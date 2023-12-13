With four weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, the playoff push is on. The loaded AFC, for example, has 11 teams with winning records, the most through Week 14 in any conference since 1970. That includes six 7-6 teams. Unfortunately, all 32 teams are dealing with injuries at this point in the year.

Let's take a look at injuries around the league. Below, we will break down the mid-week injury reports for the teams playing Sunday, the second-to-final injury report for the six teams playing Saturday, and the final injury report for Thursday night's matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Odds courtesy of SportsLine consensus

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5)

(Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Allen's perfect season has come to an end, as the star wideout has been ruled out for Week 15 due to a heel injury. It will be the first game he has missed this season. Ogbongbemiga, Ogbonnia and Parham, who are all listed as questionable, were limited participants in practice this week.

(Saturday, 1 p.m. ET)

Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (ankle), wide receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion), offensive tackle Brian O'Neill (ankle) and offensive guard Chris Reed (illness) did not practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson (chest) and offensive guard Dalton Risner (ankle) were limited participants.

(Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (ankle), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (knee) and offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday. Linebacker Elandon Roberts (groin), pass rusher Alex Highsmith (concussion) and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (oblique) were limited participants.

Offensive tackle Braden Smith (knee) and running back Jonathan Taylor (thumb) did not practice for the Colts on Tuesday or Wednesday. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (back) and linebacker Segun Olubi (hip) were limited participants Wednesday.

(Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (back), defensive tackle Benito Jones (neck), center Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe) and wide receiver Josh Reynolds were limited participants for the Lions on Wednesday.

Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore (ankle), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) and linebacker Dylan Cole (personal) did not practice Wednesday. Defensive back Jaquan Brisker (groin) was a limited participant.

For the Browns, defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (concussion), running back Kareem Hunt (groin), center Ethan Pocic (stinger) and safety Juan Thornhill (calf) did not practice Wednesday. Running back Jerome Ford (wrist) and cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) were limited participants.

Analysis to come.

Wide receiver Jason Brownlee (ankle), defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (ankle), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (knee) and offensive lineman Carter Warren (hip) did not practice Wednesday. Running back Nick Bawden (knee), offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (knee), running back Breece Hall (ankle), offensive lineman Max Mitchell (neck) and offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (shoulder) were limited participants. Linebacker Quincy Williams and quarterback Zach Wilson were listed on the injury report with knee issues, but both were full participants.

For Miami, running back De'Von Achane (toe), offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle), offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf), safety DeShon Elliott (concussion/ribs), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle), cornerback Xavien Howard (hip) and offensive lineman Robert Hunt (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. Running back Chris Brooks (knee), safety Jevon Holland (knees), offensive lineman Austin Jackson (oblique) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique) were limited participants.

Cornerback Cordale Flott (shoulder), defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), offensive tackle Evan Neal (ankle), defensive end Azeez Ojulari (shoulder) and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (hamstring) were limited participants for the Giants on Wednesday.

For the Saints, defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quadricep), running back Kendre Miller (ankle), wide receiver Chris Olave (ankle) and offensive guard Andrus Peat (illness) did not practice, while Taysom Hill (foot/left hand), defensive end Cameron Jordan (ankle), wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh) and running back Jamaal Williams (groin) were limited.

For Carolina, pass rusher Brian Burns (ankle), tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion), defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (illness), linebacker DJ Johnson (illness), offensive guard Justin McCray (calf), safety Jammie Robinson (illness), and tight end Ian Thomas (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. Pass rusher Marquis Haynes (back), tight end Tommy Tremble (hip) and defensive tackle DeShawn Williams (knee) were limited.

Cornerback Carlton Davis (groin), defensive tackle William Gholston (knee/ankle), wide receiver Chris Godwin (knee), safety Ryan Neal (back), defensive tackle Vita Vea (toe) and linebacker Devin White (foot) did not practice Wednesday for the Buccaneers. Defensive back Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) was a limited participant.

Analysis to come.

Commanders tight end Curtis Hodges (back), running back Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) and defensive end James Smith-Williams (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. Center Tyler Larsen was limited with a knee injury, while offensive guard Saahdiq Charles (calf) and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (elbow) were full participants.

Analysis to come.

Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (rib) and safety Micah Hyde (neck stinger) did not practice Wednesday, while cornerback Taron Johnson (ankle) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb/shoulder) were limited participants. Quarterback Josh Allen was listed on the injury report with a right shoulder injury, but was a full participant.

Analysis to come.

(Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Analysis to come.