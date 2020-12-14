It's not often that the Los Angeles Rams are favored by more than two touchdowns, but that's exactly what's going to be happening this week when they host the New York Jets.

In the opening odds for Week 15, the Rams have opened as a 17-point favorite over the hapless Jets. The monstrous point spread is notable for two reasons: First, this is the most the Rams have been by favored by since 2001 when their "Greatest Show on Turf" team was favored by 18 points in a game against the Panthers.

Although Sean McVay has had some good teams since being hired in 2017, the most the Rams have ever been favored by under his watch is 14.5 points and that came during their Super Bowl season in 2018. Under McVay, the Rams have been favored by 12 or more points a total of six times and they've gone 4-2 against the spread (ATS) in those games.

The other reason this point spread is notable is that it means the Jets have now been involved in two of the three biggest point spreads of the season. There have only been three games this year where a team was an underdog of at least 16 points and the Jets were involved in two of them. Back in Week 8, the Jets didn't cover against the Chiefs in a 35-9 loss where they were a 20-point underdog. In Week 14, the Seahawks closed as a 16-point favorite in their 40-3 win over the Jets. NFL teams are 3-0 ATS this season when favored by 16 or more.

With that in mind, let's check out the rest of the opening point spreads for Week 15.

NFL Week 15 early odds

(All lines from William Hill Sportsbook unless noted, all games on Sunday unless noted)

Chargers (4-9) at Raiders (7-6), Thursday

Opening line: Raiders -3

The Chargers are an ugly 1-6 ATS in their past seven games although that one cover did come on Sunday against the Falcons. When it comes to this rivalry, not only have the Raiders won three in a row against L.A., but they've also covered in all three of those games. Of course, if there's one time you might want to think about betting the Chargers, it's in a Thursday game. In their past five games played on Thursday, they're 4-1 ATS (3-2 straight-up). Also, the Raiders have gone three straight games without covering.

It was a wild Week 14 Sunday and there's a lot to go over. John Breech, Ryan Wilson and host Will Brinson break it all down on the Pick Six Podcast; listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.

Bills (10-3) at Broncos (5-8), Saturday

Opening line: Bills -4

In their past five homes games where they've been an underdog between three and five points, the Broncos are 4-1 straight-up and 5-0 ATS. That total includes two games in November when the Broncos beat the Dolphins as a four-point underdog and another win over the Chargers, where they won as a three-point underdog. As for the Bills, they've covered in five straight games, including Sunday's win over the Steelers. They've also won six of their past seven games, with that only loss coming on a Hail Mary to Arizona.

Panthers (4-9) at Packers (10-3), Saturday

Opening line: Packers -9

If you bet on the Packers in this spot, you're doing it at your own risk and that's because Green Bay has struggled to cover when the point spread is this big. In the past eight games where the spread has been nine or more points, the Packers are just 1-7 ATS (6-2 straight-up). One thing to like about the Packers is that they're 8-5 ATS on the season, which is tied for the third-best in the NFL. Also, since the start of the 2009 season, Aaron Rodgers is 19-2 in December home games and 17-4 ATS. As for the Panthers, they're 5-1 ATS in the past six games where they've been an underdog of nine or more, including 1-0 this season.

Buccaneers (8-5) at Falcons (4-9)

Opening line: Buccaneers -4

The Buccaneers will be hoping that Tom Brady can bring a spark to this rivalry, because the Falcons have owned it over the past few years. In the past seven games between these two teams, the Buccaneers are 1-6 straight-up. The Buccaneers are 6-1 straight-up this season when favored by four or more, but just 4-3 ATS.

49ers (5-8) at Cowboys (4-9)

Opening line: 49ers -1

The 49ers are favored in this game, which isn't a good thing for the 49ers and that's because they're 0-4 both straight-up and ATS in the past four games where they've been favored. As for the Cowboys, they're 3-10 ATS on the season, which is the worst mark in the NFL. However, they are 3-2 ATS over their past five games after starting the season 0-8.

Lions (5-8) at Titans (9-4)

Opening line: TBA

If there's one time you don't want to bet on the Lions, it's when they're facing a team from the AFC. In their past five games against AFC teams, the Lions have gone 1-4 both straight-up and ATS. As for the Titans, they're 8-2 straight-up in their past 10 games against the NFC and they're also 3-1 ATS in their past four games overall. One thing to keep and eye on in this game is whether Matthew Stafford plays. The reason there's no point spread yet is because Stafford was injured on Sunday against the Packers and it's not known if he'll be able to play.

Texans (4-9) at Colts (9-4)

Opening line: Colts -7

The Colts don't always beat the Texans, but they do almost always seem to cover. Since the start of the 2013 season, the Colts are 11-3-1 ATS against the Texans (10-5 straight-up). This includes a game back in Week 12 when the Colts covered as a 3.5-point favorite in a 26-20 win. The Texans are 4-9 ATS on the season, which is tied with the Jets for the second-worst mark in the NFL.

Patriots (6-7) at Dolphins (8-5)

Opening line: Dolphins -3

The Dolphins have actually done pretty well against the Patriots over the past few years, going 3-3 both straight-up and ATS. They've been even better at home against New England, going 6-2 ATS in the past eight games played in Miami. That being said, the Patriots are 3-1 straight-up in their past four games as an underdog. They've also covered in four of their past five games as an underdog. As for the Dolphins, they're 10-3 ATS on the season, which is the best mark in the NFL.

Bears (6-7) at Vikings (6-7)

Opening line: Vikings -3.5

The Vikings have gone four straight games without covering the spread, which is the second-longest streak in the NFL. To make things worse, the Vikings are just 2-5 ATS in their past seven games against the Bears, although they did cover as a 3.5-point favorite back in Week 10 in a 19-13 win.

Seahawks (9-4) at Washington (6-7)

Opening line: Seahawks -4

The Seahawks are heading to the eastern time zone, where they've been nearly unbeatable over the past few years. Since the start of the 2018 season, the Seahawks are 10-1 straight-up and 7-3-1 when playing out east. On the other hand, being favored by three or more points hasn't been a good thing for the Seahawks, who are 1-5 ATS in the past six games where that's happened. As for Washington, the Football Team is 4-0 both straight-up and ATS in their past four games and that includes three games where they've won as an underdog.

Jaguars (1-12) at Ravens (7-5)

Opening line: Ravens -13.5

The Ravens have won 16 straight games when favored by double-digits, however, they're just 5-11 ATS in those games. As for the Jaguars, this will mark the fourth time this season they've been an underdog of 10 or more and although they went 0-3 in the previous three games, they did go 2-1 ATS.

Jets (0-13) at Rams (9-4)

Opening line: Rams -17

If there's one team that can't ever seem to cover a double-digit spread, it's the New York Jets. In the past seven games where the Jets have been an underdog of at least 10 points, they've gone 1-6 ATS and that includes Sunday's 40-3 loss to the Seahawks. As for the Rams, they're 4-1 ATS In their past five games. However, they're 1-4 ATS In their past five games against AFC teams.

Eagles (4-8-1) at Cardinals (7-6)

Opening line: Cardinals -5.5

Both of these teams have been pretty bad against the spread this year. On one hand, you have the Cardinals, who are 1-5 ATS In their past six games. The Cardinals are also 2-7 ATS in the past nine home games where they've been favored by three points or more. As for the Eagles, they're 5-8 ATS on the season, which is tied for the fourth-worst mark in the NFL. The one upside with the Eagles is that they're 3-1 ATS In their past four games where they were an underdog of three or more, which includes their upset win over the Saints on Sunday.

Chiefs (12-1) at Saints (10-3)

Opening line: Chiefs -4

The Chiefs are on an eight-game winning streak, but they've been a dangerous team to bet on and that's because they're 0-5 ATS in their past five games, which is the longest active non-covering streak in the NFL. The Chiefs have also struggled to cover against NFC teams this year, going 0-2 ATS. On the other hand, the Saints have been covering machines in 2020. Not only are they 9-1 in their past 10 games, but they're also 5-1 ATS In their past six. The Saints are also 13-1 straight-up in their past 14 games against AFC teams.

Browns (9-3) at Giants (5-8)

Opening line: Browns -4

This is the seventh time since the beginning of the 2019 season that the Browns have been a road favorite and if the previous six games are any indication, you probably don't want to bet on them. In the previous six games, the Browns went 0-6 ATS and 2-4 straight-up. As for the Giants, they're 7-1 ATS in their past eight games as an underdog and they're also 3-1 straight-up in their past four games as an underdog.

Steelers (11-2) at Bengals (2-10-1), Monday

Opening line: Steelers -12

This is one of those situations where you probably don't want to overthink it and you just bet the Steelers. In the past 14 games between these two teams, the Steelers have gone 13-1 straight-up and 11-3 ATS. That total includes a game earlier this season when the steelers covered as a 6.5-point favorite in a 36-10 win over a Bengals team that still had Joe Burrow. That being said, if you do want to get crazy and bet on the Bengals, they're 4-1 ATS in their past five home games.