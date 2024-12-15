NFL Week 15 live updates, scores, highlights: Buccaneers beat up Chargers; Bo Nix overcomes 3 INTs vs. Colts

Everything to know about Week 15 right here

Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season is nearly in the books. We saw Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets outlast the Jacksonville Jaguars thanks to an incredible day from Davante Adams, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals keep their playoff hopes alive with a 37-27 win over the Tennessee Titans, and Tua Tagovailoa throw three interceptions in an eight-point loss to the Houston Texans.

This 4 p.m. slate was the best afternoon slate of the entire year, at least on paper. And while there weren't any nail-biters, there were significant results nonetheless. The Buffalo Bills handed the Detroit Lions just their second loss of the season, the "Pennsylvania Bowl" between the Steelers and Eagles was won by Philadelphia, and the Broncos overcame Bo Nix's three interceptions to beat the Indianapolis Colts.

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 15. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we covered it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 15 schedule

Thursday

Rams 12, 49ers 6 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Bills 48, Lions 42 (Recap)
Texans 20, Dolphins 12 (Takeaways)
Eagles 27, Steelers 13 (Recap)
Ravens 35, Giants 14 (Recap)
Chiefs 21, Browns 7 (Recap)
Commanders 20, Saints 19 (Recap)
Cowboys 30, Panthers 14 (Recap)
Bengals 37, Titans 27 (Recap)
Jets 32, Jaguars 25 (Recap)
Cardinals 30, Patriots 17 (Recap)
Broncos 31, Colts 13 (Recap)
Buccaneers 40, Chargers 17 (Recap)
Packers at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Bears at Vikings, 8 p.m. (Preview)
Falcons at Raiders, 8:30 p.m. (Preview)

Late-window results

Bills 48, Lions 42: Josh Allen proved why he's the NFL MVP frontrunner as the Bills impressively handed the Lions just their second loss of the season.

Eagles 27, Steelers 13: Philadelphia took the lead on a field goal about five minutes into the game and never gave it up to win the battle of Pennsylvania. 

Buccaneers 40, Chargers 17: Watch out for Tampa Bay, which is absolutely rolling right now. Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans were superb as the Buccaneers won their fourth straight game.

Broncos 31, Colts 13: The Broncos defense bailed out Bo Nix, who struggled early but still ended up throwing three touchdowns to go along with three interceptions. 

Cardinals 30, Patriots 17: A wire-to-wire victory for Arizona to stay in the NFC West race.

 
Broncos take lead with Nate Adkins TD

Denver finally has the lead after Nix hit Nate Adkins for the 15-yard score. Can Anthony Richardson respond? 

This touchdown was set up by an epic punt return from Marvin Mims Jr. It looked like he was going all the way!

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 11:55 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 6:55 pm EST
 
Lions strike back with a 66-yard TD

Down 21 points, the Lions needed a score. They found just that with a 66-yard Amon-Ra St. Brown touchdown on a third-and-17! 

The Lions defense will have to play better down the stretch, but this game is not over. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 11:53 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 6:53 pm EST
 
Incredible throw from Drake Maye

The Patriots aren't going down without a fight! Check out this incredible throw from the rookie Maye to set up a New England TD. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 11:52 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 6:52 pm EST
 
Mike Evans finds the end zone again!

Mike Evans now has eight receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns! We aren't used to seeing the Chargers defense give up this many points. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 11:49 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 6:49 pm EST
 
Cardinals extend lead to 20

Arizona came to play in Week 15. James Conner punches in a touchdown to extend the Cardinals' lead to 20 points -- surely an insurmountable deficit for the Patriots. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 11:47 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 6:47 pm EST
 
Bills rolling in the Motor City

The Bills look like the best team in the NFL this week. They have been running roughshod over this Lions defense, and the score is now 35-14 late in the third quarter. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 11:44 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 6:44 pm EST
 
Justin Herbert INT!

Entering Sunday, Herbert had just one interception on the season -- which came all the way back in SEPTEMBER. He just threw his second of the season to Bucs DB Jamel Dean. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 11:41 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 6:41 pm EST
 
Steelers critical turnover near the red zone

Najee Harris couldn't hold onto the ball off the Russell Wilson pitch, and the Eagles come up with it! A lost opportunity to score points. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 11:38 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 6:38 pm EST
 
Steelers flea flicker

Pittsburgh got tricky on this play, as Russell Wilson found Calvin Austin III down the field off the flea flicker. Maybe not the best throw, but the Memphis product came up with it. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 11:35 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 6:35 pm EST
 
Kayshon Boutte gifts the Cardinals an interception

Following the Kyler Murray injury, the Patriots had to feel like they had an opportunity. However, a Drake Maye pass tipped off the hands of Boutte, and it was picked off by Sean Murphy-Bunting. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 11:35 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 6:35 pm EST
 
Broncos force the fumble, get possession back

Following the Bo Nix INT, Michael Pittman Jr. lost the football after a massive hit delivered by safety PJ Locke.

The Broncos turned this turnover into three points. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 11:33 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 6:33 pm EST
 
Bucky Irving takes off

Irving is one of the most special rookies in this class. He now has 102 yards on his first 10 carries of the game!

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 11:31 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 6:31 pm EST
 
ANOTHER Bo Nix INT

Bo Nix now has three interceptions on the day vs. this Colts defense. It's clearly the reason Denver finds itself trailing. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 11:30 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 6:30 pm EST
 
Mike Evans long TD gives Bucs the lead early in the third quarter

Mike Evans doing Mike Evans things. This long touchdown gives Tampa Bay the lead. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 11:20 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 6:20 pm EST
 
James Cook goes 41 yards to the house!

Jonathan Taylor couldn't hold onto the ball for his 41-yard touchdown, but James Cook did! The Bills open up the third quarter with a big TD to extend their lead to 14 points. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 11:17 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 6:17 pm EST
 
Jonathan Taylor FUMBLES ball before reaching the end zone!

No way! We saw this earlier today in the Titans-Bengals game. Jonathan Taylor fumbled the football before crossing the plane on what would have been a 41-yard touchdown. It's a touchback for the Broncos. This remains a one-score game. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 11:15 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 6:15 pm EST
 
Bo Nix throws his second INT

It's been a rough day for the Broncos so far. Bo Nix just threw his second interception of the game after overshooting Courtland Sutton. 

Remember, this is an important game for AFC playoff seeding. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 11:09 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 6:09 pm EST
 
Speedy Dortch sets up Cardinals FG before halftime

There's speed, and then there's whatever this is. Greg Dortch fumbled at the goal line earlier in the game, but this 39-yard gain set up a Cardinals field goal right before halftime. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 11:00 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 6:00 pm EST
 
T.J. Watt clutch sack on third down

T.J. Watt should be an MVP candidate. Look at how he beats Lane Johnson off the edge to get Pittsburgh the ball back before halftime. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 10:53 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 5:53 pm EST
 
Russell Wilson hits Pat Freiermuth for Steelers' first TD

Pittsburgh is finally on the board with a TD, as Russell Wilson found former Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth in the end zone. 

Pittsburgh trails by seven points as we hit the two-minute warning. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 10:49 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 5:49 pm EST
 
Josh Allen goes DEEP with a man in his face

The MVP frontrunner is on one today. The Bills have yet to not score a TD on a drive, and it's because of plays like these. Allen delivered an absolute bomb to Keon Coleman downfield despite a defender closing in on him at a high rate of speed. He's dicing up this Lions defense. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 10:38 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 5:38 pm EST
 
Dan Skipper TD!

Another offensive lineman TD today! Jared Goff hits a wide-open Skipper for the 9-yard TD. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 10:34 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 5:34 pm EST
 
Three drives, three Bills TDs

We'll see if the Lions plan on stopping the Bills at all today. Josh Allen marched the offense 70 yards down the field on nine plays, and James Cook found the end zone for the first time today.

The Lions scored on their last possession. Are we in for a shootout like we saw in L.A. last week? 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 10:21 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 5:21 pm EST
 
Anthony Richardson throws it to himself to avoid the safety

Yes, you read that correctly. It looked like Richardson was about to be sacked for a safety, but he got the ball out. That ball was tipped by a defender right in front of him, and Richardson caught the loose ball and gained a few yards! 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 10:13 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 5:13 pm EST
 
Tim Patrick finds the end zone for Detroit

The Lions are finally on the board thanks to Tim Patrick -- who has quickly become a nice No. 3 WR for the Lions. 

Jared Goff drew the "triple team" behind the line of scrimmage, then dumped it off to Patrick who went Superman for the score. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 10:10 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 5:10 pm EST
 
Jalen Hurts-A.J. Brown TD!

Best friends once again. Following a massive gain from Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts found A.J. Brown in the end zone for the first TD of the game. 

Eagles 10 Steelers 3

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 10:07 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 5:07 pm EST
 
Jonah Williams TD!

How about a Cardinals offensive lineman touchdown? Greg Dortch lost possession at the one-yard line, but Jonah Williams showed great awareness by grabbing the loose pig skin before it went out of the back of the end zone. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 10:04 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 5:04 pm EST
 
Josh Allen and the Bills are on FIRE🔥

The Bills are having their way with the Lions early in this potential Super Bowl preview. Josh Allen just punched in his second TD of the quarter. The Lions defense can't stop anything right now! 

 
Cooper DeJean fumbles punt

Special plays on special teams. The Steelers get the ball back after the rookie DeJean fumbles following a hard hit after fielding the punt. Steelers now have fantastic field position. 

