Only five weeks remain in the NFL's regular season, and as we roll further into December there's an increasing chance that weather will have an impact on games, including multiple matchups in Week 14 that could be wet, windy and/or snowy. That means game plans -- as well as potential fantasy lineups and bets -- may need to be shifted.

Several games this weekend will see higher temperatures than usual for this time of year, hitting the 60s in the northeast, but it will come with some rain. The two games in Ohio will not be as warm, however, and one of them could even get some snow.

Here is a look at games that could see difficult game conditions (via weather.com):

Jaguars at Browns

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Weather forecast: Early rain showers, turning into snow showers

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 33 percent chance of rain and snow mix

Temperature at kickoff: 46 degrees

Wind factor: 19 mph

Breakdown: It's looking like it could be C.J. Beathard vs. Joe Flacco (or Dorian Thompson-Robinson) after Trevor Lawrence injured his ankle on Monday night, and a snow/rain mix would make things even more difficult for a battle of backup QBs, especially in Cleveland, where the Browns' defense has been historically good.

Colts at Bengals

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Weather forecast: Cloudy, winds up to 15 mph

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 24 percent chance of rain

Temperature at kickoff: 42 degrees

Wind factor: 11 mph

Breakdown: Jake Browning was much better than expected on Monday night, and we'll see if he can keep it going in what could be wet conditions in Cincy. Gardner Minshew and the Colts are seeking their fifth straight victory.

Texans at Jets

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Weather forecast: Rainy, winds up to 20 mph

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 82 percent chance of rain

Temperature at kickoff: 62 degrees

Wind factor: 15 mph

Breakdown: After going in and out of the starting lineup, Zach Wilson now gets a likely rainy return against an improving Texans defense. C.J. Stroud leads the league in passing yards as a rookie, but could face a lot of difficulty here against a strong pass defense in the rain with 15 mph winds.

Rams at Ravens

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Weather forecast: Rainfall around half an inch

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 88 percent chance of rain

Temperature at kickoff: 65 degrees

Wind factor: 13 mph

Breakdown: The Ravens obviously have the much more mobile quarterback with Lamar Jackson, which could be a difference-maker in a game with an 88-percent chance of rain and 13 mph winds, though the Rams have an impressive runner of their own in Kyren Williams.