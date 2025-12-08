Just four weeks remain in the 2025 regular season, and the playoff picture in the NFL is starting to crystallize. Week 14's action could prove to be the marquee moment when clubs started to separate, as several high-stakes divisional matchups helped turn the standings on its head.

That includes the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers jumping back into first place in their divisions. Meanwhile, both the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos leapt to the No. 1 seed in their respective conference thanks to the events of Week 14. Of course, the season-ending Achilles injury to Colts quarterback Daniel Jones also has ramifications that'll also help reshape the postseason from here on out.

As we turn our attention to Week 15, the stage only gets brighter and the road to January, for many teams, officially begins now.

There are a number of important matchups featured in the upcoming slate, which is one of the best in recent memory, and the bulk of the action airs on CBS, like Bills vs. Patriots, Chargers vs. Chiefs, and Packers vs. Broncos. This is the first CBS slate featuring teams with a combined .600+ season win percentage in December or later in the last 10 years

But how do the oddsmakers view Week 15? Below, we'll take a look at the early lines for this upcoming crop of games and see who the sportsbooks believe possesses the edge.

Week 15 early odds

All lines via FanDuel Sportsbook; all games on Sunday unless noted.

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Falcons at Buccaneers (Thursday) Buccaneers -5.5 44.5 Falcons +200, Buccaneers -245 Cardinals at Texans Texans -9.5 42.5 Cardinals +440, Texans -592 Bills at Patriots Bills -1.5 49.5 Bills -108, Patriots -108 Browns at Bears Bears -7.5 39.5 Browns +315, Bears -400 Chargers at Chiefs Chiefs -4.5 43.5 Chargers +180, Chiefs -215 Commanders at Giants Giants -2.5 47.5 Commanders +120, Giants -142 Raiders at Eagles Eagles -12.5 38.5 Raiders +700, Eagles -1099 Ravens at Bengals Ravens -2.5 51.5 Ravens -142, Bengals +120 Jets at Jaguars Jaguars -11.5 41.5 Jets +610, Jaguars -901 Panthers at Saints Panthers -2.5 39.5 Panthers -142, Saints +120 Titans at 49ers 49ers -12.5 44.5 Titans +730, 49ers -1149 Lions at Rams Rams -5.5 53.5 Lions +198, Rams -240 Packers at Broncos Packers -2.5 41.5 Packers -130, Broncos +110 Colts at Seahawks Seahawks -10.5 43.5 Colts +460, Seahawks -621 Vikings at Cowboys Cowboys -6 47.5 Vikings +260, Cowboys -319 Dolphins at Steelers (Monday) Steelers -3.5 42.5 Dolphins +160, Steelers -190

Notable movement, trends

Falcons at Buccaneers (Thursday)

Tampa Bay shook the confidence of bettors after falling to the Saints at home despite being an 8.5-point favorite. The Bucs initially opened as a 6.5-point favorite over the Falcons, but that ticked down to 5.5. Todd Bowles' team is one of the worst bets at home this season, owning just a 1-5 ATS record at Raymond James Stadium. That 16.7% cover rate is tied for the second-worst in the league. Meanwhile, the Falcons are coming off a blowout loss to the Seahawks, where Kirk Cousins tossed two interceptions. On the year, Atlanta is 3-3 ATS on the road.

Cardinals at Texans

Houston opened as a 7-point favorite, but that advantage is now nearing double digits with the line sitting at Texans -9.5 coming out of Sunday. C.J. Stroud and Co. have jumped back into the playoff picture as the No. 7 seed in the conference thanks to a win over the Chiefs on Sunday night. Houston is 7-6 ATS this season, which includes a 4-2 ATS mark at home. As for the Cardinals, they are looking to bounce back after a 45-17 blowout loss to the Rams. The Cardinals have fared well on the road this year, however, sporting a 5-1 ATS record away from State Farm Stadium entering Week 15.

Bills at Patriots

The spread for this game has totally flipped. Initially, the Patriots opened as a 1.5-point favorite, but are now being looked at as an underdog at home against the Bills, with Buffalo now laying 1.5 points. These two rivals met back in Week 5 in Orchard Park, and New England pulled off the upset. If the Patriots, who were on the bye in Week 14, again get the better of Buffalo, it'd go a long way in securing the AFC East title. This season, Buffalo is 3-3 ATS on the road, while the Patriots are 3-3-1 ATS at Gillette Stadium (0-1 ATS as home underdog).

Browns at Bears

Both of these clubs are coming off losses in Week 14, but Chicago's defeat was more consequential. After falling to the Packers, the Bears dropped from the No. 1 seed in the NFC to the No. 7 seed. Fortunately for them, the oddsmakers believe they won't face much resistance against Cleveland, setting Chicago up as a touchdown favorite at home. The Bears are 3-2 ATS at Soldier Field this season, while the Browns are 1-5 ATS on the road (tied for the lowest cover rate in the NFL).

Chargers at Chiefs

Kansas City opened as a 5.5-point favorite, and that has since moved to -4.5. The Chiefs saw their playoff hopes take a serious blow on Sunday with a loss to Houston, meaning they'll likely need to win out to still have a shot at sneaking in. Arrowhead Stadium has largely been kind to the Chiefs as they are 4-2-1 ATS at home this season. Meanwhile, they face a Chargers team that still has its Week 14 matchup on deck with the Eagles on Monday night. In 2025, L.A. is just 1-4 ATS on the road.

Commanders at Giants

Jayden Daniels exited Sunday's loss to the Vikings after aggravating his left elbow injury. However, coach Dan Quinn noted postgame that it was precautionary, meaning Daniels could've come back into the game under different circumstances. With Washington officially eliminated from the playoffs, it'll be interesting to see how they handle Daniels down the stretch. Already, the Commanders have shifted from a 2.5-point favorite over the Giants in Week 15 at the open to a 2.5-point underdog on the road. Washington is tied for a league-worst 1-5 ATS record on the road this season. As for the Giants, they were on the bye in Week 14 and head back to MetLife Stadium, where they are 3-2 ATS on the year.

Raiders at Eagles

Philadelphia still has its Week 14 matchup to play on Monday night, so the odds for this matchup could change depending on how that game unfolds. That said, the Eagles have opened as a massive 12.5-point favorite over the Raiders, where they'll look to improve upon their 3-3 ATS record at Lincoln Financial Field. Meanwhile, the Raiders continue to be in disarray, and saw starting quarterback Geno Smith exit Sunday's loss to Denver with a right shoulder injury. If he cannot go, Kenny Pickett could be in line to start. Las Vegas is 2-4 ATS on the road this season.

Ravens at Bengals

Baltimore opened as a 3-point favorite on the road, but that has since fallen under the field goal threshold to 2.5. Both AFC North clubs are coming off losses in Week 14, and Cincinnati's fourth-quarter collapse to Buffalo may have unofficially ended its season after dropping to 4-9. As for the Ravens, they fell out of first place in the division after losing to Pittsburgh, but are still within range to leap back into the conversation. Baltimore is 2-3 ATS on the road this season (all as a road favorite), while the Bengals are 3-3 ATS at home (2-2 ATS as a home underdog).

Jets at Jaguars

The Jaguars opened as an 8.5-point favorite, and that has since ballooned to an 11.5-point advantage as they gear up to host the Jets. Jacksonville is now in control of first place in the AFC South and will look to maintain that position while also adding to their league-best 5-1 ATS home record. Meanwhile, New York is already out of playoff consideration, but they've been spunky on the road with a 3-1-1 ATS record outside of MetLife Stadium.

Panthers at Saints

Carolina emerges from its Week 14 bye in a strong position thanks to its upcoming opponent in the Saints, who upset the Bucs on Sunday. That draws the Panthers even with Tampa Bay at 7-6 on the season, with both head-to-head matchups still to go. So, the Panthers are in must-win situations from here on out to keep pace in the NFC South. As they look toward Week 15, they are 2.5-point favorites on the road in New Orleans. Carolina is 4-3 ATS on the road this season and covered its lone previous contest as a road favorite. As for the Saints, they are 1-5 ATS at home.

Titans at 49ers

Tennessee upset the Browns on the road on Sunday to notch its second win of the season. That may be part of the reason why San Francisco's 13.5 points it was spotting at the open has dipped slightly to 12.5. The Titans are 3-3 ATS on the road this season, while the 49ers -- who were on the bye last week -- are just 2-3 ATS at Levi's Stadium.

Lions at Rams

Los Angeles is now a 5.5-point favorite over the Lions after opening as a 4.5-point favorite. That is likely in response to a bounce-back win on Sunday, where the Rams again looked like the team to beat in the NFL, thumping the Cardinals, 45-17. The Rams are 4-2 ATS at SoFi Stadium this season, but are taking on a Lions team that'll have the rest advantage after playing on Thursday. Detroit needs this win to keep its playoff hopes alive and will also look to improve on its 3-3 ATS road record in 2025.

Packers at Broncos

This is a massive game for both the NFC and AFC playoff picture. Currently, Denver is the No. 1 seed in the AFC, while the Packers just overtook the Bears for first place in the NFC North and are the No. 2 seed in the NFC. A loss for the Broncos would open the door for them to fall out of that top spot in the conference standings, while a loss for Green Bay would keep Chicago within range in the division. Looking at the game, the Packers opened as a 2.5-point road favorite, and that has held coming out of Sunday. Green Bay is 2-4 ATS on the road this season, which includes a 1-4 ATS record as a road favorite. Meanwhile, the Broncos are 3-3 at Mile High this season.

Colts at Seahawks

The Colts' season went up in smoke on Sunday after Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. In the backdrop of that injury, the Colts also lost to the Jaguars and saw Houston defeat the Chiefs, which resulted in them falling out of the playoff picture entirely and now sitting as the No. 8 seed. Naturally, they are now catching double digits as a big underdog on the road to Seattle. The Seahawks are laying 10.5 points in this matchup after they moved to 10-3 on the year with a win over the Falcons. This season, Seattle is 4-2 ATS at Lumen Field.

Vikings at Cowboys

The Cowboys are 6.5-point favorites at home as they gear up to host the Vikings. Dallas is coming off a loss to the Lions on Thursday night that dramatically dented its playoff hopes, but is technically still alive. Meanwhile, the Vikings saw J.J. McCarthy have a bounce-back performance as he threw for three touchdowns in a win over Washington. So, while there may not be much playoff implications in this game, there are some fascinating storylines. Dallas is 4-2 ATS at AT&T Stadium this season, while Minnesota is 2-3 ATS on the road.

Dolphins at Steelers (Monday)

Pittsburgh is back atop the AFC North after taking down the Ravens on Sunday, and is now laying 3.5 points to the Dolphins. The Steelers are 3-3 ATS at home this season, and are hosting a Miami team that is still lurking on the outskirts of the AFC playoff picture after four straight. The Dolphins are 3-3 ATS on the road this season, but it'll be interesting to see how they fare in the cold Pittsburgh weather.