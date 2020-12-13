It's the 14th NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 14 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.

Games where weather could play a factor

If you watched Boise State and Wyoming play in a winter wonderland on Saturday, you might expect some adverse weather conditions affecting NFL games this weekend too. However, it once again looks like a mostly uneventful weekend of weather in NFL host cities. There are five games to keep an eye on -- Texans-Bears, Jets-Seahawks, Cardinals-Giants, Steelers-Bills and Ravens-Browns -- but none should be particularly bad.

The Jets-Seahawks game is the only one threatened with rain, and it's likely to be a few scattered showers, with a 35% chance of the wet stuff. Those other four games will see winds in the 10-15 mph range, and according to The Action Network, games where the wind averages above 10 mph have gone Under the total 55% of the time since 2003 (515-415-10). In addition, Texans-Bears, Steelers-Bills and Ravens-Browns are expected to see temperatures around freezing ... but historically that's not as big of a factor in scoring as wind.