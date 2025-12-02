We know this has been a strange NFL season, but the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs might miss the playoffs only solidifies it.

Unless the Chiefs win out -- which Patrick Mahomes essentially said they needed to do last Thursday after their Thanksgiving Day loss to the Dallas Cowboys -- they will almost certainly miss the playoffs.

That's unreal for a team that has played in the AFC Championship Game every year since Mahomes became a full-time starter in 2018, winning three Super Bowls in that span.

The 6-6 Chiefs trail five teams in the AFC wild-card race, losing to three of them. That means even going undefeated the rest of the way might not get them into the playoffs.

The playoffs without Mahomes?

Talk about weird.

The Chiefs also have injury issues as they prepare to navigate the final five games. They played the Cowboys game without right guard Trey Smith and then lost tackles Josh Simmons (who could go on injured reserve with a wrist injury) and Jawaan Taylor.

Mahomes has been Superman at times in his career, but getting this team to the playoffs would be among his best achievements. It just doesn't look like it will happen.

The Chiefs are down to No. 16 in my Power Rankings this week, which is amazing to see after having them in the top 10 for most of the past eight years -- and most of the time in the top five.

Another team that needs to do some work is the Detroit Lions. Many picked them to be a Super Bowl team before the season, and now they are 7-5 after losing to the Packers last Thursday. They are down to 15 in my rankings this week.

How many people picked a Chiefs-Lions Super Bowl before the season?

Now we have the Eagles getting mauled in the run game, the Rams losing at Carolina and the Jaguars in first place in the AFC South.

What in the hell?

The weird season just keeps getting weirder by the week, but the Chiefs missing the playoffs would be the strangest thing of all.