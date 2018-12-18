NFL Week 15 Celebration Grades: Tyler Boyd pays tribute to Ochocinco, Tennessee goes full 'Remember The Titans'
The best and worst celebrations from across the NFL Week 15
Style points may not show up in the box score, but they do in our weekly NFL celebration grades. Showmanship is as much an art as football itself, so it's important to appreciate the celebratory displays that we'll see every weekend during the NFL season. It's also important to roast the players who clearly need to work on their celly game.
So, what'd we have to work with in Week 15?
Derrick Henry walk
Listen, I have no idea what the hell this is but it was a relatively weak crop of celebrations this week so I felt the need to include this one just for the sake of having some quantity. With all the touchdowns Henry has been scoring lately, it was only time before he showed up here anyway. Just accept this grade and keep scrolling, dammit. Grade: C-
Dolphins do the SKOL clap
SKOL clap? More like TROLL clap, am I right? Listen, nobody loves when a player or team uses a celebration to mock an opponent, so I like where the Dolphins' heads were at here. Unfortunately, the jab is a lot less effective when the opponent you're mocking is beating you by multiple scores and ultimately ends up kicking your ass. (The Vikings won 41-17.) Gotta know when to pick your spot, guys. Grade: B-
Tyler Boyd pays tribute to Ochocinco
We've seen plenty of tributes to Celebration Gods of the past this season, with Ochocinco being among them. (Tyreek Hill got an "A" in Week 10 for recreating the infamous cameraman celly.) But with how many great celebrations the artist formerly known as Chad Johnson has on his resume, it's not a surprise he's coming up again. It seems rather fitting that this latest tribute features a Bengal honoring a former Bengal, and good on Tyler Boyd for making sure to do it justice. Grade: B
Mike Williams background dancing
This isn't so much about Williams' dance itself, but rather the whole scene being set here. Orlando Scandrick helplessly beckoning for some help from the refs while Williams joyously boogies down behind him is a straight-up laugh-out-loud juxtaposition and it was one of the most enjoyable moments of this weekend. Grade: B
Remember the Tennessee Titans
I didn't know how much I needed the Tennessee Titans to pull out the 'Remember The Titans' dance until it happened this weekend. After Tennessee made a big fourth down stop to preserve the shutout against the Giants, the defensive unit came off the field doing a casual interpretation of the dance from the 2000 Disney movie. In retrospect, it's crazy that it took this long, but I'm so glad it finally happened. Grade: A
