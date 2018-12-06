NFL Week 14 QB Power Rankings: Putting Patrick Mahomes' ridiculous season in perspective
Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL 1-32 before Week 14 of the NFL season
There are just four weeks left in the NFL season. While that's sad, it does offer an opportunity to actually look at what's happening with some production from a historical perspective. We all know what Patrick Mahomes has done this year. It's been one of the biggest stories of the season. But what's stunning is Mahomes' production hasn't trailed off since his historical start to the season.
At this point Mahomes leads the NFL in touchdowns (41) and Adjusted Yards/Attempt (10.0). Somehow he doesn't lead the NFL in passing yards; Ben Roethlisberger passed him this past week and has a slight lead. Mahomes is going to blitz past 4,000 yards this weekend and it would be surprise if he didn't hit 50 passing touchdowns at some point, especially with Kareem Hunt now gone and the Chiefs forced to lean on the passing game. KC won't sit guys, not with the Chargers chasing them and needing to hold off New England. This is going to be a massive season when Mahomes finishes.
But where does it stand historically? Currently Mahomes has 3,923 yards and those 41 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions while completing 66.9 percent of his passes. Here's the list of people to ever throw for 3,900 yards, 40 touchdowns, 15 or less picks with 65 percent completion:
Patrick Mahomes (2018)
Aaron Rodgers (2016)
Peyton Manning (2013)
Drew Brees (2011)
Aaron Rodgers (2011)
Tom Brady (2007)
Peyton Manning (2004)
Kurt Warner (1999)
All of those guys played 16 games. Except for Mahomes, who hit the thresholds in just 12 games. Really roll that around in your brain for a minute. If you don't want to, let me: Warner in 1999 was the Greatest Show on Turf and he won MVP, Manning in 2004 destroyed the league and won MVP, Brady in 2007 was the Patriots with Randy Moss, Rodgers actually only played 15 games in 2011, because the Packers went 14-1, Brees would have been MVP that season if not for Rodgers, Manning in 2013 broke every record imaginable with the Broncos and Rodgers told everyone to R-E-L-A-X in 2016.
You get the point. Mahomes is in legendary territory already and he has four more games left to play this season. So what does it look like if he continues on his current pace?
Currently Mahomes is on pace for 5,230 yards with 55 touchdowns. Here's the list of NFL quarterbacks to throw for 5,000 passing yards, with 50 touchdowns, a pass completion over 65 percent and less than 15 interceptions:
Peyton Manning (2013)
Yup. Arguably the greatest offensive season ever from one of the greatest quarterbacks ever and Mahomes is on pace to join him in an incredibly elite class. Mahomes has the Ravens, Chargers, Seahawks and Raiders so it might be tough to actually bust through Manning's numbers -- 5,477 yards, 55 touchdowns -- but he's going to make a run at it even if he just stays on pace.
What Mahomes is doing this season is special. It's his first season starting. The rules make life easier and Andy Reid's offense is a different kind of car riding on a different kind of highway. But don't sleep on the stats he's putting up. If he finishes the way he started, he's going to have an all-time season out of the box.
Stream all of Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.
To the rankings:
|1
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB
|The MVP through 12 weeks of the season, Mahomes has monster numbers that could end up being historical.
|2
Drew Brees New Orleans Saints QB
|Drew Brees had one off week but gets a chance to bounce back in a spot where he typically has struggled (Tampa Bay) against a bad defense.
|3
Philip Rivers Los Angeles Chargers QB
|In any other year, Philip Rivers could easily be leading the race for MVP.
|4
Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB
|Russell Wilson hasn't gotten the MVP buzz of the other guys at the top of this list but he's playing some really good football right now.
|5
Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB
|Jared Goff is flying under the radar too -- he's the point man for one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL and they'll get a prime time shot against the best defense in football on Sunday.
|6
Andrew Luck Indianapolis Colts QB
|Rough outing for Andrew Luck , who didn't manage to score any points against the Jaguars defense.
|7
Tom Brady New England Patriots QB
|Pretty wild that Tom Brady's statistics are just average this year. Let's see how he handles things in Miami, where he has typically not been that great.
|8
Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers QB
|It looked like the Steelers were about to make a play towards the top of the standings and now they're just trying to hold on to a playoff spot.
|9
Deshaun Watson Houston Texans QB
|Deshaun Watson is playing really well right now and the Texans are absolutely rolling.
|10
Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles QB
|Two really nice bounceback games from Carson Wentz after a rough outing against the Saints .
|11
Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons QB
|The Falcons aren't winning games and Matt Ryan finally had a down game against the Ravens. I would expect a bounceback against the Packers.
|12
Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers QB
|What will Aaron Rodgers look like after Mike McCarthy got fired? The guess is he ends up MUCH higher than this.
|13
Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB
|Since getting Amari Cooper , Dak Prescott is completing 72 percent of his passes and averaging 251 yards per game with six touchdowns and just one interception.
|14
Cam Newton Carolina Panthers QB
|Cam Newton sure looks like he's hurt to me, which is causing problems in his accuracy and making his interceptions spike.
|15
Mitchell Trubisky Chicago Bears QB
|Excited to have Mitchell Trubisky back in our lives. Seriously! Rams-Bears is gonna be a blast if he's healthy and dealing.
|16
Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB
|That's now three good games in a row for Jameis Winston ... the Bucs are sort of on the fringe of the playoff race ... it's all happening.
|17
Marcus Mariota Tennessee Titans QB
|Marcus Mariota is quietly playing some really good football lately, although he struggled pretty bad against the Jets . Will the Titans win enough games to make people notice?
|18
Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB
|Kirk Cousins has been riding a rollercoaster the last few weeks.
|19
Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns QB
|Bouceback effort for Baker Mayfield against the Texans -- in the wrong way -- after a nice stretch of football.
|20
Case Keenum Denver Broncos QB
|Case Keenum just wins games. Now he's got to win them without Emmanuel Sanders .
|21
Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB
|Since Week 8, Matthew Stafford has just six touchdowns compared to six interceptions and he's completing 65 percent of his passes. Really surprising down season for him.
|22
Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB
|The completion percentage isn't there for Lamar Jackson but he's certainly beating up on bad defenses with his legs.
|23
Eli Manning New York Giants QB
|There's almost a 100 percent chance Eli Manning is quarterbacking the Giants again in 2019. He's actually played kind of decent lately.
|24
Derek Carr Oakland Raiders QB
|The Raiders are in a lost season but Derek Carr is playing well recently (seriously!) and they gave the Chiefs everything they had. I think they could scare the Steelers too.
|25
Ryan Tannehill Miami Dolphins QB
|In two games back from injury, Ryan Tannehill has five touchdowns and just one pick. He's not slinging it all over the place but he's playing pretty well in the Dolphins system and they remain in the hunt for the playoffs.
|26
Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB
|Josh Allen is piling up the rushing yards and just finding ways to win with the Bills . Buffalo is playing WAY above its head right now.
|27
Josh Rosen Arizona Cardinals QB
|The numbers aren't there, but the protection isn't either. I keep waiting for one big game out of Rosen. Maybe it comes against Detroit.
|28
Sam Darnold New York Jets QB
|Important stretch for Sam Darnold here to try and play well as he closes out the season.
|29
Jeff Driskel Cincinnati Bengals QB
|Did Jeff Driskel look better than Andy Dalton in his relief appearance? It's a question that's worth asking.
|30
Nick Mullens San Francisco 49ers QB
|The Nick Mullens hype train has derailed.
|31
Cody Kessler Jacksonville Jaguars QB
|The Jaguars are floating through space, completely lost.
|32
Mark Sanchez Washington Redskins QB
|The Redskins are starting Mark Sanchez in 2018. What a world. He even has buttfumble jokes!
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 NFL picks, best bets, parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 14
-
Foster's ex explains why she lied
Foster is currently on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List and won't be able to play this s...
-
Why the Titans will beat the Jaguars
Everything you need to know as AFC South rivals square off on Thursday night
-
Eagles player say Cowboys 'always choke'
Dallas is favored to keep the NFC East lead when it hosts the Eagles on Sunday afternoon
-
Draft: Prospects with improved stocks
This collection of prospects saw significant boosts to their draft stock in 2018
-
Race for 2019 NFL No. 1 pick: Raiders
What if Jon Gruden sticks with Derek Carr? Which draft-eligible players could help the most...