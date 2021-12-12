It's the 14th Sunday of the 2021 NFL season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 14 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Vikings 36, Steelers 28 (Recap)

Sunday

Falcons at Panthers (GameTracker)

Ravens at Browns (GameTracker)

Cowboys at Washington (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Titans (GameTracker)

Raiders at Chiefs (GameTracker)

Saints at Jets (GameTracker)

Seahawks at Texans (GameTracker)

Lions at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Giants at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Bills at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

49ers at Bengals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Bears at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Rams at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Jumbled AFC North could get even more complicated

The Browns entered 2021 with higher expectations than they've had in any season in at least the past two decades, but for those lofty goals to come to fruition, beating the AFC North-leading Ravens in Week 14 is basically a must.

Lose, and the Browns drop to 6-7, all but ending their division title hopes and putting them near the bottom of a cluster of teams fighting for the final wild card spots. But a win, combined with a Bengals loss to the 49ers, would catapult the 7-6 Browns to second place in the AFC North, and just a game out of first with four weeks to play.

Cincinnati could potentially benefit even more from a Baltimore loss, since it would allow the Bengals to move into first place by beating San Francisco. Meanwhile, the best the Steelers can finish after Week 14 is in third place if the Browns can't get by the Ravens at home.

Get ready for a crazy final month of the regular season.