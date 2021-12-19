If only Jared Goff could face the Arizona Cardinals every week.

Going into Week 15, the Lions quarterback had a 7-1 career record against the Cardinals, including 3-0 against Kliff Kingsbury, and he continued to terrorize them on Sunday. Goff threw three touchdown passes as the Lions beat the Cardinals 30-12 in what might go down as the most shocking upset of the 2021 season.

If you're wondering how surprising this win was, just consider this: It marked just the third time since 1970 that the team with the NFL's worst record beat a team with the best record (or tied for the best record) when each team has played at least eight games.

On a paper, this game seemed like a total mismatch, but Goff quickly took that paper and set it on fire during a nearly perfect first half where he threw two touchdown passes.

It was clear pretty early that the Lions might be able to pull off an upset in this game. On their first possession, Goff drove them 63 yards for a field goal. The only thing more impressive than that drive was what the Lions did on the next drive. Starting at his own 7-yard line, Goff led the Lions on a 93-yard jaunt that ended with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Goff has had some trouble taking care of the ball this year, but against Arizona, he was nearly perfect, going 21 of 26 for 216 yards and three touchdowns. His best throw of the day probably came on his second touchdown when he threaded the needle just before halftime to hit Josh Reynolds with a 22-yard score.

The fact that Goff was so thoroughly able to outduel Kyler Murray was just as much of a surprise as the Lions' win itself.

The win over the Cardinals is a testament to what Dan Campbell is doing in Detroit. This team could have quit on him at any point this season -- you know, like the Jaguars did to Urban Meyer -- but every week, he has this team playing hard, and every week, it seems capable of possibly pulling off an upset.

This upset was especially surprising in part because Arizona hadn't lost a road game all season. Unfortunately for the Lions, there's actually a downside to winning and that's the fact that they no longer control the path to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. With the Jaguars losing, the Jags are now in line to get the pick if they lose out.

Alright, let's get to the grades for every game from Week 15. If you're looking for a deeper dive on Kansas City's wild win over the Chargers that was played on Thursday, be sure to click here.

Indianapolis 27-17 over New England (Saturday)

C- Patriots One reason the Patriots have been so good this year is because they don't generally make a lot of costly mistakes, but they made a lot of them on Saturday night. In what was easily the ugliest mistake of the night for New England, the Colts blocked a Patriots punt in the first quarter and returned it for a touchdown. Mac Jones also threw interceptions, including one that came inside of Indy's 15-yard line just before the end of the first half. Although the Patriots' defense got gashed up by Jonathan Taylor, the performance wasn't as bad as it looked. Before Taylor's 67-yard TD run with 2:01 left to play, the Patriots' defense had only surrendered 210 yards of total offense in the game. Despite getting a decent defensive effort for most of the game, Bill Belichick is probably going to be fuming all week after his team's overall performance. A- Colts The Colts' formula for winning games this season has been pretty simple: Give the ball to Taylor on offense and then let their defense due the rest. Once again, that formula worked like a charm. Taylor steamrolled the Patriots' defense for 170 yards, including a 67-yard TD with two minutes left to play that iced the win. The Colts are now 8-0 this year when Taylor rushes for 100 yards or more. Defensively, the Colts came up with multiple big plays, including two interceptions. And the biggest surprise of the game came from E.J. Speed, who recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a Colts touchdown. Heading into Week 9, the Colts were on the fringe of the playoff race, but after this win, they now control their own fate.

Patriots-Colts grades by John Breech

Detroit 30-12 over Arizona

F Cardinals In what might go down as the most surprising loss by any NFL team this season, the Cardinals went into Detroit and got destroyed by the Lions. The Cards' offense looked completely out of sync and it was especially bad in the red zone on a day where it came away with zero touchdowns on four trips inside of Detroit's 20. The Cardinals' defense was equally bad as it had no answers for Jared Goff or running back Craig Reynolds. Two weeks ago, the Cards looked like a favorite to win the top seed in the NFC, but now they might not even win the NFC West. A+ Lions The only thing more impressive than Goff's performance was the play of Detroit's defense, which absolutely shut down Kyler Murray. The Lions held the Cardinals to zero points in the first half and didn't let Arizona score a TD until garbage time in the fourth quarter. Offensively, Craig Reynolds came out of nowhere to help carry the offense. The running back, who only had 87 rushing yards in his career going into this game, totaled 112 rushing yards against the Cardinals.

Cardinals-Lions grades by John Breech

Houston 30-16 over Jacksonville

A- Texans The Texans didn't play a perfect game, but they seemed to get a big play whenever they needed it. All three of Houston's touchdowns came from at least 20 yards out, including a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Tremon Smith in the first quarter that gave Houston an early 14-3 lead. Not to be outdone, Brandin Cooks also came up with two monster plays in the form of two touchdown catches that came from 43 and 22 yards. Texans QB Davis Mills continues to look a little bit better every week and David Culley's decision to start his rookie for the rest of the season is looking like it was the right one.

D Jaguars The Jaguars were a bad team before the arrival of Urban Meyer and it appears they're still a bad team after the exit of Urban Meyer. The Jaguars' offense couldn't convert a third down, their defense couldn't stop Cooks and their special teams gave up a kickoff return for a touchdown. The Jaguars were a disaster all around. If anyone was hoping to see some improvement after the firing of Meyer, they're going to have to wait until at least next week, because that improvement didn't come this week.



Texans-Jaguars grades by John Breech

Miami 31-24 over N.Y. Jets

C Jets The Jets got off to a hot start in this game, but then their offense completely disappeared in the second half. After jumping out to a 17-7 lead, the Jets watched the game slip away during an ugly second half where they only totaled 54 yards. A big reason they couldn't move the ball is because their offensive line couldn't protect Zach Wilson, who got sacked six times. Wilson also lost a fumble on New York's only possession of the second half that actually reached Miami territory. The second half was basically an offensive nightmare for the Jets. B Dolphins The Dolphins seem to find a new way to win every week and this week, it involved giving the ball to Duke Johnson. In just his second game of the 2021 season, Johnson ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Johnson was the one bright spot for a Dolphins offense that had an up-and-down day. Tua Tagovailoa threw two interceptions, including an ugly pick-six, but he also led a game-winning TD drive in the fourth quarter. Defensively, Jerome Baker recorded two of Miami's six sacks. The Dolphins' defense was basically a brick wall in the second half, holding the Jets to just 54 yards of offense. The Dolphins have now won six in a row as they continue to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

Jets-Dolphins grades by John Breech

Dallas 21-6 over N.Y. Giants

B+ Cowboys It was yet another fantastic outing for the Cowboys' defense, one that easily grabs the unit an "A+" for its efforts in pummeling Mike Glennon into a variety of mistakes that included three interceptions. DeMarcus Lawrence made his presence felt, contributing to one of the interceptions and forcing a rare fumble by Saquon Barkley that was recovered by the Cowboys -- continuing his dominance in his return from IR this month. The secondary plucked INTs like grapes off of a vine and it took another uneven performance by Dak Prescott (and CeeDee Lamb) to pull this grade down, in what should've otherwise been a blowout win at MetLife Stadium.

F Giants This game never once felt as if the Giants had a chance to win, even when they were randomly making plays. The problem was those plays didn't pay off with anything other than a couple of field goals, as Glennon and the offense stalled time and again and Joe Judge refused to give Jake Fromm a look until it was too late -- only to then see Fromm play better in one series than Glennon had in nearly four quarters. Kudos to the defense for helping to make things tough for Prescott, but this was yet another throwaway game for Big Blue.



Cowboys-Giants grades by Patrik Walker

Pittsburgh 19-13 over Tennessee

C- Titans Turnovers and lack of red-zone execution spoiled an impressive performance by the Titans' defense. The turnovers also spoiled a stellar performance from running back D'Onta Foreman, who ran for 108 yards on 23 carries. An overlooked moment in Sunday's game was Titans' 10-minute drive in the second quarter. Instead of punctuating the drive with a touchdown, the Titans were forced to settle for a field goal after Tannehill was sacked by Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt. Penalties also cost the Titans, particularly two defensive penalties on the Steelers' only touchdown drive and a roughing-the-passer penalty on the Steelers' game-tying drive.

A- Steelers It's hard to lose when your defense forces four turnovers, as was the case for the Steelers on Sunday. Each of Chris Boswell's four field goals were byproducts of turnovers forced by Pittsburgh's defense. The Steelers' defense also held the Titans to 1 of 4 red-zone efficiency that included their stop on Tennessee's final possession. The Steelers' offense left a lot to be desired, but didn't turn the ball over, which proved to be the difference in Sunday's game.



Titans-Steelers grades by Bryan DeArdo

Buffalo 31-14 over Carolina

C- Panthers Carolina is just looking to play out the string. Already ravaged with injuries, the Panthers had to play with no field goal kicker after Zane Gonzalez injured his quad in warmups -- leaving points on the board after having to go for it on fourth down every time. The Panthers finished 1 of 5 on fourth down, which could have been better if Cam Newton was more accurate throwing the football (he completed just 47.4% of his passes). Carolina's offensive line was beaten badly by Buffalo up front, a unit the Panthers have to fix this offseason. It's time for Carolina to start scheduling time on the golf course.

B Bills This win certainly wasn't pretty for the Bills, yet they found a way to beat a reeling Panthers team and gain ground on the Patriots in the AFC East race -- setting up a showdown for first place in the division next week. Buffalo rushed for 119 yards -- including 86 and a touchdown from Devin Singletary -- and averaged 4.4 yards per carry (on 27 carries). The offense took the load off Josh Allen, who rushed just one time for 26 yards (not counting kneel-downs). Buffalo's defense held Carolina to 275 yards and 1 of 5 on fourth down, sacking Newton four times in the win. The Bills still have problems stopping the run, but nearly half of the 151 yards they gave up came from Newton's legs. Buffalo took care of business against a reeling Panthers team, setting the stage for New England next week. Regardless, the Bills look in great shape to return to the playoffs.



Panthers-Bills grades by Jeff Kerr