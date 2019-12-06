NFL Week 14 practice squad power rankings: Justin Zimmer ready to flash for Browns

We have now witnessed the power of the Practice Squad Power Rankings.

The Cleveland Browns' latest addition, defensive lineman Justin Zimmer, spent just two weeks on the PSPR before getting snagged by John Dorsey off the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad. You can Venmo me, John.

Oh, and Zimmer just so happens to be one of the NFL's most athletic defensive linemen.

Here's how the pro day of the former Ferris State superstar -- and don't worry, I'll get to his college career in a minute -- compares to Aaron Donald's combine in 2014:



Height/Weight 40-Yard Dash Vertical Broad Jump Three Cone Aaron Donald 6-1 / 285 4.68 32" 116" 7.11 Justin Zimmer 6-2 / 302 4.86 33.5" 117" 7.01

Did a Ferris State grad assistant give Zimmer a quick trigger finger on the timed drills? Maybe. But it's hard to fake measurements on the vertical or broad jump. Scary stuff from Zimmer at over 300 pounds

He was a regular contributor for the Bulldogs for three seasons and amassed a stupid 48.5 tackles for loss and 26 sacks. As a senior, he blew up the stat sheet with 81 tackles 26 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, and 13 quarterback takedowns. Come on.

After bouncing from the Buffalo Bills to the New Orleans Saints, Zimmer went north to play for the Montreal Alouettes and recorded a sack in his only game with them before signing with the Falcons in 2018. Zimmer demonstrated NFL-caliber pass-rushing ability in the past two preseasons with Atlanta too. According to PFF, he totaled 11 quarterback pressures on 108 pass-rushing snaps in that span. Cleveland wouldn't be foolish to try a new piece or two in the middle of their defensive line. Zimmer is ready.

Before I get to the rankings, quarterback Kyler Sloter, who has spent time at the top of the PSPR, was snatched by the Detroit Lions off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad, which brought our call-up number to 11. Now, with the Browns doing the same with Zimmer from the Falcons we've hit a dozen. LEGGGO.

These rankings will be updated throughout the season, as more players move onto practice squads while some get The Call.

1. Robert Davis, WR, Eagles

Hey, Eagles. You released Mack Hollins. Call up Davis. It's time.

Cabinda averaged 89 tackles, 5.6 tackles for loss, 3.6 pass breakups and 2.3 sacks over his final three seasons at Penn State. While he didn't run the 40 during the pre-draft process, he didn't appear to be a super-fast linebacker but was always around the football due to quick processing skills and an always humming motor. He displayed refined block-defeating skills with the Nittany Lions and was not a liability in coverage. After going undrafted last year, my No. 120 overall prospect in 2018 class signed with the Raiders and saw the field late in the season. He didn't dazzle but fared well on the inside, finishing with 21 total tackles and a "high quality" PFF grade of 73.6 on his 164 defensive snaps.

3. Deontay Burnett, WR, 49ers

With USC, during his age 18/19 season in 2016, he accounted for an adequate 17.3% of the receiving yards and scored 21.2% of the team's receiving touchdowns -- on a squad with JuJu Smith-Schuster. After that, in 2017, when Sam Darnold was incredibly hyped in draft circles, Burnett upped his market-share figure to 26.6% -- not amazing, but not absolutely brutal -- and scored 34.6% of the receiving touchdowns. He can get open.

Johnson was my No. 61 overall prospect and No. 10 wide receiver in the 2019 class. I loved the completeness of his game at nearly 6-2 and 208 pounds while at Buffalo. He won in traditional chain-mover type ways: shielding with his body, strong hands in tight coverage. He was impressive tracking the football down the field and excelled after the catch in a deceptive way. He accounted for a whopping 39.7% of the Bulls' receiving yards as a junior and 32% in an injury-riddled senior campaign.

5. Dillon Mitchell, WR, Vikings

Mitchell was the unquestioned top target for Justin Herbert in 2018. He accounted for a very encouraging 36.7% of Oregon's receiving yards and scored 10 touchdowns. His game is predicated on slippery movements at the line and especially after the catch. Also, Mitchell is fast down the field. He ran 4.46 at the combine and tracks the football well on those long balls.

6. Antoine Wesley, WR, Ravens

Wesley was a clear redshirt candidate, simply because of his spindly frame. At the combine, he measured in at just over 6-4 and 206 pounds. At Texas Tech, Wesley was as natural of a hands-catcher as I scouted in this past year's draft class. I'm serious. And with incredibly long 34-inch arms, mitts just under 10 inches, and a 37-inch vertical, Wesley boasts a mammoth catch radius.

7. Elijah Holyfield, RB, Panthers

Holyfield was a classic "plays faster than he timed" prospect. At Georgia, finally in a full-time role after Nick Chubb and Sony Michel departed to the NFL, his feet were impossibly light, and his vision was outstanding. His contact balance was consistent each week too. That led to him being my No. 2 back in the 2019 class ... before the combine. Holyfield tanked there. At a little over 5-10 and a bulky 217 pounds, he ran 4.78 and had a vertical jump in the 4th percentile at the running back position.

Those figures were the catalyst for him going undrafted, and while he did lose the No. 3 ball-carrier battle to Reggie Bonnafon in the preseason, Holyfield averaged a respectable 4.0 yards per carry on his 20 rushes. More importantly, he finished second only to Bonnafon among Carolina running backs in yards after contact per rush at a hefty 3.25, per Pro Football Focus. Holyfield is a natural runner who sees blocks before they're made, and he has a nice blend of quickness and functional power to be a contributing No. 3 running back in the NFL, although he won't run away from anyone in the open field.

8. Dakota Allen, LB, Rams

Cory Littleton is one of the best linebackers in the NFL. Seriously. He's been a monster in coverage for the Rams for years now. But Los Angeles is severely lacking at the other linebacker spot. Allen could be a similar type space/coverage linebacker for Wade Phillips' defense down the stretch.

9. Jester Weah, WR, Redskins

Clearly I have a thing for wide receivers on the PSPR. Weah was my WR19 and No. 132 overall prospect in the 2018 class. At a little over 6-2 and 211 pounds, he averaged an astronomical 24.2 yards per catch on 36 receptions with 10 scores in 2016 at Pittsburgh.

In his final season with the Panthers, he averaged 17 yards per snag with four touchdowns on a club that only had 12 receiving scores all year. Then, at the combine, he ran 4.43 and had vertical and broad jumps in the 81st and 90th percentile at the position. Yeah, he's dynamic.

10. Jordan Brown, CB, Raiders

Brown was my No. 23 cornerback and No. 178 overall prospect in the 2019 class after a reliable career at South Dakota State. He racked up 27 pass breakups and six picks in his final two season for the Jackrabbits then, at nearly 6-1 and 201 pounds at the combine, ran 4.51 and posted a 38.5-inch vertical.

Corners that tall with that type of explosion and speed aren't unicorns, but they're not easy to come by either. Given the Raiders' current standing at No. 26 in Football Outsiders' pass defensive DVOA, Oakland could use a jolt in their secondary and should think about giving Brown an opportunity.