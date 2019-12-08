NFL Week 14 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Travis Kelce punches in touchdown off direct snap

It's the 14th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 14.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Sunday

Monday

Kelce punches it in

After the Patriots opened up the scoring, the Chiefs put 17 unanswered points on the board in Foxboro. Travis Kelce followed up a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass by punching it into the end zone off a direct snap on third down.

Mahomes makes it happen

Patrick Mahomes was half a second from being swallowed in the pocket but he managed to find an open receiver off his back foot to give the Chiefs a lead. Mecole Hardman's speed sure didn't hurt either.

Some special teams

Diontae Johnson carved through the Cardinals on this 85-yard punt return to the house, and listen to that crowd go wild in Arizona. The Steelers faithful travel well.

The flea gets flicked

The Patriots have to find a way to get their passing game going after a dud of a performance against the Texans last week, and they got off to a pretty good start on Sunday against the Chiefs. New England effectively got K.C. to bite on the flea flicker and found an open Julian Edelman for six.

A classic in New Orleans

The 49ers-Saints showdown lived up to the hype and it took every second to find a winner. After Drew Brees led the Saints down the field and got a go-ahead touchdown to Tre'Quan Smith...

...Jimmy Garoppolo got the ball back with time on the clock and he made New Orleans pay. This fourth down connection with George Kittle helped put the 49ers in field goal range.

Robbie Gould sealed the win for San Francisco with the field goal as time expired.

Ficken for the win

The Jets narrowly managed to escape losing to the Dolphins thanks to a clutch last-second field goal against Miami. It's not pretty but it counts as a W all the same.

The Jameis Experience

After some costly mistakes early, Jameis Winston has led the Bucs back against the Colts. Winston has four touchdowns, including this absolutely perfect go-ahead TD pass.

What a throw by @Jaboowins!



He tosses his 4th TD and the @Buccaneers take a 38-35 lead! @B_Perriman11 #GoBucs #INDvsTB



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/uwlDS3pHQL — NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2019

Watson puts his body on the line

Deshaun Watson isn't giving up or clocking out early on Sunday. The Houston QB put his body on the line with this touchdown run. It's probably not something the Texans are going to want to see very often, but they'll take the scores any way they can get them as they attempt to come back from a big deficit against Denver.

Welcome to the show

Olamide Zaccheaus made the very first catch of his NFL career on Sunday in Atlanta, and it went for a 93-yard touchdown. Not a bad way to announce your arrival, I guess.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Falcons forced a fumble that was recovered by their all-hustle kicker, Younghoe Koo.

It’s not every day your kicker recovers a fumble on a kickoff! @YounghoeKoo #InBrotherhood #CARvsATL



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/D5AfU98qAh pic.twitter.com/vS9a4CVSQv — NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2019

D-Hop gives Houston some life

The Texans are getting SMOKED by the Broncos but Deshaun Watson finally got the ball in the end zone on this 43-yard hookup with DeAndre Hopkins. They've still got a ways to go to climb out of their second half hole but it's a start.

Locked in

In maybe the biggest surprise of the day, Drew Lock is carving up the Houston Texans. The Broncos' rookie quarterback has three touchdown passes in the first half, including this dart to the end zone to find fellow rookie Noah Fant.

Sanders slings it

Emmanuel Sanders already has a big receiving touchdown on the day but he also managed to get on the board with a passing TD as well. The 49ers pulled out some trickery against the Saints and let Sanders throw the ball to a wide open Raheem Mostert for the touchdown.

Saints and Niners trading strikes

This probably won't come as much of a surprise the Saints-49ers game at the Superdome has been quite good in the first half and we've got ourselves a good old fashioned shootout in the making. Drew Brees and the Saints are doing some damage on offense and Jared Cook has been a big target. The tight end has two touchdowns already in the first half.

But Jimmy G and the 49ers are doing some damage of their own, with the biggest punch coming on a 75-yard connection between Garoppolo and Emmanuel Sanders.

Scoop and score, with a twist

The Broncos defense forced a big fumble and Jeremiah Attaochu was there to scoop it up, but he couldn't manage to escape the grasp of a Texans player. Fortunately, his generosity and willingness to hand the ball off to a teammate paid big dividends as Kareem Jackson took it all the way to the house.

He handed it to Kareem Jackson to return the fumble for SIX! @ReemBoi25 #BroncosCountry



📺: #DENvsHOU on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/D5AfU98qAh pic.twitter.com/UrelzQdlcX — NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2019

Brissett launching bombs

The Colts are on the board early after a turnover and the score came courtesy of a Jacoby Brissett bomb to Marcus Johnson to the tune of 46 yards. That's a pretty great way to start the day if you're Indy.