The calendar has moved into December, and that means greater potential for inclement weather when it comes to NFL games, especially in the Northeast and Midwest. We've already seen snow and wind having an impact in certain contests, so those interested in NFL betting will need to check out the forecast for these Week 14 games in particular before making wagers.

It's expected to be a clear day, but the main angle here is the Dolphins and their struggles in cold weather. The temperature is expected to be in the mid to upper 30s, which is not good for Miami. The Jets are coming off a nice home win, and the SportsLine Projection Model is backing them on the money line as +127 underdogs. New York wins in 54% of simulations for an "A" grade from the model.

It's going to rain all weekend in Jacksonville, and the heaviest stuff is expected to come down on Sunday. The exact timing of the rain will be unknown but there's a strong chance you get a weather delay at some point in this contest. The total right now sits at 47.5, which is a bit inflated considering the forecast and the state of both offenses.

Tampa has some rain in the forecast but it is not expected to be nearly as bad as the situation in Jacksonville. However, the Bucs could potentially lean on the ground game more if conditions are worse than expected in this one. The model is giving an "A" grade to the Over on 41.5, which is among the lower totals of the week. If the rain lets up, these teams should exceed that number.

Joe Burrow is back for the Bengals, who looked rejuvenated on Thanksgiving night against the Ravens. Next up is the Bills and a potential snowstorm in Buffalo, which means unpredictable weather. The stadium crew usually does a good job cleaning things up, but if the system arrives during the game, there's not much either team can do. Any sort of snow would likely favor the Bills, who are already 5.5-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds.