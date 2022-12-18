After a wild Saturday that gave us the biggest comeback win in NFL history, things were almost as crazy on Sunday.

In New York, the Lions won the game after being down to their final play. On a fourth-and-1 with under two minutes left to play, the Lions needed a first down to keep the game alive and instead, they did themselves one better: They got a 51-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Brock Wright. The Lions have now taken one step closer to becoming just the second team in NFL history to make the playoffs after starting the season 1-6.

In Jacksonville, the Jaguars looked hopelessly out of the game when they were trailing the Cowboys 27-10 with just four minutes left in the third quarter, but they ended up rebounding to pull off a wild win in overtime. The victory over the Cowboys ended a 20-game losing streak to NFC teams for the Jags.

So what kind of grade do you get for blowing a 17-point lead to the Jaguars? Let's get to the Week 15 grades and find out. If you want to know what kind of grades we handed out for Saturday's games, including Minnesota's historical 33-point comeback win, be sure to click here. If you're looking for a deeper dive on the 49ers' win over the Seahawks that was played Thursday, you can check that out here.

Jacksonville 30-24 in OT over Dallas

C Cowboys The Cowboys (10-4) had the Jaguars right where they wanted them, down three scores. Dallas took a 27-10 lead, but quarterback Dak Prescott's interception inside his own 20 late in the third quarter helped spark Trevor Lawrence's three consecutive passing touchdowns. The Cowboys defense made enough plays, forcing a Lawrence interception and fumble. However, Prescott and the offense went three-and-out when a couple first downs could have iced a three-point win in regulation. Dak's second interception, the game-losing 52-yard pick-six, came after the Cowboys defense forced a Jaguars punt to open overtime. The offense needs to pick up the slack if they hope to avoid a first-round exit in the playoffs.

A Jaguars The Jaguars (6-8) could have tapped out down 17 against the Cowboys, the NFC's top wild-card team. No one would have blamed them. They're a team that has had the first overall draft pick in each of the last two drafts, very much still building toward the team they hope to be. However, Trevor Lawrence turned it on, continuing his top-five quarterback level of play that he has brought to the field in each game since Week 9. Lawrence stared down a three-possession deficit and proceeded to throw three consecutive touchdowns. Between Lawrence willing the Jaguars back into the game, and safety Rayshawn Jenkins sealing the game with a pick-six, it was a textbook example of complementary football. Most importantly for the Jags, they managed to keep their division title hopes alive with the win.



Cowboys-Jaguars grades by Garrett Podell

New Orleans 21-18 over Atlanta

C Falcons This game went like almost every other Falcons game this season: Their QB play wasn't great, but their nearly unstoppable rushing attack kept them in the game. The Falcons (5-9) totaled 231 yards on the ground with 139 of those coming from Tyler Allgeier, who bulldozed his way through the Saints defense. The problem for the Falcons is that their offense got off to a slow start behind Desmond Ridder, who led them to just three points in the first half in his first career start. Although Ridder wasn't great, he did come up with a clutch throw on fourth-and-5 late in the game, only to watch Drake London fumble the ball away. The Falcons had a chance to make a statement in the race for the NFC South title, but they let it slip away.

C+ Saints The Saints offense got off to a fast start with two touchdowns in the first seven minutes of the game and then New Orleans (5-9) let its defense do the rest. The Saints turned Desmond Ridder's first start into a nightmare: Not only did they hold the rookie to just 97 yards, but they also sacked him four times. The Falcons couldn't figure out how to stop Taysom Hill, who rushed for 30 yards while throwing for another 80 yards and a TD. The Saints kept their faint NFC South title hopes alive with this win and they proved they might be good enough to steal this division.

Falcons-Saints grades by John Breech

Pittsburgh 24-16 over Carolina

B Steelers The Steelers' defensive game plan here was to shut down the run and make Sam Darnold beat them, and that game plan worked like a charm. The defense limited the Panthers to just 21 yards on the ground and that opened the door for T.J. Watt and friends to tee off on Darnold. The Steelers sacked him four times, with 1.5 of those coming from Watt and 1.5 coming from Cameron Heyward. The Steelers offense wasn't flashy, but it was efficient with Mitchell Trubisky under center. The offense was able wear down the Panthers defense by converting 75% of their third downs, which was impressive for a team that went into the game converting just 40% of their third downs. The Steelers are now 6-8 and thanks to this win, they still have an outside chance at the playoffs and keeping alive Mike Tomlin's 15-year streak of consecutive seasons at .500 or better. C- Panthers The Panthers have been horrible this season when they haven't been able to run the ball, and they couldn't run the ball against the Steelers. Going into this game, the Panthers were 0-6 on the season when rushing for under 100 yards, and they only hit 21 on Sunday, and not surprisingly, things didn't go well. The defense also struggled to come up with any big stops, which didn't help things. The Panthers (5-9) had a chance to make a move in the NFC South, but instead, they're now tied with the Falcons and Saints for second/last place.

Steelers-Panthers grades by John Breech

Kansas City 30-24 in OT over Houston

C Chiefs Kansas City (11-3) made some ugly mistakes in this game, but fortunately for the Chiefs, they were playing the one team in the NFL where you can afford to make ugly mistakes and still win. The Chiefs lost two fumbles, which both led to Houston touchdowns and that was a big reason why the Texans were able to stay in this game. As close as this game was, Patrick Mahomes seemed hellbent on making sure it wasn't going to turn into an upset. The QB completed 87.8% of his passes (36 of 41), which is the NFL record in a game where the QB threw 40 or more passes. Mahomes also threw two TD passes to go along with a rushing score. The Chiefs won't be bragging about this win at the end of the season, but they will probably be bragging about the fact that they just won their seventh straight division title. B- Texans For the second straight week, the Texans (1-12-1) were on the cusp of a huge upset, and for the second straight week, they had their heart ripped out. The Texans didn't even total 220 yards, but they were able to stay in this game, thanks to a defense that forced two crucial turnovers. The Texans had a chance to win this game in OT, but Davis Mills fumbled that chance away on Houston's first offensive play in overtime. If moral victories counted in the standings, the Texans would almost certainly be a Super Bowl contender, but they don't count, and Houston has now taken one step closer to clinching the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Chiefs-Texans grades by John Breech

Philadelphia 25-20 over Chicago

B- Eagles Shane Steichen's play calling wasn't great on this day, as Philadelphia was too pass-happy early on -- leading to an uncharacteristic two Jalen Hurts interceptions. Hurts eventually settled in thanks to his legs (three rushing touchdowns), but the Eagles defense played a huge role in keeping Philadelphia in the game. Chicago was held to just 248 yards as Justin Fields was sacked six times and fumbled the ball on three different occasions. Hurts eventually got his stroke back, finding A.J. Brown seven times in the second half for 156 yards. The win wasn't pretty for the Eagles (13-1), but Philadelphia is one win away from wrapping up the NFC East and home-field advantage thanks to Dallas losing.

B- Bears Justin Fields is an excellent player, and the Bears (3-11) did give Philadelphia all it can handle. At the end of the day, the Bears' poor pass defense couldn't stop A.J. Brown from taking over the game and had no answer to contain Jalen Hurts in the second half. The Bears' offensive line allowed six sacks as Alex Leatherwood was bullied by Haason Reddick when Tevan Jenkins had to leave the game on a cart early. If the Bears had more playmakers on offense, perhaps they could have defeated the Eagles in a shootout. Still a valiant effort.



Eagles-Bears grades by Jeff Kerr

Detroit 20-17 over N.Y. Jets

C+ Lions It wasn't a pretty Sunday for the Lions, who several times threatened to let Zach Wilson redeem himself with improbable clutch throws. Jared Goff was mostly forgettable in his own right under center, struggling to push the ball downfield as he has in previous weeks. But their defensive front absolutely swallowed up Zonovan Knight and the Jets' ground game, Goff delivered on a timely fourth-down TD to put Detroit ahead late, and the pass rush stayed busy, hitting Wilson 10 different times on the afternoon. They may still be a year away from making an actual playoff run, but they fought until the finish here.

C Jets Zach Wilson was both better and worse than expected in his return to the lineup, showing some incredible zip on key tight-window throws and also gifting the Lions a takeaway with an inexplicable pick. Considering he had no ground support, we'd say he was mostly encouraging. Defensively, the Jets were even better, dominating Detroit in the red zone and limiting Ben Johnson's attack to 5.4 yards per play. Situationally, though, their coaching was an abject failure, particularly in the final minutes as Wilson tried to engineer a comeback. Clock management doomed their chances, and probably their playoff hopes, too.



Lions-Jets grades by Cody Benjamin