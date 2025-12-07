The Week 14 NFL schedule features 13 more games, including several key divisional matchups. In an important NFC North battle, first place will be on the line when the Chicago Bears visit the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are favored by 6.5 points as Jordan Love of the Packers takes on Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, with Chicago riding a five-game winning streak. Rome Odunze (foot) is out for Chicago, while Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder) has been activated off IR but is questionable to play.

Another key divisional battle pits the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6) against the Baltimore Ravens (6-6) with first place on the line in the AFC North. Lamar Jackson (ankle) practiced on Friday and does not have an injury designation for this game. Baltimore has won each of the last two meetings and enters as the 6-point home favorite. Sunday's other largest spreads are Saints vs. Buccaneers (-8.5), Rams (-8.5) vs. Cardinals, Broncos (-7.5) vs. Raiders and Seahawks (-6.5) vs. Falcons.

Before making any Week 14 NFL picks or NFL score predictions on those games or others, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over/under and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins:

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit more than 2,000 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of the 2023 season.

For Week 14 NFL betting, SportsLine AI has evaluated the NFL odds and provided NFL betting picks for all 14 games. You can only see the AI predictions for the Week 14 NFL schedule here.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $100 in bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

Top Week 14 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 14, the AI says the Browns (-3.5), who have split their last two games, cover comfortably against the Titans. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to make another start. in three games, he has completed 31 of 61 passes (50.8%) for 405 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He has rushed five times for 21 yards.

Powering the Cleveland rushing attack is rookie running back Quinshon Judkins. In 11 games, he has carried 196 rushes for 758 yards (3.9 average) and seven touchdowns. He has four explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 46 yards. SportsLine AI rates the Browns as an A+ spread pick and also predicts a 24-15 win on average. See its other Week 14 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine, and bet the Browns here:

How to make Week 14 NFL picks

In addition, the AI PickBot has generated more than two dozen highly-coveted A+ picks for Week 14. You need to see the AI's NFL picks before making any Week 14 NFL bets of your own. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins and covers each Week 14 NFL game, and which A+ picks should you target now? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL picks against the spread, over-under, and on the money line, all from the SportsLine AI that has nailed more than 2,000 highly-rated picks since the start of the 2023 season.