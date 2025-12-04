New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson picked up a temporary job during his bye week. The 10-time Pro Bowler will serve as a guest analyst on "The NFL Today" show as part of CBS Sports' Week 14 coverage. Wilson's duties include taking part in both NFL Today+ and the "NFL Today" pregame show.

A 14-year veteran, the 37-year-old Wilson brings a wealth of NFL experience that includes more than 200 regular season starts and 17 postseason starts. He played in two Super Bowls and was a member of the 2013 Seattle Seahawks team that recorded a 43-8 win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

After 10 largely successful seasons in Seattle, Wilson spent two years with the Broncos and another season with the Pittsburgh Steelers before he signed with the Giants. He serves as a backup behind rookie Jaxson Dart, whom New York named its starting quarterback following the team's 0-3 start.

Wilson typically avoids making comments that could be seen as controversial. He did, however, issue an uncharacteristic response to a perceived jab from his former coach in Denver, Sean Payton.

Russell Wilson NYG • QB • #3 CMP% 58.0 YDs 831 TD 3 INT 3 YD/Att 6.98 View Profile

While broadcasting could eventually be in his future, Wilson stated that his intention is to play a 15th season in 2026 while hopefully getting another chance as a starter.

"I'm just excited for the next opportunity to step between the white lines," Wilson said last month. "I'm not going to stop swinging."