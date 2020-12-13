It's the 14th NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 14 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Rams 24, Patriots 3 (Recap)

Sunday

Cardinals at Giants (GameTracker)

Broncos at Panthers (GameTracker)

Titans at Jaguars (GameTracker)

Chiefs at Dolphins (GameTracker)

Cowboys at Bengals (GameTracker)

Texans at Bears (GameTracker)

Vikings at Buccaneers (GameTracker)

Colts at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Jets at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Washington at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Saints at Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Packers at Lions, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Falcons at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Steelers at Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Ravens at Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Kyler drops a dime off his back foot

Kyler Murray has special arm talent. Typically when a quarterback is a backing up on and his back foot, he can barely generate any kind of trajectory or power on his throw. That's not the case for Murray. The Giants had him dead to rights on a 3rd-and-goal situation and nearly sacked him, but instead, he threw a perfect dime to Dan Arnold in the back of the end zone.

Hill really is the NFL's fastest

If you had any doubts that Tyreek Hill was on a different level when it comes to pure speed, watch and enjoy. Hill found a way to not only gain the edge but to also somehow take a nonexistent angle and turn this play into seven.

Brady bomb to Miller

Who has Scotty Miller in their fantasy lineups for the playoffs? Crickets? Well guess what, it was Miller and not Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Antonio Brown or Rob Gronkowski who scored the first Bucs TD of the week. Brady scanned the field and dropped a perfect ball over the top.

Dallas defense shows off?

Did the Cowboys defense decide to wait all the way until Week 14 to show up? Yes they did! Massive play here by Aldon Smith to return this one all the way for the score.

Brown makes the catch of the week

A.J. Brown just made the catch of the week and we don't even have to wait for the rest of this week's games to conclude to confirm it. On a well-designed flea flicker play, Ryan Tannehill loaded up and fired long for his No. 1 WR and Brown needed only one hand to secure the score.

Montgomery breaks a big one

David Montgomery is a gift that keeps on giving for fantasy owners who were patient and waited for Chicago's schedule to soften. Montgomery has been feeling it as of late, and although he's not exactly known for his breakaway speed, he certainly showed it off on this 80-yard scamper for the score.

Games where weather could play a factor

If you watched Boise State and Wyoming play in a winter wonderland on Saturday, you might expect some adverse weather conditions affecting NFL games this weekend too. However, it once again looks like a mostly uneventful weekend of weather in NFL host cities. There are five games to keep an eye on -- Texans-Bears, Jets-Seahawks, Cardinals-Giants, Steelers-Bills and Ravens-Browns -- but none should be particularly bad.

The Jets-Seahawks game is the only one threatened with rain, and it's likely to be a few scattered showers, with a 35% chance of the wet stuff. Those other four games will see winds in the 10-15 mph range, and according to The Action Network, games where the wind averages above 10 mph have gone Under the total 55% of the time since 2003 (515-415-10). In addition, Texans-Bears, Steelers-Bills and Ravens-Browns are expected to see temperatures around freezing ... but historically that's not as big of a factor in scoring as wind.