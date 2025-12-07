Week 14 may be the defining moment of the 2025 regular season. Wherever you looked, it seemed as if playoff jockeying was on the line, and now the NFL landscape is remarkably different from what it was entering Sunday.

Most notably, the AFC South has been turned on its head with the Jacksonville Jaguars maintaining their standing atop the division with a win over the Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile, Indy has far greater concerns than the result of Sunday's matchup, as Daniel Jones suffered an Achilles injury.

Outside of that matchup, Buffalo handled the Bengals in a key AFC contest, while the Steelers took back control of the AFC North with a win over Baltimore. There were also a number of upsets, namely the Titans notching their second win of the year on the road in Cleveland and the Saints heading into Tampa and defeating the Bucs.

It was your standard mayhem that unfolded in the NFL on Sunday, and of course, there will be plenty of takeaways from the slate. But which are concrete and which are baseless? Below, we'll determine just that by examining some of the top storylines from Week 14 and figure out which we need to take seriously and which we can cast aside as overreactions.

Colts season is over after Daniel Jones' Achilles injury

Overreactions or reality: Reality

Daniel Jones IND • QB • #17 CMP% 63.3 YDs 2070 TD 8 INT 7 YD/Att 6.07 View Profile

The Colts are in a bad way. They are now 8-5 on the season, falling further behind the Jaguars in the division after a 36-19 loss in Jacksonville.

Beyond losing ground in the AFC South, Indy now may need to go the rest of the season without Daniel Jones. The veteran quarterback suffered an Achilles injury during the contest, and it doesn't look promising as he was in noticeable pain following the non-contact injury. If he's done for the year, the injury could bring the Colts down with it.

Indianapolis had rookie Riley Leonard as the backup quarterback on Sunday, and it'd be a tall task to ask him to win out down the stretch against teams like the Seahawks (Week 15), 49ers (Week 16), Jaguars (Week 17), and Texans (Week 18). The Colts are now at legitimate risk of falling out of the playoffs entirely. Even if they squeak in, they won't make much noise.

J.J. McCarthy reestablished himself as Vikings franchise QB

Overreactions or reality: Overreaction

J.J. McCarthy MIN • QB • #9 CMP% 56.0 YDs 1092 TD 9 INT 10 YD/Att 6 View Profile

McCarthy was lights out in Sunday's 31-0 win over the Commanders. The second-year quarterback completed 16 of his 23 throws for 163 yards and three touchdowns.

Naturally, some will look at this as McCarthy planting his flag against anyone who feared he may not be Minnesota's franchise quarterback. While it was an encouraging step for McCarthy, we're not ready to go so far as to say he's fully reestablished himself as the Vikings' cornerstone under center.

Washington's defense is among the worst in the NFL, so McCarthy wasn't facing the toughest resistance when he dropped back to pass. If he starts to stack outings like this together over the final four games, it'll calm the nerves of many around the franchise.

Bengals' fourth-quarter collapse dashes playoff hopes

Overreactions or reality: Reality

After falling to the Bills on Sunday, Cincinnati is 4-9 on the season and very much on the outside looking in at the playoffs.

This defeat was a heartbreaker for the Bengals, who held a 28-18 lead in the fourth quarter. However, back-to-back interceptions by Joe Burrow (including a pick-six) gave Buffalo the lead and paved the way to a win.

This loss now puts the Bengals three games behind the Steelers for first place in the AFC North, and they are even further behind in the wild-card race. Losing to Buffalo also gives the Bills the head-to-head tiebreaker, so while Cincinnati is not officially eliminated from the playoffs at this moment, they may as well be.

Saints should build around Tyler Shough going forward

Overreactions or reality: Overreaction

Tyler Shough NO • QB • #6 CMP% 65.2 YDs 1212 TD 5 INT 5 YD/Att 6.59 View Profile

Tyler Shough led the Saints to one of the biggest upsets of the season after New Orleans went into Raymond James Stadium and took down the Buccaneers, 24-20.

The rookie quarterback completed 13 of his 20 passes for 144 yards and an interception, but did the bulk of his damage on the ground. Shough rushed seven times for 55 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

This is yet another strong showing from Shough, who is trying to play well enough that the Saints decide to build around him going forward instead of dipping their toes back into the NFL Draft this spring.

While Shough is doing his best to change that, I don't think we're there yet. The Saints should continue to evaluate their young quarterback over this final stretch, but also leave the door open to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft if one falls to them.

Ravens are going to miss the playoffs

Overreactions or reality: Reality

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 66.7 YDs 4172 TD 41 INT 4 YD/Att 8.8 View Profile

Baltimore was unable to hold serve at home against the Steelers, falling to its division rival 27-22. The loss now puts Pittsburgh back atop the AFC North and drops the Ravens out of the playoff picture entirely.

While these two teams still have one more matchup in Week 18, Baltimore is at real risk of missing the postseason despite their previous surge back into the conversation. The club has now lost two in a row and has a daunting final four games: at Bengals (Week 15), vs. Patriots (Week 16), at Packers (Week 17), and at Steelers (Week 18).

That's much tougher than Pittsburgh's final slate, so this division could be wrapped up before we get to that regular-season finale. Outside of the division race, the Ravens are on the wrong side of several key head-to-head tiebreakers (Buffalo, Houston, and Chiefs), so that avenue to the playoffs as a wild card entry is arguably even more difficult.