With four weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, the playoff push is on. The loaded AFC, for example, has 11 teams with winning records, the most through Week 14 in any conference since 1970. That includes six 7-6 teams. Unfortunately, all 32 teams are dealing with injuries at this point in the year.

Let's take a look at injuries around the league. Below, we will break down the midweek injury reports for the teams playing Sunday, the second-to-final injury report for the six teams playing Saturday, and the final injury report for Thursday night's matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Odds courtesy of SportsLine consensus

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5)

(Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Allen's perfect season has come to an end, as the star wideout has been ruled out for Week 15 due to a heel injury. It will be the first game he has missed this season. Ogbongbemiga, Ogbonnia and Parham, who are all listed as questionable, were limited participants in practice this week.

The major development out of Las Vegas surrounds Adams, who popped up on the injury report on Wednesday after missing practice due to an illness. He is now questionable to play against Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Jacobs did not practice at all this week, but is officially listed as questionable. Crosby was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday and is officially questionable as well. The Raiders conducted walkthrough practices this week, so the participation statuses were an estimation.

(Saturday, 1 p.m. ET)

Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (ankle), wide receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion), offensive tackle Brian O'Neill (ankle) and offensive guard Chris Reed (illness) did not practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson (chest) and offensive guard Dalton Risner (ankle) were limited participants.

Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase (ankle) said he is good to go for Saturday's matchup against Minnesota and returned to practice on Wednesday after missing Tuesday's session. Tyler Boyd (foot, ankle) and DJ Turner II (ankle) were also limited.

(Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (ankle), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (knee) and offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday. Linebacker Elandon Roberts (groin), pass rusher Alex Highsmith (concussion) and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (oblique) were limited participants.

Offensive tackle Braden Smith (knee) and running back Jonathan Taylor (thumb) did not practice for the Colts on Tuesday or Wednesday. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (back) and linebacker Segun Olubi (hip) were limited participants Wednesday.

(Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (knee) and safety P.J. Locke (neck) missed their second-straight day of practice. Linebacker Jonathan Cooper (ankle) was once again limited and the Broncos also gave running back Samaje Perine a veteran rest day.

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (back), defensive tackle Benito Jones (neck), center Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe) and wide receiver Josh Reynolds were limited participants for the Lions on Wednesday.

Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore (ankle), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) and linebacker Dylan Cole (personal) did not practice Wednesday. Defensive back Jaquan Brisker (groin) was a limited participant.

For the Browns, defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (concussion), running back Kareem Hunt (groin), center Ethan Pocic (stinger) and safety Juan Thornhill (calf) did not practice Wednesday. Running back Jerome Ford (wrist) and cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) were limited participants.

Kansas City held out linebacker Leo Chenal and safety Mike Edwards out of practice due to an illness. Running back Isiah Pacheco continues to be sidelined due to a shoulder injury and the Chiefs were also without offensive lineman Donovan Smith (neck). Linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist, abdomen) was limited.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson was the lone player missing from Patriots practice as he continues to deal with an ankle injury that kept him out last week. Defensive lineman Christian Barmore (shoulder), receiver Kayshon Boutte (shoulder), offensive tackle Trent Brown (ankle, hand), receiver Demario Douglas (concussion), receiver DeVante Parker (knee), and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) were all limited.

Wide receiver Jason Brownlee (ankle), defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (ankle), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (knee) and offensive lineman Carter Warren (hip) did not practice Wednesday. Running back Nick Bawden (knee), offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (knee), running back Breece Hall (ankle), offensive lineman Max Mitchell (neck) and offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (shoulder) were limited participants. Linebacker Quincy Williams and quarterback Zach Wilson were listed on the injury report with knee issues, but both were full participants.

For Miami, running back De'Von Achane (toe), offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle), offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf), safety DeShon Elliott (concussion/ribs), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle), cornerback Xavien Howard (hip) and offensive lineman Robert Hunt (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. Running back Chris Brooks (knee), safety Jevon Holland (knees), offensive lineman Austin Jackson (oblique) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique) were limited participants.

Cornerback Cordale Flott (shoulder), defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), offensive tackle Evan Neal (ankle), defensive end Azeez Ojulari (shoulder) and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (hamstring) were limited participants for the Giants on Wednesday.

For the Saints, defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quadricep), running back Kendre Miller (ankle), wide receiver Chris Olave (ankle) and offensive guard Andrus Peat (illness) did not practice, while Taysom Hill (foot/left hand), defensive end Cameron Jordan (ankle), wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh) and running back Jamaal Williams (groin) were limited.

Atlanta held out offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom (ankle), Kaleb McGary (knee) and Jake Matthews (knee) from the opening practice of the week along with defensive lineman Kentavius Street (pectoral). Calais Campbell also did not practice, but was merely given a rest day. Linebacker Nate Landman (knee), offensive lineman Drew Dalman (ankle), and defensive lineman David Onyemata (ankle) were limited.

For Carolina, pass rusher Brian Burns (ankle), tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion), defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (illness), linebacker DJ Johnson (illness), offensive guard Justin McCray (calf), safety Jammie Robinson (illness), and tight end Ian Thomas (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. Pass rusher Marquis Haynes (back), tight end Tommy Tremble (hip) and defensive tackle DeShawn Williams (knee) were limited.

Cornerback Carlton Davis (groin), defensive tackle William Gholston (knee/ankle), wide receiver Chris Godwin (knee), safety Ryan Neal (back), defensive tackle Vita Vea (toe) and linebacker Devin White (foot) did not practice Wednesday for the Buccaneers. Defensive back Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) was a limited participant.

Green Bay did not practice on Wednesday. If they did, the team projects that it would have held out running back AJ Dillon (thumb), safety Darnell Savage (shoulder), linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder), receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), and receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle). Running back Aaron Jones (knee) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) would've been limited along with linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (toe), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (shoulder), corner Keisean Nixon (quad), safety Jonathan Owens, receiver Jayden Reed (ankle), and defensive lineman T.J. Slaton (quad).

C.J. Stroud (concussion) was among the seven Texans players who were sidelined for Wednesday's practice. Joining the rookie quarterback was defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring), receiver Nico Collins (calf), tackle George Fant (hip), corner Tavierre Thomas (hamstring), and tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee). Meanwhile, Houston listed receiver Noah Brown (knee), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest), guard Shaq Mason (calf), linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (hamstring), and receiver Robert Woods (rest) as limited participants.

The Titans held a walkthrough to begin the week, so their practice report is an estimation. That said, the team listed defensive lineman Denico Autry (knee), center Aaron Brewer (neck), linebacker Jack Gibbens (back), receiver Kyle Phillips (hamstring), tight end Kevin Rader (illness), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (knee), and tight end Josh Whyle (knee) as nonparticipants. Guard Daniel Brunskill (ankle), quarterback Will Levis (ankle), corner Sean Murphy-Bunting (knee), and safety K'Von Wallace (quad) were limited.

Commanders tight end Curtis Hodges (back), running back Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) and defensive end James Smith-Williams (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. Center Tyler Larsen was limited with a knee injury, while offensive guard Saahdiq Charles (calf) and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (elbow) were full participants.

The Rams held a walkthrough so their initial injury report is an estimation. With that said, the team held out offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (groin) and receiver Tutu Atwell (concussion). Tight end Tyler Higbee (neck), receiver Ben Skowronek (ankle), and linebacker Michael Hoecht (knee) were limited.

The 49ers held out eight players to begin the week of practice: defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (hamstring), cornerback Charvarius Ward (groin), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (ankle, hip, linebacker Oren Burks (knee), defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot, knee), tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle), right guard Spencer Burford (knee), and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle, rest). Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) was limited.

The Cardinals held out receiver Marquise Brown (heel) and tight end Geoff Swaim (back) to begin the week. The team also listed 10 players as limited: linebacker Krys Barnes (ribs), running back Emari Demercado (neck), punter Blake Gillikin (back), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin), cornerback Bobby Price (quad), defensive lineman Kevin Strong (knee), cornerback Starling Thomas V (ankle), safety Jalen Thompson (toe), offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (neck) and receiver Michael Wilson (neck).

The Cowboys held a walkthrough session on Wednesday, so the participation level is an estimation. That said, the club gave a number of players veteran rest days, including Brandin Cooks, Stephon Gilmore, DeMarcus Lawrence, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, and Jourdan Lewis. Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (knee, ankle) missed practice and is not expected to play in Week 15. Safety Malik Hooker also missed the session with an ankle injury. Linebacker Micah Parsons was limited due to an illness.

Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (rib) and safety Micah Hyde (neck stinger) did not practice Wednesday, while cornerback Taron Johnson (ankle) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb/shoulder) were limited participants. Quarterback Josh Allen was listed on the injury report with a right shoulder injury, but was a full participant.

The Ravens listed safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) and linebacker Roquan Smith (back) as limited participants to begin the week. Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was also limited by the team was merely resting him.

The Jaguars were without cornerback Tyson Campbell (quad) and safety Andre Cisco (groin) from Wednesday's opening practice. Meanwhile, receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder), corner Christian Braswell (hamstring), offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (knee), running back Travis Etienne Jr. (ribs), corner Tre Herndon (concussion), running back D'Ernest Johnson (knee), receiver Zay Jones (knee), offensive lineman Walker Little hamstring), and tight end Brenton Strange (foot) were limited. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (ankle) practiced fully.

(Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Analysis to come.