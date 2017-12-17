NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football live updates, advice: Rankings, inactives, expert picks
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15 is right here
Week 15 of the 2017 NFL season is here -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 12 games.
Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.
If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.
Here's the schedule, which includes eight games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:
Schedule
Sunday
Bengals at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Jets at Saints, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Dolphins at Bills, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Ravens at Browns, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Packers at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Texans at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Cardinals at Redskins, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Rams at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Patriots at Steelers, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Titans at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Cowboys at Raiders, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)
Monday
Falcons at Buccaneers, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)
-
