After all the crazy things that have happened in 2020, nothing should surprise me anymore. I mean, we've seen murder hornets, locusts and a squirrel with bubonic plague, and yet somehow, I was completely shocked by Washington's upset win over the Steelers.

On paper, I feel like I should have seen this one coming. After all, this had trap game written all over it. Not only were the Steelers in the middle of playing three games in 12 days, but they had to play their biggest rival (Baltimore) before Washington and their next game is a showdown against the 8-3 Bills and let's be honest, if the Steelers were going to overlook one team in that three-game stretch, it was definitely going to be the 4-7 team that plays in the worst division in football. I guess the joke's on the Steelers for overlooking Washington and the joke's on me for being surprised about it.

Now that the upset is official, I'd like to give a shoutout to Pick Six Podcast host Will Brinson, who might have been the only person in America who actually picked Washington to win. I guess even a blind squirrel with bubonic plague finds a nut once in awhile.

Alright, let's get to the rundown.

1. Today's Show: Recapping Bills' big win over 49ers

For the past three weeks, I assumed that the MVP race was down to just two players -- Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers -- but then Josh Allen decided to storm through the back door with his performance on Monday. I'm not sure if Allen can still win it, but he can definitely make things interesting if he plays well and the Bills go unbeaten down the stretch.

Here are three quick highlights from Buffalo's 34-24 win over San Francisco that was played in Arizona:

Josh Allen was unstoppable . The Bills quarterback played arguably his best game of the season, throwing for 375 yards and four touchdowns. Allen also completed 80% of his passes which is a great number for someone who is sometimes described as erratic. When Allen is playing as well as he did on Monday, the Bills are basically impossible to beat.

The Bills quarterback played arguably his best game of the season, throwing for 375 yards and four touchdowns. Allen also completed 80% of his passes which is a great number for someone who is sometimes described as erratic. When Allen is playing as well as he did on Monday, the Bills are basically impossible to beat. Cole Beasley went off. Going into Monday, the most receiving yards Beasley had ever racked up in one game was 112 yards. Not only did he top that against the 49ers, but he topped that in the first half. The Bills receiver caught seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in the first half on his way to finishing with 130 overall.

Going into Monday, the most receiving yards Beasley had ever racked up in one game was 112 yards. Not only did he top that against the 49ers, but he topped that in the first half. The Bills receiver caught seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in the first half on his way to finishing with 130 overall. Bills defense comes up clutch. Yes, the Bills defense did surrender more than 400 yards in this game, but a lot of that happened in garbage time after Buffalo took a 34-17 lead in the second half. Not only did the Bills have a goal-line stand in the first quarter, but they also had two interceptions in the second half that helped seal the win.

As for the podcast, we spent most of our time debating just exactly how good the Bills are and the three of us actually agreed that Buffalo is one of about five teams that has the kind of talent it's going to take to win the Super Bowl this year. Oh, and we also spent plenty of time talking about Washington's upset win over the Steelers.

2. Steelers make stunning history in loss

If there's one thing I didn't expect to see on Monday, it was the Steelers blowing a 14-point lead to a 4-7 Washington team. I mean, the loss itself was shocking, but the fact that the Steelers blew a huge lead made it all the more surprising and that's because the Steelers almost never blow huge leads.

Here are three surprising notes from the game:

Steelers blow a big lead. Since Ben Roethlisberger was drafted in 2004, the Steelers were 109-1-1 in games where they led by at least 14 points before Monday. After the loss to Washington, they're now 109-2-1. The only other times the Steelers have blown a 14-lead both came in 2018. Pittsburgh tied Cleveland in Week 1 after taking a 21-7 lead. In Week 14, the Steelers took a 23-7 lead at halftime before falling to the Chargers at home, 33-30.

Since Ben Roethlisberger was drafted in 2004, the Steelers were 109-1-1 in games where they led by at least 14 points before Monday. After the loss to Washington, they're now 109-2-1. The only other times the Steelers have blown a 14-lead both came in 2018. Pittsburgh tied Cleveland in Week 1 after taking a 21-7 lead. In Week 14, the Steelers took a 23-7 lead at halftime before falling to the Chargers at home, 33-30. Steelers make history by losing to bad team. Washington actually made NFL history as the team with the worst winning percentage to beat a team that's 11-0 or better. At 4-7 (.364 winning percentage), Washington topped the record previously held by the 2011 Chiefs and 1998 Giants. In 2011, the 5-8 Chiefs (.385 winning percentage) knocked off the 11-0 Packers 19-14. In 1998, the 5-8 Giants upset the 13-0 Broncos 20-16.

Washington actually made NFL history as the team with the worst winning percentage to beat a team that's 11-0 or better. At 4-7 (.364 winning percentage), Washington topped the record previously held by the 2011 Chiefs and 1998 Giants. In 2011, the 5-8 Chiefs (.385 winning percentage) knocked off the 11-0 Packers 19-14. In 1998, the 5-8 Giants upset the 13-0 Broncos 20-16. Steelers keep dropping passes. The Steelers had seven dropped passes on Monday, which is the most by any team in a single-game all season. They also now have 31 total drops on the year, which is 10 more than the next closest team. If you've seen Ben Roethlisberger looking frustrated on the sideline lately, this is probably why.

The only good news for the Steelers is that they still hold the top seed in the AFC despite the loss.

3. Tuesday Night Football: Cowboys-Ravens preview

During the NFL season, Tuesday is usually the one day of the week where I can actually relax, which mostly involves me taking three naps and feeding the baby dinner. However, I'm going to have to throw those plans out the window tonight, because WE'RE GETTING FOOTBALL (Don't worry, my wife will feed the baby).

If you would have asked me three days ago who I thought was going to win this game, I would have said the Ravens by four touchdowns, but I have no idea anymore and that's because the NFC East has shot to life over the past 48 hours. Not only did we see the Giants upset the Seahawks, but we also had Washington's win over the Steelers, so now, I don't know what to make of anything. Maybe the Cowboys can actually pull off the upset tonight.

Let's take a look at a few keys for each team tonight in a game where the Ravens are favored by eight points:

Cowboys: Due to his nine seasons in Cincinnati, Andy Dalton is very familiar with the Ravens. However, that might not actually be an advantage because that means the Ravens are also familiar with him. That being said, Dalton has actually had some success against Baltimore. Not only is he 6-4 in his last 10 games against the Ravens, but nine of those 10 games were decided by one score, which means we could be in for a tight one tonight if Dalton comes out and proves he can move the ball on Baltimore's defense.

Due to his nine seasons in Cincinnati, Andy Dalton is very familiar with the Ravens. However, that might not actually be an advantage because that means the Ravens are also familiar with him. That being said, Dalton has actually had some success against Baltimore. Not only is he 6-4 in his last 10 games against the Ravens, but nine of those 10 games were decided by one score, which means we could be in for a tight one tonight if Dalton comes out and proves he can move the ball on Baltimore's defense. Ravens: Baltimore's game plan shouldn't be that complicated against Dallas: The Ravens have the second-best rushing offense in the NFL and the Cowboys have the worst-rushing defense in the NFL. If you're Baltimore, you just keep pounding the ball until the Cowboys prove they can stop it and I don't think they're going to be able to stop it. The biggest question mark for Baltimore will likely be Lamar Jackson. The quarterback will finally be returning to the field after missing more than 10 days of practice after being placed on the COVID list.

Breech's prediction: Ravens 27-20 over Cowboys.

4. Breech's Week 14 NFL Picks

If it's Tuesday, that means it's time for my weekly picks. I generally write my picks after the Monday night game, so if all my picks are wrong this week, I blame the fact that my brain got fried after sitting through two Monday games yesterday.

Anyway, here are two of my main picks for the week.

Patriots (+6) at Rams: The Rams are 8-1 this season when Jared Goff has a QB rating above 75, but 0-3 when he goes below 75, so the big question here is whether I think he can hit 75 against the Patriots. The last time I saw him face a Bill Belichick defense he flopped in the national spotlight and this game is in the national spotlight, so I'm going to say he flops again. PICK: Patriots win 23-20 and cover.

The Rams are 8-1 this season when Jared Goff has a QB rating above 75, but 0-3 when he goes below 75, so the big question here is whether I think he can hit 75 against the Patriots. The last time I saw him face a Bill Belichick defense he flopped in the national spotlight and this game is in the national spotlight, so I'm going to say he flops again. Patriots win 23-20 and cover. Steelers at Bills (+1): The Bills haven't won a home Sunday night game since 2000, which would normally be a red flag, but this year, I'm ignoring red flags when it comes to Buffalo. Going into Week 13, they hadn't won a road Monday game since 1999 and they ended that drought, so I see no reason why they can't end their Sunday night drought. PICK: Bills win 26-23 and cover.

My betting plan for the week is to parlay the Chiefs money line (-340 vs. Dolphins) with the Cowboys money line (-185 vs. Bengals) and the Seahawks money line (-750 vs. Jets), which will give me odds of +126 (Bet $100 to win $126). Last week, my +122 money line parlay of Chiefs-Vikings-Dolphins-Titans struck out thanks to a Tennessee team that forgot to show up for its game against the Browns. I think the moral of the story here is no more four-team parlays. I'll stick with my normal three and that's mainly because my three-team parlays are 2-0 so far this year.

5. Someone broke into Tom Brady's house



Tom Brady doesn't live in Massachusetts anymore, but he still owns a house there, and apparently, someone decided to break into it on Monday. Police showed up to the home just before 6 a.m. and found a 34-year-old man in the basement laying on a couch.

Look, I'm not going to sit here and advocate for crime, but I have to admit, I admire this man's moxie. Not only did he break into a home that belongs to the most famous football player in the world, but this is a $40 million house we're talking about, so you know there's going to be plenty of security. Despite all of that, the man still decided to break into the house just so he could make himself comfortable on Brady's couch.

The man, identified as Zanini Cineus, has been charged with breaking and entering, attempted larceny and trespassing. Cineus seems to have an unhealthy obsession with Brady, because this is the second time over the past year that he's been in the news for a crime involving something that belongs to the former Patriots quarterback. Not only did he break into his house, but back in 2019, he stole a Tom Brady jersey from the Patriots' Hall of Fame that was worth an estimated $10,000. In that case, he got nabbed before he could even get out of the parking lot, which tells me he's not half as good at evading the police as Brady is at evading pass-rushers.

6. 2021 Mock Draft

The Jets almost blew their chance at the No. 1 pick on Sunday when they almost beat Las Vegas, but then Gregg Williams saved the day by making possibly the worst defensive play call of all time on the Raiders Hail Mary. What all this means is that the Jets are now back on track to get the top pick.

With that in mind, let's check out Ryan Wilson's projected top-10 picks for the 2021 NFL Draft. As you'll notice, he has Trevor Lawrence going to the Jets, and if that happens, the Jets should probably send Williams some sort of thank you note for blowing the game on Sunday.

1. Jets: QB Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

QB Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) 2. Jaguars: QB Justin Fields (Ohio State)

QB Justin Fields (Ohio State) 3. Bengals: OL Penei Sowell (Oregon)

OL Penei Sowell (Oregon) 4. Chargers: OL Rashawn Slater (Northwestern)

OL Rashawn Slater (Northwestern) 5. Cowboys: CB C Patrick Surtain II (Alabama)

CB C Patrick Surtain II (Alabama) 6. Eagles: WR Ja'Marr Chase (LSU)

WR Ja'Marr Chase (LSU) 7. Panthers: QB Trey Lance (North Dakota State)

QB Trey Lance (North Dakota State) 8. Falcons: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

QB Zach Wilson (BYU) 9. Dolphins (via Texans): LB Micah Parsons (Penn State)

LB Micah Parsons (Penn State) 10. Broncos: DL Kwity Paye (Michigan)

After watching what Joe Burrow went through this season, the Bengals should probably just go ahead and plan to draft an offensive linemen in every round. Also, it looks like Wilson thinks this will finally be the year where the Falcons look to draft Matt Ryan's replacement.

7. The Kicker!

If Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins doesn't win the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award this week then they should probably just stop having the award. Hopkins had one of the most impressive kicking performances of the season on Monday when he went 3-for-3 on field goals with makes from 45, 45 and 49.

The performance was especially impressive, because it came at Heinz Field, where field goal percentages go to die. To give you an idea of just how good Hopkins was, just consider this: He was the first kicker since 2015 to make three kicks of 40 yards or more at Heinz Field while also making 100% of their field goals. The last kicker to do it was Justin Tucker.

Speaking of Tucker, he's playing tonight and although we didn't get to watch Da Vinci paint the Mona Lisa, we do get to watch Tucker kick footballs, so don't waste this opportunity to watch someone who's a true master of his craft. Every time Tucker plays, it takes me 24 hours to fully enjoy it, so I'm going to be taking Wednesday off, which means Cody Benjamin will be here tomorrow manning the hot seat. Please be nice to him. He's an Eagles fan and he's had a rough week.