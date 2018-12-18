NFL Week 15 Celebration Grades: Tyler Boyd pays tribute to Ochocinco, Tennessee goes full 'Remember The Titans'

Style points may not show up in the box score, but they do in our weekly NFL celebration grades. Showmanship is as much an art as football itself, so it's important to appreciate the celebratory displays that we'll see every weekend during the NFL season. It's also important to roast the players who clearly need to work on their celly game.

So, what'd we have to work with in Week 15?

Derrick Henry walk

Listen, I have no idea what the hell this is but it was a relatively weak crop of celebrations this week so I felt the need to include this one just for the sake of having some quantity. With all the touchdowns Henry has been scoring lately, it was only time before he showed up here anyway. Just accept this grade and keep scrolling, dammit. Grade: C-

Dolphins do the SKOL clap

SKOL clap? More like TROLL clap, am I right? Listen, nobody loves when a player or team uses a celebration to mock an opponent, so I like where the Dolphins' heads were at here. Unfortunately, the jab is a lot less effective when the opponent you're mocking is beating you by multiple scores and ultimately ends up kicking your ass. (The Vikings won 41-17.) Gotta know when to pick your spot, guys. Grade: B-

Savage move by the @MiamiDolphins with the SKOL clap 😳#MIAvsMIN pic.twitter.com/A79uSkdt7Z — Get Ya Popcorn (@GetYaPopcorn) December 16, 2018

Tyler Boyd pays tribute to Ochocinco

We've seen plenty of tributes to Celebration Gods of the past this season, with Ochocinco being among them. (Tyreek Hill got an "A" in Week 10 for recreating the infamous cameraman celly.) But with how many great celebrations the artist formerly known as Chad Johnson has on his resume, it's not a surprise he's coming up again. It seems rather fitting that this latest tribute features a Bengal honoring a former Bengal, and good on Tyler Boyd for making sure to do it justice. Grade: B

Mike Williams background dancing

This isn't so much about Williams' dance itself, but rather the whole scene being set here. Orlando Scandrick helplessly beckoning for some help from the refs while Williams joyously boogies down behind him is a straight-up laugh-out-loud juxtaposition and it was one of the most enjoyable moments of this weekend. Grade: B

How each team feels about being tied for the AFC West lead pic.twitter.com/FFqfqugkac — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 14, 2018

Remember the Tennessee Titans

I didn't know how much I needed the Tennessee Titans to pull out the 'Remember The Titans' dance until it happened this weekend. After Tennessee made a big fourth down stop to preserve the shutout against the Giants, the defensive unit came off the field doing a casual interpretation of the dance from the 2000 Disney movie. In retrospect, it's crazy that it took this long, but I'm so glad it finally happened. Grade: A

The @titans celebrate with the Remember The Titans dance ❤️ #TENvsNYG pic.twitter.com/mdlCGePFs5 — Get Ya Popcorn (@GetYaPopcorn) December 16, 2018

