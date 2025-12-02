NFL Week 14 Power Rankings: Chiefs' collapse adds another twist to an unpredictable season
Kansas City isn't the only preseason Super Bowl contender to land outside of the top 10
We know this has been a strange NFL season, but the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs might miss the playoffs only solidifies it.
Unless the Chiefs win out -- which Patrick Mahomes essentially said they needed to do last Thursday after their Thanksgiving Day loss to the Dallas Cowboys -- they will almost certainly miss the playoffs.
That's unreal for a team that has played in the AFC Championship Game every year since Mahomes became a full-time starter in 2018, winning three Super Bowls in that span.
The 6-6 Chiefs trail five teams in the AFC wild-card race, losing to three of them. That means even going undefeated the rest of the way might not get them into the playoffs.
The playoffs without Mahomes?
Talk about weird.
The Chiefs also have injury issues as they prepare to navigate the final five games. They played the Cowboys game without right guard Trey Smith and then lost tackles Josh Simmons (who could go on injured reserve with a wrist injury) and Jawaan Taylor.
Mahomes has been Superman at times in his career, but getting this team to the playoffs would be among his best achievements. It just doesn't look like it will happen.
The Chiefs are down to No. 16 in my Power Rankings this week, which is amazing to see after having them in the top 10 for most of the past eight years -- and most of the time in the top five.
Another team that needs to do some work is the Detroit Lions. Many picked them to be a Super Bowl team before the season, and now they are 7-5 after losing to the Packers last Thursday. They are down to 15 in my rankings this week.
How many people picked a Chiefs-Lions Super Bowl before the season?
Now we have the Eagles getting mauled in the run game, the Rams losing at Carolina and the Jaguars in first place in the AFC South.
What in the hell?
The weird season just keeps getting weirder by the week, but the Chiefs missing the playoffs would be the strangest thing of all.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Patriots
|They just keep on winning. They head to their bye on a 10-game winning streak. Up after the bye: the Buffalo Bills. They are rolling.
|1
|11-2-0
|2
Broncos
|It wasn't pretty in Washington, but good teams find a way. They just keep on winning close games.
|1
|10-2-0
|3
Rams
|Losing to the Panthers on the road is not a good look. Matthew Stafford turned it over three times, which can't happen no matter who you are playing.
|2
|9-3-0
|4
Seahawks
|The defense dominated a rookie quarterback on Sunday, but that's what they are supposed to do. That unit could propel them deep into the playoffs.
|--
|9-3-0
|5
Packers
|They set Jordan Love free against the Lions and he threw four touchdown passes. That's the style they have to play the rest of the way.
|2
|8-3-1
|6
Bears
|They went into Philadelphia and mauled the Eagles. It was brutish the way they ran the ball. Now they get a big one with the Packers this week.
|4
|9-3-0
|7
Eagles
|They won a Super Bowl being dominant on both lines. This year, it isn't close to being that good. What happened to the defense against the Bears?
|2
|8-4-0
|8
Jaguars
|They lead the AFC Sorth. Who saw that coming? They have a big one this week with the Colts.
|5
|8-4-0
|9
49ers
|Kyle Shanahan for Coach of the Year. This team, with all the injuries, is 9-4 heading to their bye. Amazing.
|5
|9-4-0
|10
Buccaneers
|They found a way to win another close one against the Cardinals. Give Baker Mayfield credit for toughing it out with a shoulder injury. They have big games with Carolina coming down the stretch.
|5
|7-5-0
|11
Texans
|The defense has this team back in the playoff race. They head to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday night in what is essentially a playoff game.
|5
|7-5-0
|12
Bills
|They ran it right down the throats of the Steelers defenders to win Sunday. That, plus the improved run defense, are reasons for hope down the stretch.
|3
|8-4-0
|13
Cowboys
|Beating the two Super Bowl teams from last season in successive weeks is an impressive feat. This offense is dynamic and just might get them into the playoffs.
|4
|6-5-1
|14
Colts
|They've lost three of four games to fall out of first place. They play a big one on the road at Jacksonville on Sunday.
|8
|8-4-0
|15
Lions
|They would be out of the playoffs right now, which is hard to believe. They just haven't looked right all season long. They face a big one against the Cowboys this week.
|7
|7-5-0
|16
Chiefs
|It's hard to believe they are down this far in the rankings this late in the season. They will need a miracle to make the playoffs.
|5
|6-6-0
|17
Ravens
|So much for their big surge to the division title. That team we saw lose to the Bengals can't win a Super Bowl. They have to be better.
|5
|6-6-0
|18
Chargers
|They came off their bye and beat up a bad Raiders team. Now here come the Eagles with Justin Herbert's hand injury a major concern.
|--
|8-4-0
|19
Panthers
|They beat the Rams by turning over Matthew Stafford and making timely plays on offense. They head into their bye one game behind Tampa Bay in the division.
|1
|7-6-0
|20
Steelers
|The offense isn't good and the defense got abused by the Bills' run game. And yet they still have a chance to make the playoffs. They face a big one at Baltimore this week.
|1
|6-6-0
|21
Bengals
|Joe Burrow lit up the Ravens and the defense came up big. At 4-8, they aren't done yet. Now we know why he wanted to play so badly.
|6
|4-8-0
|22
Dolphins
|The Dolphins aren't dead yet. They made it interesting against the Saints, but they have won four of their last five.
|--
|5-7-0
|23
Vikings
|The quarterback situation is awful. They aren't good enough to win with a rookie backup. This season is toast.
|2
|4-8-0
|24
Cardinals
|Is Jonathan Gannon on his way out? They have some decisions to make after the season.
|1
|3-9-0
|25
Commanders
|They competed against the Broncos, but it doesn't matter. From NFC Championship Game to this? It's been a bad year.
|--
|3-9-0
|26
Jets
|They have won three of five games, which shows some fight. That's the good news for Aaron Glenn in his first season. The bad news is they have a long way to go.
|5
|3-9-0
|27
Falcons
|The loss to the Jets pretty much ends any chance they could be a playoff team. They are finished.
|3
|4-8-0
|28
Giants
|The defense has been awful, which is one of the biggest surprises of the season. So much for having a dominant front.
|2
|2-11-0
|29
Browns
|Shedeur Sanders will remain as the starter, which he should. But they might need to get a quarterback for 2026.
|1
|3-9-0
|30
Raiders
|Is Pete Carroll safe? I don't think so. This team is a mess.
|1
|2-10-0
|31
Saints
|They competed against Miami, which is a good sign. Tyler Shough flashes at times, which is encouraging.
|1
|2-10-0
|32
Titans
|The No. 1 pick is coming into focus. They are bad. Really bad.
|--
|1-11-0