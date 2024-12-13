Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL season, a week that is synonymous with the start of Fantasy football postseasons. Fortunately for you, we've got a rundown of every team's injury report so you know who to start ahead of this week's games.

Even if you're not a Fantasy football player (or unfortunately did not make your league's postseason), there are still a litany of injuries to keep an eye on this week. The Buffalo Bills are monitoring the statuses of wideout Keon Coleman (wrist) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee). In Pittsburgh, the Steelers are continuing to monitor George Pickens' hamstring injury that will likely keep him out of Sunday's in-state showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Los Angeles Chargers are dealing with a new injury to quarterback Justin Herbert, who, according to coach Jim Harbaugh, will be "doing everything and anything in his power to play on Sunday." The Bengals also limited quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist/knee) on Wednesday ahead of their matchup at Tennessee on Sunday.

Here's a rundown of each team's injury report. We'll be updating this throughout the evening as more injury reports come in.

Bengals at Titans

Running back Tony Pollard (hamstring) and kicker Nick Folk (groin) were among the six Titans players who did not practice Wednesday. Linebacker Otis Reese (ankle) was limited.

Four Bengals didn't practice in Cincinnati on Wednsday: offensive tackle Orlando Brown (fibula), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (illness), wide receiver Charlie Jones (groin) and linebacker Joe Bachie (groin). Three key offensive starters were limited: quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist/knee), wide receiver Tee Higgins (vet rest day) and offensive tackle Amarius Mims (rest day).

Commanders at Saints

For the Commanders, wideout Noah Brown (kidney), tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring, rest) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee, rest) did not practice on Wednesday. Kicker Zane Gonzalez (left foot) and safety Quan Martin (shoulder) were limited. The Commanders claimed veteran wideout K.J. Osborn off waivers as Brown is expected to be out for the remainder of the season.

The Saints haven't put quarterback Derek Carr on injured reserve yet despite him fracturing his left hand on Sunday at the Giants, so he was listed as one of three New Orleans players who didn't practice on Wednesday. Running back Alvin Kamara (illness) and linebacker D'Marco Jackson (ankle) also didn't practice. Two players were limited: tight end Juwan Johnson (foot) and wide receiver Bub Means (ankle).

Ravens at Giants

The Giants had a slew of players on Wednesday's injury report. Quarterback Drew Lock (heel, left elbow) and offensive tackle Evan Neal (hip, ankle) were among the six Giants players who did not practice. Wideout Malik Nabers (hip) was limited. Regarding lock, Giants coach Brian Daboll said earlier in the day that Tommy DeVito will start in place of Lock this Sunday.

Only one Baltimore Raven didn't practice fully on Wednesday: backup safety Sanoussi Kane, who didn't participate while dealing with a hamstring injury.

Cowboys at Panthers

Running back Raheem Blackshear (chest) and linebacker Trevin Wallace (shoulder) were the only Panthers who did not practice Wednesday for injury-related reasons. Three Panthers, including running back Chuba Hubbard, were given veteran's days off. Carolina had several defensive players practice in a limited capacity, including linebackers Josey Jewell (hamstring) and D.J. Wonnum (knee) and defensive backs Jaycee Horn (groin) and Lonnie Johnson (neck).

The Dallas Cowboys had a walkthrough on Wednesday after playing on Monday night, and four players were limited: CB Trevon Diggs (knee), CB C.J Goodwin (hamstring), WR CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) and CB Jourdan Lewis (hamstring). Center Cooper Beebe (concussion) didn't practice after going in and out of Monday night's game against the Bengals. Linebacker Eric Kendricks also didn't participate because of a personal reason and a shoulder injury.

Jets at Jaguars

The Jets had four players who didn't practice Wednesday, including running back Breece Hall (knee), linebacker Haason Reddick (illness) and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle). Fellow offensive lineman Morgan Moses (wrist) and cornerback D.J. Reed (groin) were among the Jets players limited.

In Jacksonville, tight end Evan Engram (shoulder) was the only player that did not practice. Guard Ezra Cleveland (knee), tight end Josiah Deguara (shoulder) and guard Brandon Scherff (knee, shoulder) were limited.

Dolphins at Texans

A dozen Dolphins either did not practice or were limited. Among those who did not practice were tackles Terron Armstead (knee) and Kendall Lamm (back). Wideouts Tyreek Hill (wrist) and Jaylen Waddle (hamstring), fullback Alec Ingold (ankle) and linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee) were among Miami's limited participants.

Safety Jalen Pitre (shoulder) and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (foot) were the only Texans players who didn't practice due to injury. Defensive end Denico Autry (knee) and guard Kenyon Green (shoulder) were among Houston's limited players.

Colts at Broncos

The Colts, who are coming off of their bye week, had two players not practice: right tackle Braden Smith (personal) and wideout Ashton Dulin (ankle). Wideout Josh Downs (shoulder) and center Ryan Kelly (knee) were limited.

The Broncos had just two players on Wednesday's injury report. Defensive back Riley Moss (knee) did not practice, while fellow defensive back Brandon James (abdomen) was limited.

Bills at Lions

Buffalo got some good news with wideout Keon Coleman (wrist) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) being full practice participants. Defensive backs Rasul Douglas (knee) and Taylor Rapp (neck, shoulder) were the only Bills players who did not practice. Defensive end Casey Toohill (ribs) was Buffalo's only limited participant during Wednesday's walkthrough.

Detroit is close to full strength entering this marquee matchup with Buffalo. Defensive tackle D.J. Reader (shoulder) was the only player who didn't practice Wednesday. Defensive linemen Levi Onwuzurike (hamstring) and Joshua Paschal (knee) were the Lions' only limited participants.

Steelers at Eagles

As expected, Steelers receiver George Pickens did not practice due to his hamstring injury. Safety DeShon Elliott (hamstring) and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (groin) were also held out of practice. Pittsburgh had a slew of veterans taking a rest day as the Steelers are bracing to play three games in an 11-day span.

Defensive back Sydney Brown (knee) was the only Eagles player who missed practice due to an injury. Safety Reed Blankenship (concussion), defensive lineman Jalen Carter (shoulder), wideout Britain Covey (neck) and defensive back Cooper DeJean (rest) were limited.

Chiefs at Browns

A big reason for the Chiefs' 12-1 start has been health. That continues to be the case, as tackle D.J. Humphries (hamstring) was the only player that did not practice Wednesday. Kicker Harrison Butker (left knee) and tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) were the only Chiefs players who were limited.

It was a different story in Cleveland as 10 players either did not practice or were limited. Defensive end Myles Garrett (personal), tight end David Njoku (hamstring) and guard Joel Bitonio (back) were the three Browns players who did not practice. Guard Wyatt Teller (glute) and wideout Cedric Tillman (concussion) were among Cleveland's limited practice participants.

Patriots at Cardinals

Defensive backs Kyle Dugger (ankle) and Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) were two of 10 Patriots players limited. Wideout Javon Baker (concussion) and cornerback Marcus Jones (illness) did not practice for New England.

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (knee) was limited during Wednesday's practice. McBride's status is obviously something to monitor this week as he has received double-digit targets in each of Arizona's last three games.

Buccaneers at Chargers

Injuries continues to play a significant role in the Buccaneers' season. Among Tampa's players who didn't practice are wideout Mike Evans (hamstring), running back Bucky Irving (back/hip), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee) and tackle Tristan Wirfs (foot, knee). Winfield is expected to be sidelined for several weeks.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did not practice and was listed with ankle and thigh injuries. Earlier in the day, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh informed reporters that Herbert is dealing with a leg contusion and ankle injury. Herbert, who labeled himself Wednesday as day-to-day, has yet to miss a game this season despite battling through various injuries.

Linebackers Joey Bosa (hip) and tight end Will Dissly (shoulder) also did not practice.

Packers at Seahawks

Safety Javon Bullard (ankle) was the only Packers player who did not practice. Tight end Luke Musgrave, who is still within the team's 21-day practice window, was a limited participant as he continues to work through his ankle injury. Cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) was a full practice participant.

In Seattle, running back Kenneth Walker III did not practice as he continues to deal with his injured calf. Wideout DK Metcalf (shoulder) was a full practice participant.

Bears at Vikings (Monday)

TBA

Falcons at Raiders (Monday)

TBA