawks -6.5, O/U 44

Current: Seahawks -8.5, O/U 41

"Russ is back, baby! And they'll let him cook against a terrible Texans defense. Houston lacks a pass rush and coverage and just cut one of its few remaining decent defenders, again, in Zach Cunningham. The Seahawks still have some playoff life and the Texans are basically playing without a quarterback these days. I see this getting ugly. And fast.

"And I don't see a scenario where the Texans can play from behind and not have it snowball even further. Too much Wilson for the Texans."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks (-7.5) at Texans Seahawks Seahawks Texans Texans Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks

Lions at Broncos



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Broncos -8, O/U 43.5

Current: OFF

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions at Broncos (-8) Lions Broncos Lions Lions Lions Broncos Lions Lions

Giants at Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chargers -7.5, O/U 47

Current: Chargers -10, O/U 43

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Chargers (-10.5) Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers

Bills at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Buccaneers -3.5, O/U 53

Current: Buccaneers -3.5, O/U 53.5

"What a game we've got for you on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The Bills are coming off a disappointing Monday night loss to the Patriots with super weird weather, and people will question how they can recover from a morale standpoint against the NFL's best passing offense and Tom Brady, who is basically Buffalo's Thanos, holding a 32-3 (!) career record against the Bills. Buffalo's pass defense is still the top-ranked unit, but it will be without Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White the rest of the season because of injury. Tom Brady's longest career win streak against one opponent is 13 against the Bills. His fifth-longest career win streak against one opponent is nine ... against the Bills ... and he's currently on it. Obviously those are Pats wins for him, but how can anyone from Buffalo not get a little nervous with Brady across the field. The Bucs secondary is questionable enough for the Bills to find plenty of passing success, and Cole Beasley should eat against the Bucs' heavy zone coverage. I think Allen and Co. can bounce back and cover and maaaaybe steal a win."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills at Buccaneers (-3) Bills Buccaneers Bills Buccaneers Buccaneers Bills Buccaneers Buccaneers

49ers at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Bengals -2.5, O/U 47.5

Current: 49ers -1.5, O/U 48.5

"I picked the Chargers last week not only to cover vs. Cincy, but win straight up, and they won by double digits. I just expected an inexplicable collapse after a 31-point win over a division rival, and that's what happened. Now, here in Week 14, I think they can bounce back and win a game.

"I'm wary of Joe Burrow's injuries, but I'm more wary of Jimmy Garoppolo. He struggled last week against the Seahawks, throwing two interceptions and he took a safety. The 49ers are at their best when they are running the ball and playing good defense, but it looks like Elijah Mitchell is banged up with a couple different issues, Deebo Samuel's status for this week is still unknown and the defense is dealing with multiple injuries. I'm taking the Bengals here."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers at Bengals (-1) Bengals Bengals 49ers Bengals Bengals Bengals 49ers 49ers

Bears at Packers



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Packers -11, O/U 45

Current: Packers -12.5, O/U 43

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Packers (-12.5) Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers

Rams at Cardinals

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Cardinals -2.5, O/U 52

Current: Cardinals -2.5, O/U 51.5

