Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL season, a week that is synonymous with the start of Fantasy football postseasons. Fortunately for you, we've got a rundown of every team's injury report so you know who to start ahead of this week's games.

Even if you're not a Fantasy football player (or unfortunately did not make your league's postseason), there are still a litany of injuries to keep an eye on this week. The Buffalo Bills are monitoring the statuses of wideout Keon Coleman (wrist) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee). In Pittsburgh, the Steelers are continuing to monitor George Pickens' hamstring injury that will likely keep him out of Sunday's in-state showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. And the Los Angeles Chargers are dealing with a new injury to quarterback Justin Herbert, who, according to coach Jim Harbaugh, will be "doing everything and anything in his power to play on Sunday."

Here's a rundown of each team's Wednesday injury report. We'll be updating this throughout the evening as more injury reports come in.

Rams at 49ers (Thursday)

49ers: OT Trent Williams (ankle), G Ben Bartch (ankles), S Malik Mustapha (chest/shoulder) OUT; DE Nick Bosa (hip, oblique), RB Isaac Guerendo (foot), LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles), DT Khalil Davis (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Rams: CB Cobie Durant (chest), TE Tyler Higbee (knee) OUT; DE Tyler Davis (calf), WR Jordan Whittington (shoulder), TE Davis Allen (shoulder), WR Demarcus Robinson (shoulder), OL Beaux Limmer (knee), OL Alaric Jackson (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Bosa and Guerendo will both listed as limited during Wednesday's walkthrough. The 49ers will have to activate Greenlaw to the 53-man roster if he is going to play Thursday night. Greenlaw, who hasn't played since sustaining his injury in last year's Super Bowl, was a full participant during Wednesday's walk-through.

With Durant out, the Rams will likely activate Emmanuel Forbes, the 16th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft who was recently claimed off of waivers after being released by Washington.

Bengals at Titans

Running back Tony Pollard (hamstring) and kicker Nick Folk (groin) were among the six Titans players who did not practice Wednesday. Linebacker Otis Reese (ankle) was limited.

Commanders at Saints

For the Commanders, wideout Noah Brown (kidney), tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring, rest) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee, rest) did not practice on Wednesday. Kicker Zane Gonzalez (left foot) and safety Quan Martin (shoulder) were limited. The Commanders claimed veteran wideout K.J. Osborn off waivers as Brown is expected to be out for the remainder of the season.

Ravens at Giants

The Giants had a slew of players on Wednesday's injury report. Quarterback Drew Lock (heel, left elbow) and offensive tackle Evan Neal (hip, ankle) were among the six Giants players who did not practice. Wideout Malik Nabers (hip) was limited. Regarding lock, Giants coach Brian Daboll said earlier in the day that Tommy DeVito will start in place of Lock this Sunday.

Cowboys at Panthers

Running back Raheem Blackshear (chest) and linebacker Trevin Wallace (shoulder) were the only Panthers who did not practice Wednesday for injury-related reasons. Three Panthers, including running back Chuba Hubbard, were given veteran's days off. Carolina had several defensive players practice in a limited capacity, including linebackers Josey Jewell (hamstring) and D.J. Wonnum (knee) and defensive backs Jaycee Horn (groin) and Lonnie Johnson (neck).

Jets at Jaguars

TBA

Dolphins at Texans

TBA

Colts at Broncos

TBA

Bills at Lions

TBA

Steelers at Eagles

As expected, Steelers receiver George Pickens did not practice due to his hamstring injury. Safety DeShon Elliott (hamstring) and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (groin) were also held out of practice. Pittsburgh had a slew of veterans taking a rest day as the Steelers are bracing to play three games in an 11-day span.

Chiefs at Browns

A big reason for the Chiefs' 12-1 start has been health. That continues to be the case, as tackle D.J. Humphries (hamstring) was the only player that did not practice Wednesday. Kicker Harrison Butker (left knee) and tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) were the only Chiefs players who were limited.

It was a different story in Cleveland as 10 players either did not practice or were limited. Defensive end Myles Garrett (personal), tight end David Njoku (hamstring) and guard Joel Bitonio (back) were the three Browns players who did not practice. Guard Wyatt Teller (glute) and wideout Cedric Tillman (concussion) were among Cleveland's limited practice participants.

Patriots at Cardinals

TBA

Buccaneers at Chargers

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was not on the field to begin Wednesday's practice. Earlier in the day, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh informed reporters that Herbert is dealing with a leg contusion and ankle injury. Herbert has yet to miss a game this season despite battling through various injuries.

Packers at Seahawks

TBA

Bears at Vikings (Monday)

TBA

Falcons at Raiders (Monday)

TBA