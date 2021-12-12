It's the 14th Sunday of the 2021 NFL season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 14 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Vikings 36, Steelers 28 (Recap)

Sunday

Falcons 29, Panthers 21 (Recap)

Browns 24, Ravens 22 (Recap)

Titans 20, Jaguars 0 (Recap)

Chiefs 48, Raiders 9 (Takeaways)

Saints 30, Jets 9 (Recap)

Seahawks 33, Texans 13 (Recap)

Cowboys 27, Washington 20 (Takeaways)

Lions at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (Game Tracker)

Giants at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Game Tracker)

Bills at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Game Tracker)

49ers at Bengals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Game Tracker)

Bears at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Rams at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Back-to-back-to-back TDs

The Chargers and Giants combined for three punts to start Sunday's game before going on an impressive scoring streak in Los Angeles. The third straight score came via a 12-yard strike from Justin Herbert to rookie Josh Palmer to put the Chargers back on top.

Leonard Fournette = TD machine

Make that six touchdowns in the past nine quarters for Leonard Fournette, who took the handoff right, patiently followed his blockers, found a seam and burst through the second level of the defense. From there, he fended off Micah Hyde all the way across the goal line for a 47-yard score.

Fullback TD!

Two plays after Mike Glennon took a brutal hit but still hit Kyle Rudolph for a 60-yard pitch and catch, the Giants called a goal line play for an unlikely target in Elijhaa Penny. The fifth-year fullback entered Sunday with 20 career receptions, but he ended up on the receiving end of a 3-yard score, the first in the NFL.

Washington pick-six!

With fewer than 10 minutes to play, Washington trailed by 19 points and began its possession and its own 27-yard line. Since then, it's been all Washington. First a 13-play, 73-yard touchdown drive. And then a pick-six by linebacker Cole Holcomb, which cut the deficit to 27-20 with a few minutes to play.

Taysom Hill caps win in style

It was a much better performance from Taysom Hill this time around, as he completed 15 of his 21 passes for 175 yards while leaning heavily on the running game. Of course, Hill is a big part of that, and he showcased his unique running ability by scampering 44 yards for a touchdown, his second of New Orleans' lopsided triumph over the Jets.

Penny x2

Have a day, Rashaad Penny! By way of his bruising 47-yard touchdown run to cap a Seahawks' win, Penny set a career high with 137 rushing yards, which he amassed on just 16 carries for an 8.6 average.

Chiefs pouring it on

The Chiefs recorded a scoop and score on the first play from scrimmage and never looked back, annihilating the Raiders en route to their sixth straight victory. Third-string running back Derrick Gore put the finishing touches on the blowout by bursting through the middle for a 51-yard score.

Incredible TD grab

In need of any kind of spark, Cam Sims delivered for Washington. Sims couldn't separate from the NFL's interceptions leader, Trevon Diggs, but he made up for it by leaping over Diggs and getting a knee down in the end zone before the rest of his body landed out of bounds. The 43-yard pitch and catch gave Washington life, as it trails, 24-8, midway through the third quarter.

Chuba breaks free

The defensive end was so concerned with Cam Newton keeping the ball on a zone read that he ran right past Chuba Hubbard, who cut around the left end scampered untouched across the goal line from 17 yards out.

Myles Garrett does it all

With the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens trying to cut into their 17-3 deficit before halftime, Myles Garrett made a Defensive Player of the Year-type play that may prove to be the early dagger for Baltimore. Not only did Garrett hit Tyler Huntley's arm as he attempted to throw, but he scooped up his own forced fumble and returned it 15 yard to the end zone.

Russ moon ball!

Want proof that Russell Wilson might be fully back from his finger injury? Look no further than his patented moon ball, which landed perfectly in the hands of Tyler Lockett with two Texans converging on him for the beautiful 55-yard touchdown.

First-career INT goes for six

In 32 career games entering Sunday, Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker had yet to record an interception. That changed Sunday against the Panthers, as the 2020 fourth-round pick read Cam Newton's eyes the entire way, undercut his short pass over the middle and outran everyone down the left sideline for the 66-yard touchdown.

Micah Parsons has all but locked up Defensive Rookie of the Year, but the reigning 12th overall pick isn't satisfied with what he accomplished over the first 13 weeks. He's been a menace against Washington with two sacks in a little over a quarter, the first of which resulted in a fumble that the Cowboys returned all the way for a touchdown.

Poor Justin Reid thought he had a clear path to making a touchdown-saving tackle. Then he met Rashaad Penny's left arm, which left him on the ground while Penny put the finishing touches on a 32-yard score.

Big man INT

Randy Gregory wasted little time making a significant impact in his first game since Week 9. The Cowboys defensive end slapped Taylor Heinicke's pass into the air, quickly located the ball and came down with the interception before rumbling into Washington territory. The Cowboys took full advantage of the turnover by scoring the game's first touchdown (plus a two-point conversion) to go ahead 11-0.

'Super Cam' finds end zone

Cam Newton had two weeks to think about the worst statistical performance of his 11-year career, but based on how he came out Sunday, that outing is long behind him. On the Panthers' first drive, Newton completed all three of his passes for 33 yards while compiling 23 yards on two carries, the second of which was a 12-yard touchdown to put Carolina ahead.

Texans strike first

What a start for rookie Davis Mills, who has completed his first five passes for 72 yards and a touchdown on the Texans' opening drive. In fewer than five minutes, Houston already has more points than it in scored in last week's 31-0 loss to the Colts.

First play scoop and score!

The Chiefs defense's turnaround has been nothing short of remarkable, and the unit is off to a perfect start against the Raiders. One play, one touchdown as Jarran Reed stripped Josh Jacobs and Mike Hughes picked up the loose ball for a 23-yard score.

Jumbled AFC North could get even more complicated

The Browns entered 2021 with higher expectations than they've had in any season in at least the past two decades, but for those lofty goals to come to fruition, beating the AFC North-leading Ravens in Week 14 is basically a must.

Lose, and the Browns drop to 6-7, all but ending their division title hopes and putting them near the bottom of a cluster of teams fighting for the final wild card spots. But a win, combined with a Bengals loss to the 49ers, would catapult the 7-6 Browns to second place in the AFC North, and just a game out of first with four weeks to play.

Cincinnati could potentially benefit even more from a Baltimore loss, since it would allow the Bengals to move into first place by beating San Francisco. Meanwhile, the best the Steelers can finish after Week 14 is in third place if the Browns can't get by the Ravens at home.

Get ready for a crazy final month of the regular season.