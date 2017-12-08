NFL Week 14 predictions, picks, and best bets: Get Redskins in your 3-team parlay

Las Vegas-based SportsLine expert Zack Cimini has fast established a reputation as a winner in all sports. A self-described "contrarian," Cimini often bucks public perception of teams in favor of a motivational angle or outcome-deciding advantage within the X's and O's.



His results speak for themselves. Cimini is currently in the midst of another strong NFL season and he's on a 17-7 stretch in his past 24 NFL picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed his picks is up in a big way.



His against-the-grain approach paid dividends last week when he was all over Jets +3 against the Chiefs, who emerged as a popular road favorite. New York overcame an early 14-point hole and emerged with a 38-31 victory.



He did the same in his late-game pick on the Rams -7 against the Cardinals, who have a history of being a reliable and popular home underdog. Los Angeles covered the number with room to spare in its 32-16 win.

In Week 14, Cimini has zeroed in on a specific and profitable angle that has him all-in on the Redskins +6 at the Chargers.



Cimini notes that although Washington has been an erratic team all season, it has thrived ATS in situations in which it is a substantial road underdog in non-divisional games.



The Redskins came through for backers in a 34-31 over loss against the Saints as an eight-point underdog in a game Washington dominated most of the way.



The Redskins pulled through with a straight-up win at Seattle as a touchdown underdog and also won outright at Los Angeles as a field-goal underdog.



