Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season is already underway, and many more matchups are on tap for the weekend. But not every team is healthy as we approach the finalization of the playoff picture, with several big names on track to be sidelined -- or return from the sidelines -- on Saturday and Sunday. Below, you'll find a complete rundown of all the official injury reports.
Saturday's games
Vikings at Bengals
- Vikings: RB Alexander Mattison (ankle), WR Jalen Nailor (concussion), OT Brian O'Neill (ankle) OUT; WR Justin Jefferson (chest), OG Chris Reed (illness) QUESTIONABLE
- Bengals: LB Joe Bachie (oblique) QUESTIONABLE
Ty Chandler is set to replace Mattison as the Vikings' primary ball-carrier, while Jefferson is a game-time decision as the top target for new starting quarterback Nick Mullens, who replaced Joshua Dobbs late in Week 14. Jefferson previously missed seven games with a hamstring issue, but he revealed at a recent community event he intends to suit up. Cincinnati, meanwhile, has No. 1 WR Ja'Marr Chase (ankle) ready to go despite an early-week missed practice.
Steelers at Colts
- Steelers: QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) OUT; OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE
- Colts: RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb), OT Braden Smith (knee) OUT; LB Segun Olubi (hip) QUESTIONABLE
Pittsburgh will be without Pickett for a second straight game, meaning Mitchell Trubisky will be under center after a rough outing against the Patriots in Week 14. Nate Herbig is primed to step in on the interior of the O-line if Seumalo can't go. Indy, meanwhile, will have Zack Moss back as RB1 with Taylor sidelined, with Trey Sermon as insurance.
Broncos at Lions
- Broncos: TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring, foot), LB Nik Bonitto (knee) OUT; DB P.J. Locke (neck) QUESTIONABLE
- Lions: QB Hendon Hooker (knee) OUT; WR Josh Reynolds (back), OT Taylor Decker (back), C Frank Ragnow (knee, back, toe), DL Benito Jones (neck) QUESTIONABLE
Detroit's front will be worth monitoring with both Decker and Ragnow banged up in the trenches; the latter's injury has noticeably affected Jared Goff's protection. The Lions' top reserves on the line include Kayode Awosika and Colby Sorsdal.
Sunday's games
Bears at Browns
- Browns: C Ethan Pocic (stinger), DL Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral), LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf), S Juan Thornhill (calf) OUT; DT Jordan Elliott (concussion), LB Anthony Walker (knee), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE
Cleveland is battling a slew of injuries going into this one, with starting tackle Jedrick Wills also on injured reserve following knee surgery. Pocic will be replaced by Nick Harris, while Ward is trying to return from a three-game absence in the secondary. Martin Emerson Jr. and Cameron Mitchell are the Browns' top reserves at corner.
Buccaneers at Packers
Texans at Titans
With C.J. Stroud still in concussion protocol, Davis Mills is set to start for Houston on the road. Mills started 26 games for the Texans from 2021-2022.
Jets at Dolphins
Chiefs at Patriots
Giants at Saints
Falcons at Panthers
Commanders at Rams
49ers at Cardinals
Cowboys at Bills
Ravens at Jaguars
Monday's game
Eagles at Seahawks
