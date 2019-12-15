NFL Week 15 grades: Bengals get a 'D' as they 'Bungle for Joe Burrow,' Chiefs get an 'A-' in blizzard

If the Bengals were having any second thoughts about drafting a quarterback in April, Andy Dalton definitely erased all those on Sunday during Cincinnati's 34-13 loss to the Patriots.

Less than 24 hours after Joe Burrow won the Heisman, Dalton basically rolled out the red carpet for the LSU quarterback with a four-interception performance that killed any chances the Bengals had of possibly upsetting the Patriots. And as crazy as it sounds, an upset wasn't completely out of the question with the New England leading just 13-10 at halftime.

Unfortunately for the Bengals, all four of Dalton's picks came in the second half, and somehow each one was uglier than the previous one. On the Bengals' opening possession of the second half, Dalton dropped back and tried to sneak a pass to Tyler Boyd, but as you can see below, Boyd just wasn't open, and Stephon Gilmore came away with the interception.

After being picked off by Gilmore, you'd think that maybe Dalton would start throwing away from him, but nope.

On the Bengals' very next possession, Dalton threw in Gilmore's direction again, and this time, not only did the Patriots corner pick off the pass, but he returned it 64 yards to the house.

Apparently, Dalton forgot to do his homework on Gilmore, who's been one of the best corners in the NFL all season.

On a day where former Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason gifted Burrow a Bengals helmet, the Bengals might have actually been better off if Burrow had put the helmet on and flown to Cincinnati to finish this game. Dalton's disastrous third quarter ended with a third pick, although this time it wasn't Gilmore.

With just under 30 seconds left to play in the quarter, Dalton was picked off by J.C. Jackson after he tried to hit Alex Erickson with a deep pass.

Dalton finished the game 17 of 31 for 151 yards and a touchdown to go along with his four interceptions.

Now that Burrow owns a Bengals helmet, he should probably just start wearing it around, because there's a good chance that's what he's going to have on his head for most of his NFL career.

New England 34-13 over Cincinnati

B- Patriots After weeks of struggling, this seemed like the perfect week for the Patriots to fix their offense, but that didn't happen in Cincinnati. Although the Patriots won in a blowout, that was mostly because their defense dominated the game. Not only did the Patriots force five turnovers, but one of those was a pick-six by Stephon Gilmore, who had two total interceptions in the game. Offensively, the Patriots didn't even total 300 yards (291), which was somewhat of a surprise, considering they were going up against a Bengals defense that has given up the second most offensive yards in the NFL this year. D Bengals Although Andy Dalton had a disastrous performance against New England, the Bengals offense actually did have some success in this game, but Dalton just wasn't really part of it. The Bengals proved early and often that they could move the ball on the ground against New England, they just didn't stick to that part of their game plan. Joe Mixon (136 yards) led a Bengals rushing attack that totaled 164 yards, which was the second-highest rushing total that the Patriots have surrendered this season.

Tampa Bay 38-17 over Detroit

A- Buccaneers Jameis Winston got a brutal start with an interception on the Buccaneers' first possession, but as it turns out, that pretty much ended up being the only mistake he would make in the game. After the pick, the Bucs quarterback responded with one of the best first-half performances in NFL history, throwing for 308 yards and three touchdowns (221 of those yards came in the first quarter, which was the highest first quarter performance by any NFL quarterback since 2004). Winston would finish the game with 458 passing yards, making him the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 450 or more yards in back-to-back games. The impressive part is that Winston did all of this without Mike Evans on the field. With Evans out due to an injury, Winston spent his day targeting Chris Godwin (five catches, 121 yards) and Breshad Perriman (five catches, 113 yards, three touchdowns), though Godwin also had to leave early due to injury. D Lions With the Lions down to their third-string quarterback, it's hard to fault Matt Patricia for the play of the team's offense, but it's easy to fault him for the play of the team's defense. Patricia is a defensive coach, and he had no answers for the Buccaneers, who put up 495 total yards while totally embarrassing Detroit. This game marked the third time this season that the Lions have surrendered 490 or more total yards, marking the first time since 2009 that the Lions defense has gotten beat down that badly three or more times in a single season.

Kansas City 23-3 over Denver

D- Broncos For a team based on Denver, you'd think the Broncos would know how to handle snow, but they looked completely lost in Kansas City on Sunday. With snow falling nearly the entire afternoon, Drew Lock never looked comfortable in the game, completing less than 50 percent of his passes. Although Lock's accuracy was off, it might not have mattered if it had been on, and that's because his receivers dropped multiple passes in the game. Basically, the only thing colder than the weather during this game was the play of the Broncos' offense. A- Chiefs Not even the snow could slow down Patrick Mahomes. Playing with an injured hand in blizzard-like conditions, Mahomes still managed to have a huge day, throwing for 340 yards and two touchdowns. With the Chiefs ground game held in check by the Broncos defense, Mahomes had to carry Kansas City, and he did that by targeting Travis Kelce (11 catches for 142 yards) and Tyreek Hill (five catches for 67 yards and two TDs) early and often. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker also came up big in the snow, hitting three field goals, including a 44-yarder just before halftime.



N.Y. Giants 36-20 over Miami

C- Dolphins Less than 48 hours after signing a huge extension with the Dolphins, DeVante Parker came through with a big game, but unfortunately for Miami, he's the only player who really came through anything on Sunday. Not only did Parker catch four passes for 72 yards, but he also was on the receiving end of both touchdowns that the Dolphins scored in the loss. The game was littered with mistakes for the Dolphins, who missed a field goal, lost a fumble, suffered a safety and failed to convert fourth-and-1 from the Giants' 10-yard line in the first quarter. A- Giants In what could end up being the final home start of Eli Manning's career, Saquon Barkley did his best to send his quarterback out with a bang. Barkley, who hadn't hit the 100-yard mark since Week 2, ended the drought by steamrolling the Dolphins for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries (Barkley also tacked on four receptions for 31 yards). Although Manning wasn't anywhere close to perfect -- he threw three interceptions -- he did have a serviceable performance, throwing for 283 yards and three touchdowns. Manning's biggest play came in the second quarter when he hooked up with Golden Tate for a 51-yard score.

Seattle 30-24 over Carolina

B+ Seahawks The Seahawks offense revolves around two things: getting the run game going, and then letting Russell Wilson do his thing, and both those conditions were on full display against Carolina. Chris Carson got started early with four carries for 47 yards and a touchdown on the Seahawks' opening drive, and then continued to do damage in a game where he finished with 133 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson also had some major success against the Panthers, throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns. The most encouraging thing for the Seahawks is that Tyler Lockett (eight catches, 120 yards, 1 TD) had his first 100-yard receiving game since Week 9. Defensively, K.J. Wright had two picks, with the biggest one coming in the third quarter when the Panthers had marched into Seahawks territory. C+ Panthers The Panthers might want to thing about switching to a Wildcat offense and just snapping the ball to Christian McCaffrey, because it seems like he's the only player who's have any success on that side of the ball for Carolina. In a game where Kyle Allen threw three interceptions, McCaffrey kept this from turning into a blowout with 165 total yards and two touchdowns. Of McCaffrey's total, 87 came on the ground while 88 came through the air.

Green Bay 21-13 over Chicago

C+ Bears Mitch Trubisky and the offense couldn't finish or extend their drives for the bulk of this game. They converted just nine of their 20 third down attempts and couldn't move the sticks on any of their three fourth down tries. Defensively, they couldn't pressure Aaron Rodgers much throughout the game as Khalil Mack was mostly held in check. You do have to give them credit for crawling back from a 21-3 deficit to make it a one score game late. Those prior miscues, however, prevented them from an attainable win.

B+ Packers The Packers were the aggressors early in this game and it paid off for them. A fourth-and-4 pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams opened up the scoring in the first quarter and they were able to control the first half rather easily. They opened up the third with back-to-back scoring drives to give them a sizable lead, but did allow Chicago to crawl back in this contest to make it a one-score game. The defense was sound for the bulk of the afternoon and were able to come up with timely turnovers. But allowing the comeback to be as close as it was takes them out of the "A" conversation.



Bears-Packers grades by Tyler Sullivan

Houston 24-21 over Tennessee

A- Texans This is a statement win for the Texans, who now control their own fate. Despite throwing two interceptions in the red zone, Deshaun Watson remained poised and gave us a great performance. He passed for 243 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions -- and relied on DeAndre Hopkins, who recorded 119 yards on six catches. Carlos Hyde will probably get overlooked in this matchup, but he was absolutely huge for this team. He rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries, which puts him over 1,000 rushing yards this season for the first time in his career. The Texans defense may have allowed the Titans to record 432 total yards, but they limited their opponent to 21 points. It was a great team win, answering any questions about who the best team in the division is.

B- Titans What a disappointment. The Titans came into this game riding a four-game win streak and it just seemed like they were ready to take the division lead from the Texans, who just lost to the Denver Broncos last week. Instead, the Titans dropped a close game at home. Minus the first half, the Titans didn't play that bad. Falling into 14-0 halftime hole was just too much to overcome. The Titans aren't great playing from behind. Tennessee scored at least 31 points over the past four games, but scored just 21 on Sunday. It's a disappointing loss because a win could have put the Titans in first place in the AFC South, but it's not the end of the world. Tennessee has a legitimate star in A.J. Brown, who caught eight passes for 114 yards and a touchdown, and Ryan Tannehill kept the Titans competitive, but it just wasn't enough. The Titans also have a rematch with the Texans coming up in Week 17.



Texans-Titans grades by Jordan Dajani

Philadelphia 37-27 over Washington

B Eagles Carson Wentz makes this grade a lot higher than it should be. Wentz went 8 for 8 on the game's final drive for 70 yards with the Eagles down three points to clinch a victory over a three-win Redskins team. Wentz threw the winning touchdown pass to Greg Ward with 26 seconds left to steal a win in Washington, as Ward was the only Eagles wide receiver to catch a pass on the day. Miles Sanders was phenomenal in this one, piling up 19 carries for 122 yards and six catches for 50 yards on a day the Eagles needed him. The defense was poor, allowing 27 points and 261 passing yards to a Redskins team that was last in the NFL in scoring and pass yardage. The only big play the Eagles defense made was on a Redskins Hail Mary attempt on the final play that was returned for a touchdown on an Avonte Maddox sack. A win is a win, but the Eagles need to play much better if they are to beat Dallas next week.

B Redskins Give the Redskins credit; they gave the Eagles everything they can handle. Dwayne Haskins had the best game of his short career, going 19 of 28 for 261 yards and two touchdowns for a 121.3 passer rating, giving some life into a dormant Redskins offense. Terry McLaurin had his second 100-yard receiving game against the Eagles in as many games, hauling in five catches for 130 yards and a touchdown and providing a deep threat throughout the afternoon. Two roughing-the-passer penalties on Wentz hurt the Redskins and only getting a field goal on a Wentz fumble with under five minutes left cost them this one. At times, the Eagles appeared to out-hustle the Redskins on loose balls and contested catches, but the Redskins aren't as bad as their 3-11 record indicates.



Eagles-Redskins grades by Jeff Kerr