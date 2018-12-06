NFL Week 14 QB Power Rankings: Putting Patrick Mahomes' ridiculous season in perspective

There are just four weeks left in the NFL season. While that's sad, it does offer an opportunity to actually look at what's happening with some production from a historical perspective. We all know what Patrick Mahomes has done this year. It's been one of the biggest stories of the season. But what's stunning is Mahomes' production hasn't trailed off since his historical start to the season.

At this point Mahomes leads the NFL in touchdowns (41) and Adjusted Yards/Attempt (10.0). Somehow he doesn't lead the NFL in passing yards; Ben Roethlisberger passed him this past week and has a slight lead. Mahomes is going to blitz past 4,000 yards this weekend and it would be surprise if he didn't hit 50 passing touchdowns at some point, especially with Kareem Hunt now gone and the Chiefs forced to lean on the passing game. KC won't sit guys, not with the Chargers chasing them and needing to hold off New England. This is going to be a massive season when Mahomes finishes.

But where does it stand historically? Currently Mahomes has 3,923 yards and those 41 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions while completing 66.9 percent of his passes. Here's the list of people to ever throw for 3,900 yards, 40 touchdowns, 15 or less picks with 65 percent completion:

Patrick Mahomes (2018)

Aaron Rodgers (2016)

Peyton Manning (2013)

Drew Brees (2011)

Aaron Rodgers (2011)

Tom Brady (2007)

Peyton Manning (2004)

Kurt Warner (1999)

All of those guys played 16 games. Except for Mahomes, who hit the thresholds in just 12 games. Really roll that around in your brain for a minute. If you don't want to, let me: Warner in 1999 was the Greatest Show on Turf and he won MVP, Manning in 2004 destroyed the league and won MVP, Brady in 2007 was the Patriots with Randy Moss, Rodgers actually only played 15 games in 2011, because the Packers went 14-1, Brees would have been MVP that season if not for Rodgers, Manning in 2013 broke every record imaginable with the Broncos and Rodgers told everyone to R-E-L-A-X in 2016.

You get the point. Mahomes is in legendary territory already and he has four more games left to play this season. So what does it look like if he continues on his current pace?

Currently Mahomes is on pace for 5,230 yards with 55 touchdowns. Here's the list of NFL quarterbacks to throw for 5,000 passing yards, with 50 touchdowns, a pass completion over 65 percent and less than 15 interceptions:

Peyton Manning (2013)

Yup. Arguably the greatest offensive season ever from one of the greatest quarterbacks ever and Mahomes is on pace to join him in an incredibly elite class. Mahomes has the Ravens, Chargers, Seahawks and Raiders so it might be tough to actually bust through Manning's numbers -- 5,477 yards, 55 touchdowns -- but he's going to make a run at it even if he just stays on pace.

What Mahomes is doing this season is special. It's his first season starting. The rules make life easier and Andy Reid's offense is a different kind of car riding on a different kind of highway. But don't sleep on the stats he's putting up. If he finishes the way he started, he's going to have an all-time season out of the box.

To the rankings: