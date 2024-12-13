Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL season, a week that is synonymous with the start of Fantasy football postseasons. Fortunately for you, we've got a rundown of every team's injury report so you know who to start ahead of this week's games.

Even if you're not a Fantasy football player (or unfortunately did not make your league's postseason), there are still a litany of injuries to keep an eye on this week. In Pittsburgh, the Steelers will be without No. 1 wide receiver George Pickens in Sunday's in-state showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bengals got some good news regarding quarterback Joe Burrow, who is set to play against the Titans in their must-win game.

Here's a rundown of each team's final injury report for Week 15. We'll be updating this throughout the evening as more injury reports come in.

Bengals at Titans

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist/left knee) is off the injury report and will face the Titans. Jones was limited Friday after not practicing the previous two days. Rookie Kris Jenkins Jr. will continue to start in place of Rankins, whose first year in Cincinnati has been hampered by injuries.

Titans' Pollard is a true questionable to play on Sunday after being a limited practice participant on Friday, following sitting out on Wednesday and Thursday. Duncan will likely suit up after fully practicing all week.

Commanders at Saints

Wide receiver Noah Brown is the only player ruled out on Friday for Washington, but Pro Bowl defensive tackle Daron Payne was added to the injury report on Friday after not practicing with a back issue popping up.

The Saints will be giving 2023 fourth-round pick Jake Haener his first career start on Sunday with quarterback Derek Carr fracturing his left hand in Week 14 at the New York Giants.

Ravens at Giants

Pierce and Tampa were full practice participants all week for the Ravens, who are coming off of their bye week. Isaac and Kane were both limited on Friday after not practicing on Thursday.

For the Giants, second-year quarterback Tommy DeVito will start in place of Lock. DeVito, who went 3-3 last year as the starting quarterback, went 21 of 31 for 189 yards in New York's 31-21 loss to the Buccaneers back in Week 12.

Cowboys at Panthers

Clowney and Jewell were both full practice participants on Friday. Horn was limited all week, while Blackshear was limited on Thursday and Friday after not practicing on Wednesday.

Dallas ruled out Beebe since he suffered a concussion on Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals, which means Brock Hoffman will start at center and T.J. Bass will start at right guard. Diggs didn't practice in Friday's walk-through after participating in a limited fashion on Wednesday and Thursday during the week. Kendricks, the quarterback of defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's defense, didn't practice all week, but coach Mike McCarthy did confirm on a conference call on Friday that Kendricks did rejoin the team from his personal matter.

Jets at Jaguars

Hall was a full participant Friday after not practicing the previous two days. Both Vera-Tucker and Moses were limited Friday .

The Jaguars will play the rest of the season without Engram, who is undergoing season-ending surgery.

Dolphins at Texans

Each of Houston's questionable players were full practice participants Friday.

Colts at Broncos

Downs was a full practice participant on both Thursday and Friday. Charles was a full practice participant all week. Alie-Cox didn't appear on the injury report until Friday (he did not practice).

Moss is the only Broncos player who will miss Sunday's game due to injury. Safety Brandon Jones (abdomen) and cornerback Tremon Smith (NIR) will play after also appearing on this week's injury report.

Bills at Lions

Bills rookie receiver Keon Coleman (wrist) does not have an injury designation and will suit up Sunday for Buffalo. Kincaid is questionable despite practicing in some capacity all week.

Detroit has a nearly clean bill of health this week, relative to how healthy a team could be in Week 15 of a season.

Steelers at Eagles

Pickens' absence is notable, but Pittsburgh will also be without two members of its starting defense Sunday with Elliott and Ogunjobi dealing with injuries. Dean Lowry, who has also made an impact this season on special teams, will likely replace Ogunjobi in the starting lineup. Veteran Damontae Kazee is slated to replace Elliott.

The Eagles are as healthy as a team could be this week with Covey being the only player on their injury report with a game status.

Chiefs at Browns

Patriots at Cardinals

Buccaneers at Chargers

Packers at Seahawks

Bears at Vikings (Monday)

Falcons at Raiders (Monday)

