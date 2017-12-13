NFL Week 15: How to watch, live stream the Titans and 49ers on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information.

Titans and 49ers on CBS All Access

The Titans are currently the fifth seed in the AFC, but they have bigger things in their sights. Marcus Mariota and his team are trying to catch up to the Jacksonville Jaguars for first in the South, which is the type of thing very few people expected to hear in Week 15. Mariota has been struggling, and as it turns out, it may be due to an injury. The offense has stagnated, and their season is in jeopardy. They're a fairly ugly 8-5, and if the Titans make the playoffs, their opportunistic defense may not be able to bail out their struggling offense.

For the 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo Mania has hit a fever pitch. The team believes that they have their QB of the future, and Garoppolo has done nothing to shake them of that illusion. Although Kyle Shanahan has been fairly conservative with his new quarterback, Garoppolo has still impressed, and the 49ers have won their last two games after starting 1-10. They now see what they have with him, and there's reason to be excited in San Francisco again. Garoppolo is looking to give more reasons on Sunday.

Titans vs. 49ers start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Dec. 17



Sunday, Dec. 17 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET



4:05 p.m. ET Location: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California



Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.