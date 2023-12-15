Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season is already underway, and many more matchups are on tap for the weekend. But not every team is healthy as we approach the finalization of the playoff picture, with several big names on track to be sidelined -- or return from the sidelines -- on Saturday and Sunday. Below, you'll find a complete rundown of all the official injury reports.

Saturday's games

Vikings at Bengals

Ty Chandler is set to replace Mattison as the Vikings' primary ball-carrier, while Jefferson is a game-time decision as the top target for new starting quarterback Nick Mullens, who replaced Joshua Dobbs late in Week 14. Jefferson previously missed seven games with a hamstring issue, but he revealed at a recent community event he intends to suit up. Cincinnati, meanwhile, has No. 1 WR Ja'Marr Chase (ankle) ready to go despite an early-week missed practice.

Steelers at Colts

Pittsburgh will be without Pickett for a second straight game, meaning Mitchell Trubisky will be under center after a rough outing against the Patriots in Week 14. Nate Herbig is primed to step in on the interior of the O-line if Seumalo can't go. Indy, meanwhile, will have Zack Moss back as RB1 with Taylor sidelined, with Trey Sermon as insurance.

Broncos at Lions

Detroit's front will be worth monitoring with both Decker and Ragnow banged up in the trenches; the latter's injury has noticeably affected Jared Goff's protection. The Lions' top reserves on the line include Kayode Awosika and Colby Sorsdal.

Sunday's games

Bears at Browns

For the Bears, Moore said he's good to go despite missing practice with an ankle injury at the start of the week. Cleveland is battling a slew of injuries going into this one, with starting tackle Jedrick Wills also on injured reserve following knee surgery. Pocic will be replaced by Nick Harris, while Ward is trying to return from a three-game absence in the secondary. Martin Emerson Jr. and Cameron Mitchell are the Browns' top reserves at corner.

Buccaneers at Packers

It's safe to say Todd Bowles' defense is battered right now, with as many as five regular starters in danger of sitting out. Godwin is a key inclusion here as well; if he can't go, Mike Evans could draw even more attention as Baker Mayfield's top pass target, with David Moore a likely fill-in out wide. As for Green Bay, Jordan Love will once again lean on Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs out wide with Watson poised to sit out again, but Jones is on track to return as RB1 after practicing all week.

Texans at Titans

Texans: DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), LB Blake Cashman (hamstring), CB Tavierre Thomas (hamstring) OUT; QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) DOUBTFUL; WR Nico Collins (calf), WR Noah Brown (knee), OT George Fant (hip), OG Shaq Mason (calf), LB Henry To'oTo'o (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), LB Blake Cashman (hamstring), CB Tavierre Thomas (hamstring) OUT; QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) DOUBTFUL; WR Nico Collins (calf), WR Noah Brown (knee), OT George Fant (hip), OG Shaq Mason (calf), LB Henry To'oTo'o (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE Titans: WR Kyle Philips (hamstring), TE Josh Whyle (knee), DT Jeffery Simmons (knee) OUT; WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (illness), DL Denico Autry (knee, illness), LB Jack Gibbens (back), S K'Von Wallace (quad) QUESTIONABLE

With Stroud still in concussion protocol, Davis Mills is set to start for Houston on the road. Mills started 26 games for the Texans from 2021-2022. But he'll also be working with a dented supporting cast, which was already missing standout rookie WR Tank Dell. Robert Woods and Dalton Schultz could end up being his top pass outlets against Tennessee. The Titans' biggest medical concern lies in the trenches, where Mike Vrabel could be without all three of his regular D-linemen following the release of Teair Tart.

Jets at Dolphins

Jets: QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), WR Jason Brownlee (ankle) OUT; OT Carter Warren (hip) DOUBTFUL; RB Nick Bawden (knee), OT Max Mitchell (beck), C Joe Tippmann (shoulder), DE Will McDonald IV (knee), DE John Franklin-Myers (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), WR Jason Brownlee (ankle) OUT; OT Carter Warren (hip) DOUBTFUL; RB Nick Bawden (knee), OT Max Mitchell (beck), C Joe Tippmann (shoulder), DE Will McDonald IV (knee), DE John Franklin-Myers (ankle) QUESTIONABLE Dolphins: OG Robert Hunt (hamstring), S DeShon Elliott (concussion) OUT; RB De'Von Achane (toe), WR Tyreek Hill (ankle), OT Terron Armstead (ankle, knee), OT Austin Jackson (oblique), OL Liam Eichenberg (calf), OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique), CB Xavien Howard (hip), S Jevon Holland (knee) QUESTIONABLE

No comeback from A-Rod just yet, even though Rodgers was back on the practice field to close the week. So it's Zach Wilson at QB for the Jets again, as expected. Miami, meanwhile, is incredibly banged up, both up front and at the skill spots, where speedsters Achane and Hill are game-time decisions. Look for Raheem Mostert to lead the way at RB, with Jaylen Waddle a sure bet to see an uptick in targets if Hill can't go.

Chiefs at Patriots

Chiefs: RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), OT Donovan Smith (neck) OUT; WR Justyn Ross (non-injury) DOUBTFUL

RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), OT Donovan Smith (neck) OUT; WR Justyn Ross (non-injury) DOUBTFUL Patriots: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) OUT; WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (knee), WR Tyquan Thornton (hamstring), OT Trent Brown (illness), DL Christian Barmore (shoulder), LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), ST Matthew Slater (groin) QUESTIONABLE

With the tough-nosed Pacheco down following surgery, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon will lead Kansas City's backfield. Wanya Morris is slated to serve as Patrick Mahomes' blind-side blocker with Smith sidelined. Ross, meanwhile, is returning from suspension but unlikely to join the Chiefs' unpredictable receiving corps. New England QB Bailey Zappe could lean heavily on RB Ezekiel Elliott while trying to play spoiler at home.

Giants at Saints

Giants: OT Evan Neal (ankle) DOUBTFUL; TE Darren Waller (hamstring), OL Justin Pugh (calf), DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

OT Evan Neal (ankle) DOUBTFUL; TE Darren Waller (hamstring), OL Justin Pugh (calf), DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE Saints: RB Kendre Miller (ankle), DE Payton Turner (toe), DE Isaiah Foskey (quadricep) OUT; RB Jamaal Williams (groin), WR Chris Olave (ankle), OT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) QUESTIONABLE

With Neal on track to be sidelined yet again, Tyre Phillips is in line to start at right tackle in front of rookie QB Tommy DeVito, who may or may not have Waller as a safety valve. Should Lawrence sit out, the Giants have Jordon Riley as the backup nose tackle. Olave is designated a true game-time decision for the Saints after missing three straight practices. His QB, Derek Carr, also carries no injury designation despite entering Week 14 with rib, shoulder and head injuries.

Falcons at Panthers

Atlanta could be down to just one of its five starting offensive linemen after losing both Matthews and Lindstrom to lower-body injuries in Week 14; McGary is already guaranteed out, with Storm Norton a candidate to fill in. But the Panthers won't necessarily be fully stocked to take advantage, with both of their top pass rushers iffy.

Commanders at Rams

Commanders: RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring) OUT

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring) OUT Rams: WR Tutu Atwell (concussion), OT Rob Havenstein (groin) QUESTIONABLE

With Robinson out, Antonio Gibson and Chris Rodriguez Jr. will headline Washington's backfield in Los Angeles. Some good news for the Commanders: Rookie corner Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (elbow) will be active after a two-week absence. Even if Atwell can't go for the Rams, L.A. is set to have TE Tyler Higbee (neck) available despite the veteran starting the week as a limited participant.

49ers at Cardinals

49ers: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), DE Arik Armstead (foot, knee), DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring) OUT; OG Aaron Banks (hip), OG Spencer Burford (knee), LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle, hip), CB Charvarius Ward (groin) QUESTIONABLE

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), DE Arik Armstead (foot, knee), DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring) OUT; OG Aaron Banks (hip), OG Spencer Burford (knee), LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle, hip), CB Charvarius Ward (groin) QUESTIONABLE Cardinals: LB Tyreke Smith (travel), CB Bobby Price (quadricep) OUT; WR Marquise Brown (heel), WR Michael Wilson (neck), TE Geoff Swaim (back), OL Elijah Wilkinson (neck), LB Krys Barnes (ribs), P Blake Gillikin (back) QUESTIONABLE

Christian McCaffrey's top backup won't be available in San Francisco's backfield, while the 49ers' vaunted defensive front will be without two regulars, leaving Nick Bosa and Chase Young to pick up the slack. Ambry Thomas and Isaiah Oliver are next up at corner if Ward is unable to go on the perimeter.

Cowboys at Bills

Cowoys: DT Johnathan Hankins (ankle, knee) OUT; WR Brandin Cooks (illness), WR Jalen Tolbert (illness), OT Matt Waletzko (shoulder), DE Viliami Fehoko (knee), CB Stephon Gilmore (illness), S Malik Hooker (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

DT Johnathan Hankins (ankle, knee) OUT; WR Brandin Cooks (illness), WR Jalen Tolbert (illness), OT Matt Waletzko (shoulder), DE Viliami Fehoko (knee), CB Stephon Gilmore (illness), S Malik Hooker (ankle) QUESTIONABLE Bills: DE A.J. Epenesa (ribs), S Micah Hyde (stinger) OUT; WR Justin Shorter (hamstring), CB Kaiir Elam (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Two of Dallas' top veteran perimeter players in Cooks and Gilmore are coming off an illness; Michael Gallup would be in line for more snaps out wide if the former can't go. Buffalo will be down a key starter in Hyde, who's been battling a neck issue since last season. It's yet another blow for a banged-up secondary, which already has Tre'Davious White on injured reserve.

Ravens at Jaguars

Ravens: OLB Malik Hamm (ankle), S Kyle Hamilton (knee) QUESTIONABLE

OLB Malik Hamm (ankle), S Kyle Hamilton (knee) QUESTIONABLE Jaguars: CB Tyson Campbell (quadricep), S Andre Cisco (groin) OUT; WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder), TE Brenton Strange (foot), OT Walker Little (hamstring), OG Ezra Cleveland (knee), CB Tre Herndon (concussion), CB Christian Braswell (hamstring), LS Ross Matiscik (back) QUESTIONABLE

Despite exiting Week 14, Hamilton has a chance to suit up for Baltimore's defense, which also got a full week of practice from star LB Roquan Smith (back). The Jags are all kinds of banged up, with potentially two different starting O-linemen sidelined as well as two of their top three corners. Good news on their end: RB Travis Etienne Jr. (ribs) is ready to go.

Monday's game

Eagles at Seahawks

Eagles: TBA

TBA Seahawks: TBA

Seattle QB Geno Smith, who missed Week 14 with a groin injury, was limited at Thursday's practice and is pushing to play, though he's yet to commit to a return to the lineup. Drew Lock would be in line for a second straight start otherwise.