NFL Week 14 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Mike Williams finally gets first touchdown catch
All the best highlights from Week 14 are right here
It's the 14th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 14.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 24 (Recap)
Sunday
- Atlanta Falcons 40, Carolina Panthers 20 (Recap)
- New York Jets 22, Miami Dolphins 21 (Recap)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38, Indianapolis Colts 35 (Recap)
- Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (Recap)
- San Francisco 49ers 48, New Orleans Saints 46 (Recap)
- Baltimore Ravens 24, Buffalo Bills 17 (Recap)
- Cleveland Browns 27, Cincinnati Bengals 19 (Recap)
- Green Bay Packers 20, Washington Redskins 15 (Recap)
- Denver Broncos 38, Houston Texans 24 (Recap)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars, (GameTracker)
- Tennessee Titans at Oakland Raiders, (GameTracker)
- Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, (GameTracker)
- Pittsburgh Steelers 23, Arizona Cardinals 17 (Recap)
- Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
- New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Mike Williams gets in the TD column
It took until Week 14 but Mike Williams finally has his first touchdown catch of the year, and it was a pretty spectacular one. Williams laid out for six on this bomb from Philip Rivers.
Ekeler leaves 'em in the dust
The Jaguars continue to fall apart and Austin Ekeler is taking full advantage. The Chargers running back ripped off an 84-yard touchdown on a screen pass and he went untouched the entire way.
Kelce punches it in
After the Patriots opened up the scoring, the Chiefs put 17 unanswered points on the board in Foxboro. Travis Kelce followed up a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass by punching it into the end zone off a direct snap on third down.
Mahomes makes it happen
Patrick Mahomes was half a second from being swallowed in the pocket but he managed to find an open receiver off his back foot to give the Chiefs a lead. Mecole Hardman's speed sure didn't hurt either.
Some special teams
Diontae Johnson carved through the Cardinals on this 85-yard punt return to the house, and listen to that crowd go wild in Arizona. The Steelers faithful travel well.
The flea gets flicked
The Patriots have to find a way to get their passing game going after a dud of a performance against the Texans last week, and they got off to a pretty good start on Sunday against the Chiefs. New England effectively got K.C. to bite on the flea flicker and found an open Julian Edelman for six.
A classic in New Orleans
The 49ers-Saints showdown lived up to the hype and it took every second to find a winner. After Drew Brees led the Saints down the field and got a go-ahead touchdown to Tre'Quan Smith...
...Jimmy Garoppolo got the ball back with time on the clock and he made New Orleans pay. This fourth down connection with George Kittle helped put the 49ers in field goal range.
Robbie Gould sealed the win for San Francisco with the field goal as time expired.
Ficken for the win
The Jets narrowly managed to escape losing to the Dolphins thanks to a clutch last-second field goal against Miami. It's not pretty but it counts as a W all the same.
The Jameis Experience
After some costly mistakes early, Jameis Winston has led the Bucs back against the Colts. Winston has four touchdowns, including this absolutely perfect go-ahead TD pass.
Watson puts his body on the line
Deshaun Watson isn't giving up or clocking out early on Sunday. The Houston QB put his body on the line with this touchdown run. It's probably not something the Texans are going to want to see very often, but they'll take the scores any way they can get them as they attempt to come back from a big deficit against Denver.
Welcome to the show
Olamide Zaccheaus made the very first catch of his NFL career on Sunday in Atlanta, and it went for a 93-yard touchdown. Not a bad way to announce your arrival, I guess.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Falcons forced a fumble that was recovered by their all-hustle kicker, Younghoe Koo.
D-Hop gives Houston some life
The Texans are getting SMOKED by the Broncos but Deshaun Watson finally got the ball in the end zone on this 43-yard hookup with DeAndre Hopkins. They've still got a ways to go to climb out of their second half hole but it's a start.
Locked in
In maybe the biggest surprise of the day, Drew Lock is carving up the Houston Texans. The Broncos' rookie quarterback has three touchdown passes in the first half, including this dart to the end zone to find fellow rookie Noah Fant.
Sanders slings it
Emmanuel Sanders already has a big receiving touchdown on the day but he also managed to get on the board with a passing TD as well. The 49ers pulled out some trickery against the Saints and let Sanders throw the ball to a wide open Raheem Mostert for the touchdown.
Saints and Niners trading strikes
This probably won't come as much of a surprise the Saints-49ers game at the Superdome has been quite good in the first half and we've got ourselves a good old fashioned shootout in the making. Drew Brees and the Saints are doing some damage on offense and Jared Cook has been a big target. The tight end has two touchdowns already in the first half.
But Jimmy G and the 49ers are doing some damage of their own, with the biggest punch coming on a 75-yard connection between Garoppolo and Emmanuel Sanders.
Scoop and score, with a twist
The Broncos defense forced a big fumble and Jeremiah Attaochu was there to scoop it up, but he couldn't manage to escape the grasp of a Texans player. Fortunately, his generosity and willingness to hand the ball off to a teammate paid big dividends as Kareem Jackson took it all the way to the house.
Brissett launching bombs
The Colts are on the board early after a turnover and the score came courtesy of a Jacoby Brissett bomb to Marcus Johnson to the tune of 46 yards. That's a pretty great way to start the day if you're Indy.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Mayfield clarifies comment on OBJ injury
Mayfield said Beckham's injury 'wasn't handled right' following the Browns' win over the Bengals
-
Seahawks vs. Rams odds, top picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Rams vs. Seahawks game 10,000 times.
-
NFL Week 14 grades: Broncos earn 'A+'
Here are the Week 14 grades for every team that played on Sunday and Monday
-
Notes: Packers offense might have issues
The Packers did what they had to do to get a win, but the passing offense might be an issue...
-
Ravens' defense stingy in win over Bills
Ravens' defense carries its team to victory by confusing Josh Allen and holding off Bills'...
-
Rams vs. Seahawks odds, SNF picks, bets
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Jared Goff and the Rams.
-
Chiefs at Patriots: Live updates
Patrick Mahomes heads to Foxborough to square off with Tom Brady and an excellent Patriots...
-
Titans at Raiders: Live updates
Follow along with all the action as the Titans and Raiders face off in Week 14
-
Jaguars vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Chargers football game