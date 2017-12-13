NFL Week 15: How to watch, live stream the Patriots and Steelers on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information.

Patriots and Steelers on CBS All Access

EASILY the game of the week, and maybe the game of the season, the Patriots and the Steelers are battling for the first seed in the AFC. With the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins, they trail the Steelers in the conference, but a win on Sunday would draw their records even and give the Patriots the tiebreaker, thus allowing them to control where they land. Tom Brady looked distinctly unlike Tom Brady against the Dolphins. Forced and missed throws on third down, along with some mistakes that Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard capitalized on, made it a long night for the Pats. They'll look to avoid duplicating those mistakes.

But the Steelers have other ideas. This team just survives. Every week, it feels like they're put in a situation where Chris Boswell needs to hit a game-winning kick. And every week it feels like he hits it. Antonio Brown is having an absolutely astounding season, as is Le'Veon Bell. Although Ben Roethlisberger hasn't always looked himself, the talent around him pulls him up. It will have to against a Patriots defense that is getting hot at the right time. The Steelers can take a commanding lead in the AFC with a win on Sunday, and this is a huge game for the franchise. If the Steelers play the Patriots again in January, they want it to be in Pittsburgh -- not in the dreaded Foxboro cold.

Patriots vs. Steelers start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Dec. 17



Sunday, Dec. 17 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET



4:25 p.m. ET Location: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania



Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

