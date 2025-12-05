Things are always interesting in the NFL, but we've cranked the intensity tenfold after flipping the calendar to December. We're in the final full month of the 2025 regular season, making each contest fall further under the microscope as playoff hopes hang in the balance. That creates fascinating matchups to not only watch, but wager on as well.

As we do every week throughout the season, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBS Sports and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

Bengals at Bills

Bengals at Bills

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Bengals +6: "America is going to miss it because the game got flexed to 1 p.m. ET. Roger Goodell, if you're reading, there's still time for a re-flex! That being said, the Bills are probably completely fine with keeping this game at 1 p.m. ET because they're 13-0 in their past 13 HOME games that have kicked off at 1 p.m. ET. No one beats Josh "Midafternoon" Allen in the 1 p.m. ET slot. Well, no one except for Joe Burrow, who has NEVER lost a December road game in his career (5-0). With their season on the line, the Bengals are going to be desperate and I can't pick against a quarterback who's gone a full year without losing." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes Cincinnati to pull off the 27-24 upset over the Bills. To see all of his Week 14 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals at Bills (-5.5) Bills

Bills Bills Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals

Colts at Jaguars

Colts at Jaguars

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Jaguars +1.5: "Part of the reason for the Colts' struggles has been Daniel Jones being less than 100% as he is playing through a fractured fibula. With him expected to scramble less, this could leave him as a sitting duck for Jaguars pass rusher Josh Hines-Allen, who has been on a tear in recent weeks. Over his last five games, Hines-Allen has totaled 5.5 sacks. That sets the stage for Jacksonville to wreak havoc on the Colts' passing attack.

"Meanwhile, if Indy decides to lean on Jonathan Taylor, that also doesn't match up well with a Jaguars defense that is surrendering the fewest rushing yards per game (82.4) in the NFL this season. The Colts are at risk of tumbling out of the playoff picture by the time Week 14 is done." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Jaguars to pull off the outright upset over the Colts. To see the rest of his Week 14 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts (-1.5) at Jaguars Jaguars

Jaguars Colts Colts Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars

Dolphins at Jets

Dolphins at Jets

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Jets +2.5: "The Dolphins are somehow still alive in the playoff chase, while the Jets have won three of their last five games. The Dolphins haven't played well in the cold and this could be one of those games. The Jets have played better on defense lately and the offense has shown some signs of life. The defense will keep it close as they win it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes New York to pull off the upset over Miami. To see his Week 14 picks, click here.

Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins (-2.5) at Jets Jets

Dolphins Jets Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins

Saints at Buccaneers

Saints at Buccaneers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Saints +8.5: "The Saints are playing consecutive road games in Florida after losing to the Dolphins last week. They showed fight in that game and they seem to always show it against the Bucs. But this Tampa Bay team is pushing for a playoff spot. That matters. The Bucs win it behind a big game by their running attack." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes Tampa Bay to win, but New Orleans to cover the 8.5-point spread. To see all of his Week 14 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints at Buccaneers (-8.5) Saints

Saints Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers

Steelers at Ravens

Steelers at Ravens

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Steelers +5.5: "The Ravens are definitely winning this game (in my opinion), so the issue is the spread. The Ravens have failed to cover in three straight games, and are 1-5 ATS in their past six home games. As for the Steelers, Mike Tomlin is 13-3-2 ATS and 10-8 straight up as an underdog vs. the Ravens, and has lost by four or more points in just seven of 36 matchups vs. Baltimore. Whoa. I'm just going to hope that Aaron Rodgers' little film birthday party he had with teammates helped." -- CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani on why he has Pittsburgh covering against the Ravens. To see his top picks for Week 14, click here.

Ravens -5.5: "Pittsburgh's offense just doesn't have enough to hang -- even with a Ravens offense that is struggling in its own right. The Ravens should be able to run the ball on the Steelers. Presumably not as well as the Bills did last week, obviously. But getting Derrick Henry downhill more often should help the passing game get into rhythm as well. Lamar Jackson can't be held down like this for much longer... can he?" -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jared Dubin on why he likes Baltimore to cover in this key AFC North matchup. To see his best bets for Week 14, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers at Ravens (-6) Ravens

Ravens Ravens Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers

Seahawks at Falcons

Seahawks at Falcons

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Seahawks -7.5: "This is a long trip for Seattle, but the Seahawks are playing a team that is playing for nothing. That matters. The Seattle defense is really good and will travel well here and cause problems for Kirk Cousins. Sam Darnold hits a few deep shots, too. Seattle wins it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes Seattle to cover on the road in Atlanta. To see the rest of his Week 14 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks (-7) at Falcons Seahawks

Seahawks Falcons Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks

Titans at Browns



Titans at Browns

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Browns -3.5: "This is a play strictly backing the Browns' All-World defense. The unit ranks second in the NFL in total yards per game allowed (271.3) and in sacks per game (3.6). They are also top 10 in the NFL in red-zone efficiency. That is a massive mismatch against a Tennessee offense that has been at the bottom of the NFL across the board. The Titans are last in points per game (14.2) and total yards per game (242.4). That sets the Browns up for utter domination on defense, which means Shedeur Sanders and the offense won't have to do too much heavy lifting to pull off the win." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he has the Browns covering at home against Tennessee. To see the rest of his Week 14 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Browns (-4.5) Browns

Titans Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns

Commanders at Vikings

Commanders at Vikings

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Vikings +1.5: "These two are among the biggest disappointments this season. The Vikings will have J.J. McCarthy back at quarterback, but it will be Marcus Mariota again for the Commanders. The Vikings have the better defense, which will be the difference here." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has Minnesota pulling off the upset win over the Commanders at home. To see the rest of his Week 14 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders at Vikings (-2) Vikings

Commanders Commanders Vikings Commanders Vikings Commanders

Broncos at Raiders

Broncos at Raiders

Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Broncos -7.5: "The Broncos are playing consecutive road gams, but it doesn't matter here. The Raiders' offense is awful and the line is even worse. The Broncos' defensive front will dominate this game and get turnovers that lead to short fields. The Broncos will keep rolling." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes Denver to keep its surge going with a win (and cover) over Las Vegas. To see all of his Week 14 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos (-7.5) at Raiders Broncos

Broncos Broncos Raiders Broncos Broncos Raiders

Bears at Packers

Bears at Packers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Packers -6.5: "Even though the Bears are 9-3, it's still tough to tell how good they are. There are seven defenses in the NFL that have given up fewer than 20 points per game this season, and the Bears have faced exactly none of them. There are six teams in the NFL that have given up fewer than 300 yards per game this year, and the Bears have faced exactly zero of them. Basically, Chicago's offense hasn't really been tested, but that will change this week.

"The Packers happen to fall into both categories I just mentioned: They've given up the fourth-fewest yards per game (284.8) and fifth-fewest points per game (18.8). If the Bears are going to win, they're going to have to be able to run the ball. In 12 games, the Bears are 6-0 this season when they rush for at least 140 yards, but 3-3 when they finish below that number." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes the Packers to win and cover against the Bears. To see all of his Week 14 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Packers (-6.5) Packers

Bears Bears Packers Packers Packers Bears

Rams at Cardinals

Rams at Cardinals

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Rams -8: "The Rams are playing consecutive road games, although this is a short trip. They will be focused here after losing to the Panthers in a big upset last week. Look for Matthew Stafford to bounce back in a big way. The Cardinals have lost a lot of close games. This won't be one of them." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he expects a bounce-back effort by Los Angeles. To see the rest of his Week 14 picks, click here.







Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams (-8.5) at Cardinals Rams

Rams Rams Rams Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals

Texans at Chiefs

Texans at Chiefs

Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

Texans +3.5: "We know Houston is the No. 1 scoring defense and in total yards allowed, which will give K.C. headaches. What you might not know is that the Texans are an ideal matchup to nullify Patrick Mahomes' improvisation. Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yards outside of the pocket (73.4 per game), while the Texans are giving up the fewest passing yards per game (11.0) on throws outside of the pocket. For reference, this Houston defense held the Josh Allen-led Bills offense to just three total yards on his nine plays outside the pocket back in Week 11. With C.J. Stroud back under center, the Texans have the capabilities to put enough points on the board offensively, as the defense bottles up the Chiefs' offense en route to an upset." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes Houston to upset the Chiefs on Sunday night. To see the rest of his Week 14 picks, click here.







Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans at Chiefs (-3.5) Chiefs

Chiefs Chiefs Texans Texans Texans Texans

Eagles at Chargers

Eagles at Chargers

Monday, 8:15 p.m.

Eagles -2.5: "The Justin Herbert hand surgery has me off the Chargers in this game. Even if they get Omarion Hampton back, I don't know how effective we can expect the offense to be -- even against a defense that has struggled the last two weeks. We know the type of ceiling Vic Fangio's unit can reach. Do I trust the Eagles' offense at all here? Nope. But I'll back the team whose quarterback at least is not injured." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jared Dubin on why he has Philly covering against the Chargers. To see his other picks for Week 14, click here.







Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles (-3) at Chargers Eagles

Eagles Eagles Chargers Eagles Eagles Eagles



