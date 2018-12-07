NFL Week 14 Vegas expert picks and predictions: Cowboys, Bills cover

When you're looking for advice on who to pick on game day in the NFL, nobody beats R.J. White. In fact, if you placed $100 on each of R.J. White's NFL picks last season, you would have won nearly $2,000. Smart bettors tail his selections. He also cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark on against-the-spread picks. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest. White went 4-1 last week on his SuperContest picks and entered Week 14 on a sizzling 28-12 run on his against the spread selections for SportsLine.

He's off to a blistering start with his Week 14 SuperContest plays already after confidently locking in the Titans (-4.5) against Jacksonville. Anyone who followed his lead easily cashed on Thursday Night Football.

Now, he's revealed his four other SuperContest plays for Week 14. Using the Las Vegas SuperContest lines for Week 14, we can tell you White loves the Cowboys (-3.5) at home against the Eagles.

"Dallas is coming off a win against everyone's No. 1 team on the national stage, while the Eagles were locked in a one-point game with a team playing Mark Sanchez before finally pulling away in the fourth quarter," White told SportsLine. "And these teams are being considered even by the market? Tyron Smith should be back for Dallas, which will help against an Eagles defense that has not looked as strong this year. Ezekiel Elliott should have a big game, and I'm not sure who else besides Zach Ertz can have success against Dallas' defense."

And a massive shocker: White is backing the Bills (-3) to cover against the Jets.

"We're getting a line of Bills -3 in the SuperContest, and at this point I think the Bills are clearly the better team of these two, so I'm jumping on it," White told SportsLine. "Buffalo's offense isn't dangerous throwing the ball, but they've found something with Josh Allen running around and picking up yardage in chunks. The Jets will feature Sam Darnold at quarterback, but he figures to still be less than 100 percent in his return from injury. The Bills also have the clear edge on defense and in coaching, so I can't see them losing this matchup after rolling to a 41-10 win with Matt Barkley at quarterback against this same team."

White also is calling for a home favorite to get absolutely shocked on Sunday. And who it is will surprise you. Anyone who backs this team could hit it big.

So who is R.J. White backing in Week 14? And which underdog is going to shock the world? Visit SportsLine now to see who you should back in Week 14, plus see which underdog is going to shock the world, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament.